Photography News: A Fast MicroSD Announced, MacBook Air Sales

This Sunday is World Wildlife Day. The theme for 2024 is “Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation.” I often wonder what role photographers like you and me can play in connecting people and the planet. I also wonder if we photographers are doing more harm than good to nature. Is there a compromise that benefits everyone? I am interested in your thoughts. In the meantime, here is a look at this week’s photography news from a bird’s-eye perspective – or perhaps I should say, from the eye-like perspective of Cotopaxi’s volcanic summit (5,897 m / 19,347 ft).

Recent Announcements

Samsung SD Express microSD Cards: MicroSD cards are most commonly used in drones or sports cameras, but a few dedicated cameras have slots for them, too, like the Nikon Zf. However, MicroSD cards are not usually speed champions. This could change with Samsung’s new cards, which boast transfer speeds of up to 800 MB/s. They will be manufactured in capacities ranging from 256GB to 1TB. Samsung says that the 1 TB version is scheduled to ship in the third quarter of 2024.

Nextorage NX-B2PRO CFexpress Type B Cards: Another one of the gradually growing range of CFexpress 4.0 memory cards. The manufacturer claims a maximum speed of 3600MB/s for reading and 3500MB/s for writing. The cards also have VPG400 certification, which means they have passed the CFA test, where they met the requirements for the minimum number of megabytes per second. The speed gain is already beyond what today’s cameras can capture, but at least downloading data via a compatible reader will be significantly faster. The cards will be available in capacities ranging from 165GB to 1.3TB.

The Rumor Mill

New AI autofocus for the Canon R5 Mark II

Nowadays it’s almost unthinkable that a technical novelty doesn’t use AI. I’m only waiting for my favorite bakery to offer AI bread. As for Canon, the arrival of an EOS R1 has been eagerly awaited for a long time, as has the second generation of the EOS R5. Both cameras are expected to take Canon’s already great autofocus to a new level. So what new improvements could AI algorithms bring? According to Canon Rumors, it could be able to focus on and follow a specific person. This would certainly be welcomed by wedding and event photographers and, of course, journalists. It’s likely that we’ll know the answer before the Summer Olympics.

What camera will be announced next? Leica SL3

If the rumors are true and there is no delay, the new Leica SL3 will be announced this week. What new features will it have compared to its predecessor? The comparison chart on Leica Rumors answers this question. In a nutshell, the new model should get the same 60MP sensor and Maestro IV processor as the Leica Q3, and the existing SD UHS-II card slot should be joined by one for CFexpress Type B cards. The price is expected to be around €7,000. By comparison, the existing SL2 sells for $6,995.

Samyang’s debut lens with the L-mount

Samyang joined the L-mount alliance last year, but so far no fruit has come of this union. That should change soon. At the CP+ show in Japan, the Corean manufacturer presented its AF 35-150mm f/2-2.8 lens for L-mount. This fast all-in-one zoom is currently only available for the Sony E-mount at a price of $1,199 (and competes directly against the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8).

Good Deals and New Sales

Apple MacBook Air computers were born to travel. At just 1.22 to 1.5 kilograms (depending on display size) and up to 18 hours of battery life, they offer high performance and high-quality displays. They are one of the best options for photographers on the go, and now there are discounts on the MacBook Air at B&H. Both 13-inch and 15-inch models are available with up to $250 discounts. You can make your choice at this link.

One of the best camera straps for heavy setups is the BlackRapid Curve Breathe. The strap is attached to the photographer’s body and the camera moves freely on it. It can even be worn under a backpack. A special 50th anniversary edition is now available for $100 (was $130).

The monopod is a kind of compromise between shooting handheld and using a tripod. Like any compromise, it has its pros and cons. I find that a monopod is often the right choice for wildlife photography, where it’s faster than a tripod and still takes the weight of supertelephoto lenses. Below are two high-end monopods at interesting prices. The difference between them is mainly in height, number of sections, and weight.

Other Pages of Interest

Let me show you a look inside how lenses are made. You might be surprised at the amount of manual labor that goes into making a lens or camera. The first link takes you to Nikon‘s factories, where you’ll see everything from making the optical glass to assembling the lens. At the Sigma factory, you can see almost the entire lens and camera manufacturing process. Another click will take you on a tour of Fuji. And finally, you can visit the Leica factory (or rather, laboratories).

The Eyes of History photojournalism contest, organized by the White House News Photographers Association, has an 80-year tradition. Each year, it awards the best photographs in more than 15 categories. Here are the best images from the most recent edition. Are you a fan of journalistic photography? Then you should visit the competition’s archive and enjoy the winning entries from the past ten years.

On the French website Fototrend you can read an interesting interview with Mitsuteru Hino, Imaging Business Unit Manager at Nikon Corp. Of course, you can’t expect any shocking revelations, but if you read between the lines, you can at least get the vague outlines of answers to your questions. Like those regarding the successor to the legendary D500, the integration of AI into the internal algorithms of future cameras, or Nikon’s next direction in the lens segment.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #39

Last week’s theme was flare, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is early morning, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, March 9, 2024!

Week #38 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the “flare” theme, starting with PRG Lagarde’s photo:



I really like how the sequence shows the effect of the flare on the person’s head, and how in turn the flare takes on difference characteristics in each frame.

Now let’s take a look at AndrewGusew’s shot:

There’s a beautiful effect here as the snow dances in the sun, with subtle flare that adds to the mysterious atmosphere. It’s quite a contrast against the unchanging mountain.

Finally, let’s see Ronald’s photo:

Here, we’ve got some bright flare as the sun rises (or perhaps sets) over the Italian countryside. I thought the green flare complemented the leaves on the top of the shot.

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the flare challenge! Although as photographers we sometimes try and minimize flare, it’s nice to see it used creatively as well.