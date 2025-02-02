Photography News: New Memory Cards, Nikon 35mm f/1.2 This Month?

On Thursday, while searching through my archives for some photos for an upcoming article, I came across a series of images that brought back memories of wonderful moments spent in nature. This time it was Costa Rica. One photo in particular made me smile again after all these years—a shot of a Frigatebird, the feared pirate of the tropical seas, fleeing from a small songbird, the Tropical Kingbird. It reminded me a bit of the old story of David and Goliath.

Yashica City 100: A compact camera (220g) with a mysterious CMOS sensor resolution that can be adjusted from 5MP to 72MP (native is probably 13MP). The sensor diagonal is probably 5.867mm (type 1/3.0). From this we can deduce that the manufacturer’s claimed zoom focal length range of 3.45mm – 10.5mm (f/1.6 – 2.8) is equivalent to about 26 – 78mm on full-frame cameras. The minimum focusing distance is 0.5m. Yashica claims that the camera is capable of shooting video at up to 5K/30fps or 4K/60fps. The 2.8-inch display can be flipped-up 180 degrees. The camera has a built-in microphone and speaker, and can connect to a smartphone via Wi-Fi. JPG photos and MP4 videos are recorded on a microSD card. Available from February for $209.

Nextorage NX-B3AE: CFexpress Type B memory cards with guaranteed VPG400 video performance. They will be available in 500GB ($200), 1TB ($400), and 2TB ($715) capacities. Featuring a PCIe®4.0×2, NVMe 1.4 interface, the manufacturer claims read and write speeds of up to 3,900MB/s and 3,600MB/s.

Lexar ARMOR GOLD: UHS-II standard SDXC memory cards with capacities of 128GB ($55) and 256GB ($115). Their speed class rating is U3 V60 (minimum write speeds are guaranteed not to drop below 60MB/s). Maximum claimed read and write speeds are 280MB/s and 205MB/s. Their main selling point, however, is their stainless-steel construction and resulting durability (pressure resistance of up to 370N, IP68 rating, drops from 16.4′).

Team Group Expert SDXC UHS-II U3 V90: The largest of the series comes with a capacity of 2TB and the highest speed category U3 V90 (min. write speed 90MB/s). According to the manufacturer, it supports 8K and 4K videography. Maximum claimed read and write speeds are 300MB/s and 260MB/s. The card’s design is dustproof and waterproof (IP67), X-ray resistant and its impact and shock resistance reach military grade. Price is not yet known.

Nikon Z 35mm f/1.2? Maybe this February!

Somewhat unusually, the rumor about the long-awaited Nikon Z 35mm f/1.2 did not appear on Nikon Rumors, but in a “crystal ball” dedicated to Canon. This lens has been on the Nikon roadmap for a long time and is the last unrevealed yellow dot on it. Just when it looked like it would finally be announced, a 35mm lens with an aperture of f/1.4 has unexpectedly seen the light of day. While this lens certainly has an interesting character, it is not the “S” class lens that many have been waiting for. According to Canon Rumors, the wait could be over as early as this month at CP+ in Yokohama, Japan.

Via Canon Rumors

Pentax K-3 Mark III might get a successor

After the recently discontinued APS-C model Pentax K-3 Mark III, a noticeable gap has been left in Pentax’s DSLR lineup. A yawning chasm now exists between the entry-level Pentax KF and the full-frame Pentax K-1 II, connected only by a tiny bridge in the form of the Pentax K-3 III Monochrome. The original K-3 Mark III is still available, but only as a restock. However, according to an article on Pentax Rumors, it looks like fans of the brand can hope for a successor. Japanese photographer Kimio Tanaka, who has proven to be a reliable source of information in the past, wrote in his post on X: “Unless their boss RICOH suddenly changes its mind, a ‘serious and interesting’ SLR camera to be announced in the not-too-distant future.”

Via Pentax Rumors

PowerShot V: Canon’s new line of compact cameras

The current “G” series, which has been around since 2000, is expected to be discontinued by mid-2025. In its place, Canon will introduce a new line called the PowerShot V. The camera’s design remains a mystery for now, with only an AI-generated image from a Canon source offering a glimpse of what it might look like. As for specifications, the size of the CMOS sensor is still unknown, but its resolution is expected to be the standard 24MP. The lens will probably have an interesting focal length of 16-50mm (35mm equivalent). The 3-inch screen (about 1 million dots) is said to have a 170-degree viewing angle. The PowerShot V is expected to support 4K video (H.265; C-Log3 / HDR PQ). When will this new model be unveiled? Possibly as early as summer 2025.

Via Canon Rumors

After President Donald Trump, the White House also unveiled an official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump. The black and white image was taken in the Yellow Oval Room by Belgian photographer Régine Mahaux, who has worked with the Trump family for more than 20 years. On the BBC website, you can read an article entitled Decoding Melania Trump’s new official portrait to see what experts said about the image.

Charming British photographer Frankie Adamson has won The Society of Photographers’ Photographer of the Year 2024 competition with her rough image of hyenas eating a hippo. In addition to this stunning photo, I recommend you check out the winning images in each category, of which there were 28 in the entire competition.

Like the hyenas in the previous link, American-born photographer Piper Mackay’s winning series in the Travel Photographer of the Year 2024 competition was shot in Kenya. In the case of her beautiful monochrome infrared photographs, I completely agree with the jury’s comment: “So many images today are over-saturated, over-processed and even AI-generated. A ‘less is more’ approach is often far more effective.”

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #87

Last week’s theme was portrait, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is mountains, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, February 8, 2024!

Week #86 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the “portrait” theme, starting with rjbfoto’s photo:



We see here a face with plenty of expression that leaves us wondering what is happening off camera.

Next we have PRG Lagarde’s photo:



The emotion from the music performance is obvious!

Finally, we have vidmarko’s photo:



vidmarko’s shot shows a happy and carefree moment very well with a background that just gives a hint of the setting.

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the mountains theme.