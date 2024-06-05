Panasonic GH7 Announced: A Serious Upgrade

Panasonic has always been known for their focus on hybrid mirrorless cameras that have both video and photo features. And their micro four-thirds GH cameras are essentially video-first, with stronger and more innovative features not available in typical hybrid cameras. This tradition continues with the newly-announced Panasonic GH7. This 25 megapixel micro four-thirds camera breaks new ground for the GH series and looks especially strong for video.

What’s New

The GH series are very popular with videographers, because it has traditionally provided a lot of advanced video features over the years, such as anamorphic lens support. With the latest GH7, you get everything you expect: waveforms, 4K120, Apple ProRes 422 format support, open-gate recording, and an internal fan to keep everything cool in demanding recording situations.

The GH7 strikes me as more than an incremental upgrade. Following the footsteps of the Panasonic G9 II, the GH7 is the first to add phase-detect autofocus to the GH line. The autofocus system in previous models was accurate, but not exactly very fast, nor was it that great at continuous autofocus. Thus, GH7 owners can expect significantly better autofocus compared to older GH models.

The new autofocus system, in addition to being faster, also has a variety of subject detection modes – such as human, animal, car, train, and airplane – making it even easier to shoot certain kinds of video clips with continuous focus. It should also make a formidable wildlife photography camera if your focus is on stills.

But autofocus is not the only thing to improve on the GH7. While the previous GH6 could shoot in Apple ProRes 422 format, the GH7 brings ProRes RAW HQ format to the table if you need even more flexibility in video post-production.

There are two other features that will help you record video live. The first is the real-time LUT feature. Some people use a LUT (look-up table) to give their footage a specific “look”. With the real-time LUT feature, you’ll be able to see this LUT applied while recording, so you can visualize the final product more easily.

The other feature is audio-related: 32-bit float recording. This is a method of encoding audio so that it is much harder to clip audio. But, in order to use this feature, you’ll still need to purchase the Panasonic DMW-XLR2 audio interface separately.

The GH7 has one other interesting feature: an improved dual-gain sensor design that improves the dynamic range, even with still images, which can now be stored in 16-bit Raw files. Suffice it to say, the GH7 is one heck of a camera and leaves almost nothing lacking as a video camera with a micro four-thirds sensor.

For photographers who mainly shoot stills, the $2200 price will be on the steep side considering the many other great mirrorless cameras available today. But that’s unsurprising given the camera’s hybrid nature. If you get it for its video features, it doubles as a great stills camera. Wildlife photographers especially may want to use it as a lightweight backup camera when it’s not fulfilling the role of a primary video camera.

If you're interested in buying the GH7 with an estimated shipping date of July 24, it is going for an MSRP of US$2197.99, which is the same as the GH6.

