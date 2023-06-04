Photography News: Three New Lenses, Huge Canon Sales

Whenever possible, I try to show you the photos I have taken in the past week in my regular Photography News. This photo is so fresh that the fish sticking out of the kingfisher’s beak is definitely still in the belly of one of the chicks it was meant for. By the way, do you know how to tell if a fish in a kingfisher’s beak is meant for a chick? I look forward to hearing if you have an answer in the comments. Of course, in addition to the fresh fish, I also have the usual batch of fresh photo news for you today.

Recent Announcements

7artisans 24mm f/1.4: Fully manual APS-C lens (36mm full frame equivalent) designed for Sony E, Fuji X, Canon RF, Nikon Z, EOS-M and Micro Four Thirds mounts. The metal barrel houses 7 elements in 6 groups. The aperture ring on the front of the lens allows clickless setting of the aperture (9 blades). Filter thread diameter 49mm. Weight 344g. Priced at a mere $109.

Viltrox AF 16mm F1.8 FE: AF lens designed for full-frame Sony cameras, where it provides a 106° angle of view. Optical design includes 15 elements in 12 groups, with 4 ED and 3 aspherical elements. AF is driven by a stepping motor. Built-in LCD display shows aperture and focus distance. Filter thread diameter 77mm. The lens is weather sealed and allows firmware updates via USB-C. Weight 550g. Available for $549.

AstrHori 18mm f/8 2x Periscope Probe Macro: Fully manual macro lens designed for APS-C Sony E, Fuji X, Canon RF and EF, Nikon Z, L-mount and Micro Four Thirds cameras. Optical design features a whopping 23 elements in 17 groups. With a minimum focusing distance of 47cm (but a tiny 5mm working distance), it provides up to 2x magnification at a wide-angle perspective. The front 7 inches of the lens (18 cm) can be submerged in water to photograph underwater life. Built-in LED light. Priced at $719.

Shimoda Action X V2: The second generation of a photo backpack designed for adventure photographers. Compared to the first generation, it features a number of changes: Padded pass-through on the side of the pack. Handle at the base for easy two-handed lifting. Removable tripod pockets on each side that also hold water bottles. Adjustable hip belt to fit different waist sizes. Larger phone pocket on left shoulder strap (up to iPhone 14 Pro Max). Additional laptop sleeve on the front of the pack (up to 16-inch MacBook Pro). Small AirTag pocket. And finally, a rain cover. It’s available in five sizes from 25 to 70 liters, starting at $363.

The Rumor Mill

After the flurry of news over the past few weeks, it feels like the calm before another storm begins. Let’s recap what interesting things are coming up in the short term. Two weeks ago, I informed you about the upcoming introduction of the Sigma 14mm f/1.4 Art ultra-wide lens. At the moment, it looks like this dream lens for astro and landscape photography will be introduced on June 8th.

The already wide range of 50mm lenses will grow even more. Fujifilm camera users are the target this time. Yongnuo is expected to announce the YN50mm f/1.8X DA DSM PRO lens soon. According to the teaser on Fuji rumors, the lens should have a backlit display, similar to the Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 FE that I mentioned earlier.

And finally, a rumor from yours truly. I’ve long awaited the day that the Nikon 200-600mm lens’s spot on the Nikon roadmap will turn from a mirage into a reality. Based on what I hear from reliable sources, we will be able to take it out into the field as early as this summer.

Photo Contest Corner

Minimalist Photography Awards 2023

Topic: Abstract, Architecture, Landscape, Aerial photography, Portrait, Street photography, Concept, Fine-art, Photomanipulation, Open theme, Night photography, Long exposure.

Fees: $20 for a single image, $30 for a series of 2 to 7 images.

Prize: The winner will receive $2,000 and the title of Minimalist Photographer of the Year.

Deadline: June 10

Portrait: Self and Others

Topic: Portraits and Self-portraits.

Fees: $39 for the first 5 images, $6 each additional

Prize: Elizabeth Avedon will select approximately 35 images for exhibition in the gallery, and 40 for Online Gallery.

Deadline: June 12

Black and White Photo Awards 2023

Topic: Architecture, Street, Fauna and Flora, Portrait, Landscape.

Fees: 15€ per category (up to 5 images).

Prize: You have the chance to win one of nearly 30 prizes totaling $2500. $1000 for the overall winner.

Deadline: June 15

Good Deals and New Sales

Other Pages of Interest

Geysers are undoubtedly some of the most beautiful manifestations of the power of our planet. They can be found not only in Yellowstone, Iceland or New Zealand, but also in the wider universe. One of Saturn’s relatively small moons, the 504 km wide Enceladus, is famous for its geysers. But what it has shown recently would have made Old Faithfull pale with envy. The James Webb Space Telescope recorded a huge plume of water vapor spewing up to 300 liters per second at an altitude of 9,600 km! And where there’s water, there could be life. See and read the details here.

Last week, I provided a streaming view directly into a stork nest in Central Europe, where two females are caring for their hatchlings. This time, I’ll draw your attention to a video stream from European Space Agency (ESA). On ESA’s YouTube channel, you’ll get a new view of our red planetary neighbor about every 50 seconds. However, it takes about 18 minutes for the signal from Mars to reach us, so the video you are watching is only a livestream in a loose sense of the word.

Now that you’re in an outer-space mood, you may want to take a look at the winners of a recent photo contest devoted exclusively to the Milky Way. You can enjoy their work here.

Finally, let’s turn our eyes toward a rarity closer to home: the Giant Panda. When an albino giant panda is born, it’s a remarkable moment. Take a look at it here.