Panasonic S1 and S1R Announcement

Panasonic just announced its first ever full-frame mirrorless cameras, the 24 megapixel S1 and 47 megapixel S1R. These are also the first Panasonic cameras to use Leica’s L mount, thanks to the Panasonic/Leica/Sigma L-mount alliance announced last year. The S1 launches at a price of $2500, while the S1R is $3700. Panasonic also announced three lenses alongside the cameras, including a kit 24-105mm f/4. Below, we cover everything you need to know.

L Mount Alliance

One of the most important features of the S1 and S1R has nothing to do with their specifications. Instead, it is about their ecosystem – a shared system with Leica and Sigma, the L mount alliance. Although Sigma has not yet announced any lenses specific to the L mount, Leica already has six on the market and another two coming soon. With Panasonic itself announcing three lenses in tandem with the S1 and S1R, these cameras are more fleshed-out than either the Nikon Z and Canon EOS R systems were upon launch. The current lens lineup for these cameras is as follows:

Leica 50mm f/1.4

Leica 50mm f/1.4 Leica 75mm f/2

Leica 75mm f/2 Leica 90mm f/2

Leica 90mm f/2 Leica 16-35 f/3.5-4.5

Leica 16-35 f/3.5-4.5 Leica 24-90mm f/2.8-4

Leica 24-90mm f/2.8-4 Leica 90-280mm f/2.8-4

Leica 90-280mm f/2.8-4 Leica 35mm f/2 [Not yet shipping]

Leica 35mm f/2 [Not yet shipping] Leica 50mm f/2 [Not yet shipping]

Leica 50mm f/2 [Not yet shipping] Panasonic 50mm f/1.4

Panasonic 50mm f/1.4 Panasonic 24-105mm f/4 Macro

Panasonic 24-105mm f/4 Macro Panasonic 70-200mm f/4

Granted, the Leica lenses in that group are quite expensive, so they may not be under consideration for most of these cameras’ buyers. But in many ways, the S1 and S1R are like less expensive Leica SL cameras – compatibility with the same lenses, yet few drawbacks in feature set or image quality.

Still, the S1 and S1R may be less expensive than Leica cameras, but that doesn’t mean the are the most competitive full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market in terms of price. The Nikon Z6, for example, is $2000, and the Sony A7R III is $3200 – each $500 less than the S1 and S1R, respectively. Do the Panasonic cameras hold their own against those alternatives, as well as others like the EOS R? It depends on the specifications you value most, but Panasonic certainly has positioned these cameras as premium options, with a number of interesting features to solidify that impression.

Panasonic S1 and S1R

The more consumer-oriented of Panasonic’s new cameras is the S1, a 24.3 megapixel camera retailing for $2499 body only. The more expensive S1R is very similar overall, with few differences in specifications aside from the $3699 price and 47.3 megapixel sensor.

Both cameras have 5-axis IBIS (in-body image stabilization), which works in tandem with the optical image stabilization found in the new 24-105mm f/4 and 70-200mm f/4 lenses. This leads to a CIPA-rated 6 stops of stabilization with both cameras, higher than either the Nikon Z system (5 stops) or Sony full-frame mirrorless (5.5 stops). The S1 also has dual memory card slots – one SD and one XQD – which puts it ahead of both the Canon EOS R and Nikon Z single slot systems, as well as Sony’s dual SD card slots. Battery life is rated at 380 shots (S1) and 360 shots (S1R) when using the viewfinder, and 400 and 380 when using the rear LCD.

In the same vein as Panasonic’s Micro Four Thirds cameras, the S1 has very promising video specifications. It captures up to 30 FPS 4K video with no added crop factor, and up to 60 FPS 4K video with an APS-C crop. The S1R has a minimal 1.09x crop factor for 4K recording, although its pixel binning likely will result in less detail than the S1’s oversampled 4K video.

For stills shooting, the S1 and S1R have a high resolution multi-shot mode, capable of capturing 96-megapixel and 187-megapixel RAW photos by shifting the image sensor for 8 consecutive images. Although Panasonic recommends using this mode primarily for stationary subjects, the company’s press release mentions a “sub mode” that allows the high resolution mode even with moving subjects in the scene. Although the effectiveness of this mode has yet to be seen, the possibility of using it with moving subjects means that it could be more versatile than others on the market today.

Panasonic also focuses quite a bit on the durability of the S1 (and S1R) in their press release, including the interesting detail that these cameras have a shutter durability rating of 400,000 shots – one of the higher figures on the market. Each button and dial is individually sealed, making the camera relatively splash-proof and dust-proof overall.

As for autofocus, the S1’s and S1R’s 225-point systems seem very interesting. Panasonic claims a -6EV luminance detection for Low Light AF at ISO 100 and f/1.4, darker conditions than any other camera on the market. The cameras also have Eye AF and artificial intelligence tracking to locate humans and fast-moving animals, specifically including cats, dogs, and birds.

The S1 and S1R match or beat the competition in a number of other ways, too, from the viewfinder resolution (5.67 million dots, the most on the market) to live view boost for composing in very dark environments. The LCD tilts both horizontally and vertically, unlike Nikon’s and Sony’s competing options. These cameras even have illuminated buttons, along with more obscure benefits like a 1/320 sync speed and no video recording time limit.

In terms of negatives, the biggest issues with the S1 and S1R are FPS for still shooting, weight, and price. The S1 and S1R shoot 9 FPS overall, but only 6 FPS with continuous autofocus. The cameras also weigh 1020 grams with battery and card respectively, noticeably heavier than their mirrorless competition, and in line with DSLRs. And, at $2500 and $3700, these are expensive cameras.

At the same time, these cameras – particularly the S1 – do seem to be worth the premium price in certain respects. It is easy to look at the 24 MP and 47 MP specifications, as well as the 9 FPS shooting with 6 FPS autofocus, and think that these are in line with releases from Sony, Nikon, and Canon. But the S1 and S1R beat the cameras of other manufacturers in some very interesting ways. Panasonic went above and beyond in areas that others did not, from the illuminated buttons to the ultra-high-resolution viewfinder and low light autofocus specifications. We look forward to doing more detailed testing of the S1 and S1R in the future, but initial impressions based on specifications are very promising indeed.

Purchase and Shipping Information

The S1 and S1R are scheduled to ship in early April, along with the three lenses. The 50mm f/1.4 lens is priced at a hefty $2299, while the 70-200mm f/4 is $1699 and the 24-105mm f/4 is $1299. If you buy the S1 or S1R in combination with the 24-105mm f/4 lens, you’ll save $400 compared to the combined retail price of both. We are looking forward to testing these cameras at Photography Life and seeing how they compare to the suddenly crowded full-frame mirrorless camera market.

The full press release is below: