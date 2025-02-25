Panasonic S1R II Announcement: Faster and More Nimble

Panasonic just announced the long-awaited successor to the original S1R from 2019 – the Panasonic S1R II! The new camera has a smidge less resolution (44 vs. 47 MP), but it features big improvements in other areas. Most of all, the new S1R II is more portable and gains a major boost in speed and performance.

When I reviewed the original Panasonic S1R several years ago, I was very impressed by the image quality and feature set that it offered. However, the speed of the camera was rather poor, only allowing 6 FPS with full autofocus tracking (9 FPS in manual focus). The AF system in general also left something to be desired, especially its inability to use continuous-servo autofocus in even moderately low light conditions. None of this was helped by how large and heavy the camera was – comparable to a DSLR like the D850, but not as refined as one.

The new Panasonic S1R II is a different beast entirely. Panasonic seems to be targeting cameras like the Canon EOS R5 II, the Nikon Z8, and Sony a7r V with this release. Here are some of the camera’s standout specifications:

New 44.3 megapixel BSI sensor

Hybrid AF system with advanced subject recognition and tracking

Blackout-free 40 FPS burst mode (electronic shutter) or 10 FPS mechanical

1.5 seconds of pre-burst RAW

Dual card slots (CFExpress B and UHS-II SD)

Base ISO of 80 for better dynamic range

Up to one stop better high ISO performance than the original S1R

8K/30p video recording (and 4K 120p with no crop)

Internal 5.8K ProRes RAW video onto CFExpress B card

Real-time LUT mode for video

The return of RAW sensor-shift mode for up to 177 megapixels with full color data per pixel, now with a handheld mode

8 stops of in-body image stabilization claimed (up from 5.5)

Substantially smaller and lighter – now 795 g (1.75 pounds) with battery and card; previous generation was 1020 g (2.25 pounds)

Lower MSRP of $3300 (original S1R was $3700 at launch)

Those are some killer features! Whereas the original S1R was a slow and specialized camera for high-resolution applications, the S1R II is much more of a general-purpose camera. It now has great video specs along with a lot of high-speed features for sports and wildlife photographers. Plus, travel and landscape photographers will still find improvements, too. The smaller size, lower base ISO, better image stabilization, and new handheld mode for sensor-shift photography are all very exciting even if you’re not a high-speed photographer.

Are there any drawbacks to the new camera? On paper, nothing major, but there are a few things I’d like to point out. First, the battery life figure is a little low – rated at 350 shots in live view or 300 via the viewfinder – which is actually a little worse than the previous S1R. (Though mirrorless battery life is almost always much better than the official CIPA numbers suggest.) Second, Panasonic has not released official buffer-related specs, which makes me a little nervous given the importance of buffer in a camera like this. (Early reports suggest that the buffer is essentially unlimited when shooting at 10 FPS and offers about 2 seconds of shooting at 40 FPS before slowing down.) And finally, the sensor readout speed on the S1R II appears to be around 1/50 second with the electronic shutter, which isn’t bad, but also isn’t best-in-class. (It’s still fast enough that rolling shutter will only be apparent with the speediest subjects.)

All in all, it looks like Panasonic has taken their game to another level. It seems that the new S1R II has improved upon its predecessor in nearly every area – image quality, focusing capabilities, speed, video, and more. Of course, it all depends upon how the camera performs in practice, but I look forward to testing it!

You can pre-order the Panasonic S1R II at B&H for $3300. It’s expected to ship as soon as March 17.

Thank you for using our affiliate links when buying your camera equipment! Photography Life receives a small percentage of each sale when you do, without costing you anything extra, which helps us keep the site up and running smoothly.

Press Release