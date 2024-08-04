Photography News: Tamron’s Superzoom, Canon R6 Mark III Rumors

Photography has a special magic for me. It is only thanks to it that I can suppress my comfortable and lazy side and face annoying insects, lack of food, or bad weather. A few days ago, in anticipation of beautiful morning views of the surrounding landscape, I rejected the comfort of the forest canopy and instead hung my hammock on the top of a high rock. Gusty winds whipped my bed so hard that I felt like a Tibetan prayer flag. But the next morning proved once again that the greatest reward comes after a little hardship.

Recent Announcements

Tamron 28-300mm f/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD: A 10.7x zoom lens compatible with Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras. A lens for those who prefer an all-in-one solution. In addition to covering a wide range of focal lengths, the advantage is the relatively light weight (610g) and compact dimensions (126mm long; 67mm filter thread). The stabilized lens offers unusual close-focus capabilities at the wide end, with a minimum focusing distance of 0.19m (and 1:2.8 magnification) at 18mm. The moisture-resistant construction includes 20 elements in 13 groups, with weather-exposed surfaces protected by a fluorine coating. Uncommon for this lens category is the focus set button. Available starting August 29th for $899.

Meike 33mm f/1.4: Where there is no will from the original manufacturers, there is an opportunity for third-party alternatives. That description applies to APS-C lenses from every company except Fujifilm. The Meike 33mm f/1.4 thus offers another fast prime 50mm equivalent lens for cameras with Sony E, Nikon Z, and Fuji X mounts. Autofocus is provided by an STM motor. On the body of the lens we find the AF/MF switch, focus ring, aperture ring and USB-C port for possible firmware updates. The lens accepts 55mm diameter filters and weighs 314g. Available on August 15th for $230.

Atomos Shinobi II HDMI Monitor: This second-generation monitor comes with a display that has been enlarged from 5″ to 5.2″ while maintaining the 1920 x 1080 resolution. The device is still very light (210g) and compact (151mm x 91.5mm x 20.8mm). Compared to its discontinued 5″ predecessor, the brightness has increased significantly from 1000 to 1500 cd/m². Perhaps the most welcome improvement, however, is the ability to control the camera directly via the monitor using USB-C. Currently, this feature is only available for Canon, Panasonic, and Sony cameras, but more are expected via future firmware updates. The price is $349.

Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub: Two devices in one that will be especially useful for iPhone 15 Pro users, who will be able to shoot video up to 4K Apple ProRes and 60p. (Without an external SSD, the frame rate is limited to 30p.) The maximum SSD capacity is up to 2TB in just 1.71 x 0.98 x 0.32 inches. Its closest friend is the Hub (2.71 x 1.71 x 0.32 inches), which has four USB-C ports to connect other accessories such as microphones, a power bank (30W PD), and the like. The units are dust and water resistant (IP65). Available on Kickstarter starting at $129 for the 1TB version (without the Hub) or $159 for the 1TB SSD combo with Hub.

The Rumor Mill

Canon EOS R6 Mark III in the home stretch?

It’s the Olympics, so I’m going to use a little sports terminology. It’s quite possible that the home stretch for the Canon EOS R6 Mark III release is going to be quite long, so keep the champagne in the cooler for now. But rumors right now suggest that this highly anticipated camera could cross the finish line as early as this year. What do our TV analysts say about the specifications? The resolution should remain the classic 24MP, but the sensor should be “related to the stacked” one on the R3. However, it is not expected to borrow the eye-controlled AF feature of that camera. As for video, the frame rate should increase to 120p for 4K and 240p for Full HD.

Macroscopic patents from Canon

If you’ve ever tried to take close-up photos of living creatures, you’ve probably encountered some cooperation problems from them. The working distances of traditional macro lenses are in the order of centimeters, sometimes even less. This requires extremely brave subjects who aren’t afraid of a lens that often exceeds their body size many times over. Canon seems to be aware of this problem, which has resulted in some interesting patents for macro photography telephoto lenses. Among them are a Canon RF 180mm f/3.5 Macro (two versions, one of which comes with TC support), a 300mm f/4 Macro, a 190mm f/4 2x Macro, and a more traditional 110mm f/4 Macro. Unfortunately, we don’t know which of these patents will make it into production, if any. Which one would you like to see?

Expected third-party primes for Nikon Z-mount

The range of original lenses for Nikon Z-mount is quite large and only growing. However, this is mainly true for full-frame lenses. In the APS-C lens segment, their range resembles the drum notes in classical music. That’s why some of you might be happy to know that Yongnuo is about to announce a 23mm f/1.4 Z APS-C lens. And it should be here as early as this week, August 7th to be exact. This will give Nikon APS-C cameras (and with them Sony and Fuji) another versatile reporter’s classic equivalent to 35mm. Other lenses coming soon are a Viltrox 28mm f/4.5 pancake and a Meike 35mm f/2.

Other Pages of Interest

The Olympics run like a thread through this week’s Photography News, and the interesting articles that I have for you this week are no exception. Perhaps the most visually stunning photo from this year’s Olympics was taken by Jérôme Brouillet in the waves off the island of Tahiti, where the surfing competition is taking place. His photo of a seemingly levitating Gabriel Medina is breathtaking. On CBC News, you can hear the author himself explain how he took the photo.

Another photo from the Olympics may not be very interesting visually, but it carries a strong message. An important feature of sport, and one of the fundamental ideas of the Olympics, is to unite people and nations. And although there is bitter hostility between North and South Korea on the political front, there seems to be a much warmer relationship on the sporting one. At least this selfie of two gymnasts from the two rival countries shows that. See this moment on the Time website.

We are not leaving the world of competition; we’re just changing the discipline. This week, the BBC website featured the results of the Mangrove Photography Awards. Few ecosystems have had such a difficult time in recent decades as this one. Despite its immense ecological importance, many people still think of it as a mosquito-infested swamp. That is why contests like this are so important for public education. Well, and I am very pleased to announce that a member of our team, Nicholas Hess, has won the Young Mangrove Photographer of the Year award. Congratulations on a great achievement, Nico!

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #61

Last week’s theme was partially hidden, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is landscape, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, August 10, 2024!

Week #60 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the “partially hidden” theme, starting with vidmarko’s photo:



Here we have a classic ‘hidden by shadows’ look. Nice!

Net let’s check out Tom Pazol’s photo:



In this case, the garden hides much of the scene of skyscrapers in the background. I think I’d rather be in the garden!

Finally we’ve got Bhoward’s photo:



Here, the tree provides the perfect framing for the starting of a new tree and hides it from the elements.

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the landscape theme.