Photography News: Sony FX2 Announced, Travel Tripod Sale

This week, I spent some time practicing one of my favorite genres of photography: intimate landscapes. There’s something exciting to the fact that you can get interesting landscape photos anywhere. It doesn’t need to be a grand vista or a world-famous National Park; it could be a pond near your house. And while I was busy photographing the grass in one such pond, a few interesting things happened in the world of photography. Here’s the biggest news of the week.

Recent Announcements

Sony FX2: This video-centered mirrorless camera has more features than ever and could make a convincing option for hybrid stills/video shooters now. The resolution is up to 33 megapixels (from 12 MP on the FX3), and excitingly, the viewfinder is variable-angle. The FX2 can film 7K oversampled video with 10-bit 4:2:2 internal recording or 16-bit RAW over HDMI. Autofocus and image stabilization have been improved as well, and for $2700, it’s even substantially less expensive than the $3900 FX3.

Think Tank Photo Walker Rolling Backpack: A new entry into Think Tank’s popular line of rolling backpacks, the Photo Walker Pro has enough features to be a go-to choice for carrying your camera equipment between locations. I probably wouldn’t hike with it on rough terrain (the weight of the wheels and handle are a non-starter when you’re trying to go light), but it should be a great airport bag. Think Tank says it’s big enough to fit a DSLR or mirrorless camera with a 200-400mm f/4 or similar. It’s available soon for $400.

Polaroid Flip: A classic instant camera, new and improved. It now has four (fixed-focus) lenses for anything from closeups to distant shots. A sonar-based “autofocus” system chooses between them even in total darkness. On top of that, the Flip features a stronger flash and various options including exposure compensation and multiple exposures. Maybe it’s hard to see the appeal of an instant camera in a world with so many good digital options! But at least from personal experience, cameras like this one (and alternatives from Fuji) are the most popular cameras I see among my non-photographer friends.

7Artisans 24mm f/1.8 AF for Sony: A new third-party autofocus lens, currently only available for the Sony FE mount. At $330, it undercuts the aging Sony Zeiss Sonnar 24mm f/1.8 ZA significantly. The 7Artisans 24mm f/1.8 AF features two aspherical elements, three extra-low dispersion glass elements, and two high-refractive elements. The weight is a pretty reasonable 424 grams (0.93 pounds) and the lens is already available for sale.

The Rumor Mill

New Sigma lenses coming soon for FE and L

It’s rumored that Sigma is going to announce at least two new lenses on June 17th, and they should be available for Sony E and Leica L mounts. Both are APS-C lenses: a 12mm f/1.4 and a 17-40mm f/1.8. These are some exciting focal length and aperture combinations, and there’s some hope that – being APS-C lenses – we could see a version for Nikon Z and Canon RF down the line. (So far, we haven’t seen any full-frame Sigma lenses for Z or RF mounts, but several APS-C lenses.) Rumors also suggest a fast telephoto prime lens and a travel zoom lens from Sigma coming soon, but there’s no further info on those lenses yet.

Via Sony Alpha Rumors

Hasselblad X2D II images leak

Leaked images show that version two of the Hasselblad X2D will have a pair of new control buttons on the back and a slightly updated design. Focus is rumored to be achieved via a new LiDAR system, which should improve focus speed and perhaps make the X2D a more general-purpose tool. Fans of Hasselblad’s sensor will be relieved to hear that the X2D II is expected to retain a 100 MP resolution, with 16-bit color and 15 stops of dynamic range.

Via Photo Rumors

Fuji’s X Summit is heating up

I told you last week that the Fuji X-E5 was rumored to be announced at Fuji’s upcoming X Summit. Now we have a few more details. The camera is expected to be announced June 12th, and it should feature a 40 megapixel sensor and in-body image stabilization. Rumors also mention a 23mm pancake lens – although it’s unclear if this lens will be sold separately, or whether the X-E5 will buck the trend of the X-E4 and have a fixed lens. There are also rumors saying a second camera will be announced during the summit as well, so stay tuned!

Via Fuji Addict

Good Deals and New Sales

The popular Benro Mefoto travel tripods are having a major sale this week, ending in approximately two days. Only a pair of the aluminum models are on sale, but the discount is substantial – the GlobeTrotter had been $265 and is now $95, while the Backpacker Classic went from $170 to $80. These tripods prioritize portability more than maximum stability, and I wouldn’t use them in serious wind or with a supertelephoto. But if you need something small for travel, I think it’s hard to beat the value for the money here.

If you have a Nikon Z DX camera (the Zfc, Z30, Z50, or Z50 II), one of the few third-party replacement batteries I’d recommend is currently on sale about 20% off: the SmallRig NP-EL25 (was $50, now $40). This battery has a built-in USB-C port for direct charging, a useful feature that Nikon’s $62 EN-EL25 lacks. The SmallRig battery could also last a little longer due to its larger capacity (1250mAh compared to 1120mAh). Unfortunately, SmallRig’s replacement for the Nikon EN-EL15 is not currently on sale.

Finally, note that that Nikon’s camera and lens discounts expire today, June 1st. (See my roundup here of the best and worst of these discounts.) Personally, I’m still optimistic that we’ll see many of these prices return around Black Friday. But given the uncertainties surrounding tariffs and inflation, it may be smart to buy any important gear today.

Other Pages of Interest

These past few years have been a great time to be an Aurora photographer, and we may be getting another show this week. According to spaceweather.com, a coronal mass ejection has struck Earth’s magnetic field, and a series of strong geomagnetic storms is currently underway. This means that if you live in an extreme latitude, you will probably be able to see the Aurora tonight, and even photographers as far south as New Mexico were able to photograph them before sunrise today. Check outside tonight, and you might be lucky!

National Geographic Traveller (UK) has released the results of their 12th annual photo competition. Some highlights include a standoff between a fox and an eagle, a massive glacier in Greenland at sunset, and a boat of fruit and vegetable merchants in the Solomon Islands. Take a look and enjoy some inspiration for the week.

Finally, I was happy when one of my friends recently showed me the photography of artist and toy designer David M Bird, who creates tiny sculptures of people made of acorns, twigs, and other materials he finds in nature. He sets up these “acorn people” outside and waits for critters like birds and squirrels to wander by, resulting in some joyful photos that can be captured in a backyard. Take it as inspiration that good photography can be done anywhere as long as you have a spark of inspiration!

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #104

Last week’s theme was rocks, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is night, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, June 7, 2025!

Week #103 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the “rocks” theme, starting with Allan369’s photo of Antelope Canyon, Arizona:



What a stunning and vibrant pattern in the rocks! A classic subject and very beatifully proccessed.

Danny’s photo of the marble caves in Chile:



No one could say rocks are boring after seeing Danny’s photo! Well done!

And finally, Robert’s photo:



We end with a calm distortion of rocks under water. Nice blue reflections as well!

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the night theme.