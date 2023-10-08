Photography News: Upcoming Solar Eclipse, Rumored Nikon 600mm f/6.3

It’s getting cold here in the mountains, and right now, I’m warming up with a glass of red wine. Meanwhile, the photo below is as fresh as the bread I had for breakfast today – the sensor in my Nikon Z9 is still warm. And, to top it off, the news in the photography world this week is piping hot. Here’s what you need to know.

Recent Announcements

Laowa Aurogon FF 10-50X NA0.5 Supermicro APO: Standard macro lenses provide 1x magnification. Meanwhile, the Laowa Aurogon starts at 10X and goes up to 50X magnification, which means it’s essentially a microscope! However, a regular microscope is basically useless for field photography. The full-frame Laowa Aurogon can be mounted directly on cameras with Arri PL, Canon EF, Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon F, Nikon Z, L mount and Fujifilm G mount. Priced at $1,500.

SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary: According to Sigma, it is “the world’s smallest and lightest ultra-wide-angle f/2.8 zoom lens for APS-C cameras”. In the language of numbers, it’s 260 grams / 0.57 pounds. Equivalent to a 15-27mm full-frame lens. Available from October 26th for $599.

Leica SOFORT 2: A hybrid camera that combines the features of a digital camera and an instant camera. You can store photos in the camera’s memory (up to about 45 photos) or on a microSD card, then print selected photos directly from the camera. The image is captured on a physically small 1/5″ CMOS sensor with a resolution of 4.9 megapixels and a 28mm equivalent lens. Available November 9 for $389.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro: What does the Pixel 8 offer to photographers? The phone’s IP68 protection comes in handy when shooting in wet and dusty conditions. Compared to the previous Pixel 7, the main lens of the Pixel 8 has a slightly wider maximum aperture, and the secondary camera has a wider field of view. The Pro adds a telephoto lens.

The Rumor Mill

Rumored Nikon phase-fresnel telephoto lens

It’s amazing how the range of telephoto lenses has exploded in the last decade. But today? The Nikon 180-600mm has barely hit the market, and there are already rumors that there might be a Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 PF. The expectation is that it will be announced some time this week, either October 10 or 11.

Via Nikon Rumors

Tamron may be planning a long telephoto, too

Not to be left out of the game, it looks like we may also get a Tamron supertelephoto zoom available for Nikon Z, Fujifilm X, and Sony E mounts. Specifically, it’s expected to be a 150-500mm f/5-6.7 lens.

Although the expected maximum aperture of f/6.7 at the long end is a bit much for my personal taste, the real question is price. If it’s cheap enough and performs well, it will be a possible competitor to Nikon’s 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 and 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 lenses.

Via Nikon Rumors

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 OS Sport being developed – some specs leak

In December, Sigma’s newest fast 70-200mm zoom should see the light of day for Sony and L-mount photographers. Sigma has officially announced the lens’s development, and Sigma France recently leaked some tidbits that give a better idea of the upcoming lens. 20 elements in 15 groups (3 aspherical, 6 FLD, 2 SLD) means a reduction of 4 elements compared to the current version. This should reduce the lens’s weight by about 0.5 kilos (1.1 lbs) compared to the current version. In addition, the length of the lens is expected to be reduced by a few millimeters, and the filter diameter will return to the previous standard of 77mm.

Via Sony Alpha Rumors

New lenses from 7artisans, TTartisan

The artisans are busy. In particular, the previously announced 7Artisans 9mm f/5.6 super wide-angle full-frame lens is expected to get a Nikon Z-mount soon. Meanwhile, TTArtisan (a totally different company) is expected to introduce a pair of lenses very soon: AF 35mm f/1.8 and AF 56mm f/1.8. These lenses should be available for Sony E, Fujifilm X and Nikon Z mount. More information (probably) next week.

Via Photo Rumors

Good Deals and New Sales

Samsung has just announced a new portable SSD called the T9. It promises read and write speeds of around 2000 MB/s. These are speeds that would make your head spin. However, your computer must have a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2×2 port to take advantage of the drive’s maximum speed. So before you add the drive to your shopping cart, make sure you check your computer’s specifications for this “little detail.” If you instead have something like Thunderbolt 3 or 4, or USB 3.2 Gen2 (not Gen 2×2), then you’re wasting money on speed.

For most of us, it’s better to buy less expensive models with a maximum speed of around 1000 MB/s, or drives that support the super-fast Thunderbolt interface. The former will save you a lot of money, and the latter will give you the speed you paid for. Here, I’ve picked out a few portable SSDs worth considering due to current sales.

Write and read speeds of around 1000 MB/s

External SSD with Thunderbold interface

The SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSDs were not affected by the data loss issue we reported earlier, and at the current price, they can be considered a really great choice.

The following list contains Canon lenses with RF mount, which besides top L-class quality have one nice feature in common – $300 discount.

Other Pages of Interest

It’s not just cameras that suffer from overheating, but smartphones as well. The curse doesn’t even avoid such brands as Apple. Unless you consider an overheated phone to be welcome for the upcoming winter, it’s best that you install the new update for the iPhone 15 if you have one.

There is no doubt that photography is a healthy activity. Anything that gets us out of our chairs is definitely beneficial. However, research suggests that the benefits of photography may not only be physical, but also mental. Photography can bring relief to people suffering from depression, anxiety, and even post-traumatic stress disorder by boosting self-esteem, reducing stress, and combating loneliness. As a result, Wex Photo Video is launching a program to make photography available on prescription for those struggling with mental health.

Speaking of healthy living, we have long known about the healing effects of laughter. That’s why I encourage you to visit the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards website to see the photos that made it to the finals. Does that make you feel better? If that’s not enough, another dose of positive natural energy awaits you in the form of the winning photos from the Weather Photographer of the Year 2023.

And finally, if you’ve missed our mentions of it so far, there’s going to be a solar eclipse later this week! On October 14th, the moon will block the sun across large parts of North and South America. Unlike the 2017 solar eclipse, this one is as an annular eclipse, meaning that there will be a ring of fire around the fully eclipsed sun. There’s only a narrow region where you can see the complete eclipse, but almost everyone in North and South America will be able to see at least part of the moon cover the sun, so be sure to get a safe pair of eclipse glasses. More info here.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #18

Last week’s theme was artificial light, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is overexposed, and you can submit your results in this thread by October 13!

Week #17 Results

Let’s take a look at a couple of the submissions for the artificial light theme, starting with a submission by Ronald:

The beams of car headlights must be one of the most common sources of artificial light, and Ronald did a great job here showing the mysterious effects that result from the lights’ long, low beams.

kwongphotography gave us this shot:

The blue light here looks almost liquid. Very mesmerizing!

Finally, PRG Lagarde showed us how one can use different flash colors:

These colors give this series a retro look and it really shows how different lighting can effect the mood of a scene.

Thank you to everyone for submitting their shots, and I hope to see more next week!