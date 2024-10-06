Photography News: Viltrox 135mm f/1.8 Rumor, Nikon & Panasonic Trade-in Sales

Before diving into the latest news from the world of photography, I’d like to share a painful experience – thankfully not my own. During one of my night canoeing trips deep in Ecuador’s Yasuní National Park, I came across this poor caiman that had survived a very painful encounter. What animal do you think hit it with a serrated spear? I’ll let you know soon. And right now, I owe you the answer to last week’s riddle. Those who guessed Sri Lanka Blue-Magpie were correct. I wish you enjoyable reading and a successful week ahead.

Recent Announcements

Voigtlander APO-Lanthar 35mm and 50mm f/2 Aspherical II: In 2022, Cosina announced the first generation of these classic manual focus lenses. The new versions feature updated, slightly bulkier designs with better aesthetics. This update comes with a small increase in weight for both lenses. Optically, everything remains unchanged, but the lens hood is no longer screw-on (it attaches via a bayonet mount instead.) If neither of these updates is critical for you, the first generation 35mm lens is on sale for $749 and the 50mm for $899 (both originally priced at $999).

ProGrade Digital PG10 USB4 External SSD: A very fast SSD promising sustained write speeds of 1500 MB/s. It can achieve this speed across a wide range of computers thanks to its USB-C interface, which is compatible with the 40 Gb/s USB4, as well as Thunderbolt 4 and 3, and other USB-C standards. This high-end SSD has features including a heat sink, memory card recovery software, and a built-in magnet for sticking to steel surfaces (or each other). The drive is priced at $400 for 2TB, $800 for 4TB, and $1,300 for 8TB.

Skylum Aperty: A photo editing software with an interface similar to the tested Luminar Neo, but exclusively focused on portrait photography. It features a comprehensive suite of AI tools (naturally), allowing you to remove blemishes, smooth skin, eliminate dark circles under the eyes, brighten the face, and reduce shine – along with even more aggressive edits such as reshaping the person’s face. Read the tagline of Photography Life to see how we feel about all that. It’s available from early November 2024 at a starting price of $199.

The Rumor Mill

Canon RF 200-500mm f/4L with build-in TC1.4x?

Another source on Canon Rumors has confirmed that this highly anticipated lens will indeed feature a built-in 1.4x teleconverter. Although it is still uncertain, I suspect that the inclusion of this “trifle” is the reason why the 200-500mm f/4 lens has not yet reached the shelves. I firmly believe that releasing this lens without the built-in teleconverter would be a missed opportunity and, frankly, a mistake. Current predictions are that the lens will be officially announced in November, shipping alongside the EOS R1.

Via Canon Rumors

Tamron is preparing a successor to its 17-28mm f/2.8 lens

While this lens, officially known as the Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD, is currently only available for the Sony E-mount, it’s not entirely unfamiliar to Nikon users either. The Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8 is a lens with strikingly similar specifications. According to recent rumors, the successor may have an unexpected zoom range of either 16-24mm or 19-28mm.

Via Sony Addict

The Japanese Plena may get a Chinese twin

Viltrox is planning to respond to the success of Nikon’s 135mm portrait lens, according to rumors. A Viltrox 135mm f/1.8 could be announced by the end of the year. Rumors suggest the Sony version will be the first to be released, followed by a Nikon Z-mount version. This is certainly exciting news for those who find the Plena’s $2,497 price tag a bit steep. The Viltrox lens is expected to be priced at under $1,000, making it a much more affordable alternative.

Via Photo Rumors

Good Deals and New Sales

The Nikon Z9 has proudly held its price for several years since its release. If you’re looking for a new one and want to save $500, though, there is a Nikon Autumn Camera Trade-In promotion. This brings the camera’s priced down to $5,497, and of course you also can deduct the trade-in value of your old (but working) digital or film camera. This sale goes through November 3rd.

A similar offer applies if you buy the Panasonic Lumix G9 II. With the Panasonic Fall Trade-In promotion, you’ll get a discount of $800 along with the value of your trade-in. With a current price of $1,698 per body, that’s a significant discount. The offer is valid until November 23.

Sticking with some Micro Four Thirds sales for a minute, the OM System OM-1 Mark II was $2,400 and now is $2,000. The OM System 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS is also on significant discount from $2,700 to $2,000.

Finally, to make sure your monitor tells the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, help yourself to a good colorimeter. For example, this Datacolor SpyderX Pro (was $150, now $100).

Other Pages of Interest

Do you also enjoy the days of preparation before a trip into the unknown? My travel rituals include repeating and learning the bird calls of the area I’m going to, as well as finding locations that I shouldn’t miss. Recently, while doing this, I came across the article Five of South America’s Rarest Hummingbirds & Where to See Them. In a couple of weeks, I’ll be back on the slopes of Ecuador’s Pichincha volcano, where one of them lives. Will I see it? You’d be the first to know.

Autumn is a great time to visit Prague. Less heat, fewer tourists, and plenty of interesting exhibitions. One photography exhibition is currently being held at the National Gallery Prague. Until March 30th, you can see the images of Libuše Jarcovjáková, showcasing her work from the 1970s to the present. And don’t forget to let me know when you’re in Prague!

Before you take a look at the best photos gathered in our regular Photo Challenge, here’s an overview from the world of photo contests. WPOTY in particular will be a jaw dropping experience again this year.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #70

Last week’s theme was contrasting colors, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is from above, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, October 12, 2024!

Week #69 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the “contrasting colors” theme, starting with Dave’s photo:



We’ve got a nice peaceful beach with a red windsurfer that picks up the red of the rainbow and beckons for adventure.

Next, let’s see AndrewGusew’s photo:



The visual weight of the dark blue of the sky is quite impressive!

Finally, we have vidmarko’s photo:



A simple setting provides a nice contrast to the many colors of the ball.

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the from above theme.