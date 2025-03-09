Photography News: Sigma Rumors, Tripod + Monopod Deals

Today, I have two things landing for you – an Ecuadorian Hillstar on a Chuquiraga flower, and another round of photography news. And soon, you may read my first impressions of the new Nikon Z 35mm f/1.2 lens, possibly as early as next week. If luck is on my side, I might even get my hands on all of Nikon’s existing 35mm lenses for a direct comparison. I have no doubt that it’s going to be another exciting and interesting week!

Recent Announcements

Vanguard LVL Universal Tripod Levelling Adaptors: Having a leveled tripod can be useful for shooting panoramas or recording videos. The new Vanguard LVL Series incorporates a universal leveling system that can be attached to any tripod underneath the tripod head. Depending on weight of your gear, you can choose from five LVL tripod adaptors, ranging from a diameter of 42mm (20kg load capacity) to 72mm (40kg load capacity). It adds between 115g and 355g to the weight of your tripod, with prices from $70 to $127.

MoveMic 88+: A versatile wireless microphone that can connect directly to a mobile device via the MOTIV Video or Audio apps – or to a camera, computer, or external recorder via the optional MoveMic Receiver (3.5mm jack, USB-C, or wirelessly via 2.4GHz). The built-in battery lasts up to 8 hours of recording. The standalone microphone is priced at $299, while the bundle with the receiver costs $449.

Peak Design Roller Pro with XL Camera Cube: For those who prefer rolling their gear on wheels rather than carrying it on their backs. The size complies with most airline carry-on luggage limits (36cm x 23-28cm x 56cm). The hybrid construction features a rigid polycarbonate shell (inside) and a durable, weatherproof fabric (outside). Alongside the roller, Peak Design also introduced a new XL Camera Cube, which is a little larger than the existing “L” size. The Roller Pro will be available on Kickstarter in black, sage, and eclipse colors starting at $425 (full price will be $600). The XL Camera Cube will be priced at $140.

The Rumor Mill

The golden era of fast 35mm lenses

At least, that’s how it seems when looking at recently announced lenses. The avalanche started with Nikon’s 35mm f/1.2 S, quickly followed by Viltrox with its LAB 35mm f/1.2. And this week, Sigma CEO Kazuto Yamaki hinted that we can soon expect a more compact, lighter, and optically refined version of their existing 35mm f/1.2 lens. Unfortunately, the available mounts will likely be limited to Sony E and Leica L for now.

Sigma is planning a “very serious camera”

The recently announced Sigma BF stands for “beautiful foolishness,” referring to a line from Okura Tenshin’s The Book of Tea. However, Sigma has lenses in its portfolio that deserve a truly serious camera, and based on a recent interview with PetaPixel, CEO Kazuto Yamaki agrees. Whether such a camera will ever be released, and whether it will use the Foveon sensor that has been in development for almost a decade, remains to be seen.

Likely fast 21mm lens for M-mount

Leica cameras have been enjoying remarkable success lately, with record sales and a growing interest of third-party lens manufacturers. One of the latest additions to this ecosystem could soon be a 21mm wide-angle lens from Thypoch, recently showcased at the CP+ trade show: the Thypoch Simera 21mm f/1.4. While there are no details available about this lens yet, it is expected to offer an excellent value, especially with Leica’s own similar ones costing $9,195.

Panasonic considers new fixed-lens camera

Over the past decade, smartphones have been one of the main reasons for the drastic decline of the professional camera industry. However, I do not see their impact as entirely negative. Many users have been introduced to a hobby they might never have discovered otherwise. And from this vast pool of smartphone photographers, a natural subset has emerged: those who want something as portable as a phone, but better in quality. Fixed-lens cameras could be just the solution, as evidenced by the success of the Fujifilm X100VI, Leica Q3, and Ricoh GR III. Will Panasonic be the next brand to jump in? According to a CP+ interview with Panasonic executives, it’s on their radar.

Good Deals and New Sales

Last week, I wrote about tripods and monopods. Today, I have some deals for you in both categories.

When it comes to materials, I’m personally a big fan of carbon fiber for its lighter weight. However, high-quality aluminum models can also do a great job if you’re willing to forgive them a few extra ounces. So, which models are currently available at a good price?

Tripods

Monopods

The only thing left is to choose the right head. As a wildlife photographer, the following three heads interest me for their suitability with supertelephoto lenses:

“I’m not everything I want to be.” Don’t worry, these words didn’t come from a deep existential crisis that I’m having. Instead, this is the title of a new film by Klára Tasovská about documentary photographer Marie Jarcovjáková. The film is a documentary and a life story based on Jarcovjáková’s diaries. What makes it remarkable is that, despite being a film, the entire story is told through static photographs that the photographer captured over decades of her daily work. You can watch the trailer here. (A small behind-the-scenes detail about Marie’s photography: one of her favorite cameras was the compact fixed-lens Olympus Mju.)

This year, Leica cameras are celebrating their 100th anniversary. The most defining moment of Leica’s history was the very beginning – the introduction of 35mm film as a recording medium. This format, now called full-frame, remains the gold standard to this day. And the cameras that started it all were the Leica 0 prototypes. In June 2025, Leitz Photographica Auction will once again be selling a 0-Series camera, this time No. 112. Needless to say, it won’t come cheap. Three years ago, 0-series No. 105 sold for 14.4 million euros, making it the most expensive camera in the world.

The BBC Earth and BBC Earth Explore YouTube channels now feature a new series of short documentaries by young artists dedicated to wildlife photography called In Search of Nature. The first episode takes viewers to the endangered Atlantic Rainforest, where you’ll see 27-year-old professional photographer and guide Nicole Carneiro at work. In this section, you’ll see not only how she sets up her camera and captures her images of endangered birds, but also how she edits them. Future episodes will take us to the U.S., Kenya, India, and other locations around the world.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #92

Last week’s theme was wild animals, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is landscape, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, March 16, 2025!

Week #91 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the “wild animals” theme, starting with rjbfoto’s photo:



What a dramatic portrait! rjbfoto writes, “It was one of my most fascinating hours, when I visited the mountain gorillas in Bwindi national park in Uganda.”

Ted Stump sent in a photo for the first time:



Two different species framed so nicely like this is such a rare moment in wildlife photography. Well done

Mark Fulton’s photo:



Mark writes, “Well, *I* think insects count as wild animals.” They indeed do!

Finally, we have Mauro70’s photo:



Mauro captured a very cute moment of these sea otters with a calm and pleasing background.

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the landscape theme.