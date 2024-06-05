Panasonic GH7 Announced: A Serious Upgrade

Panasonic has always been known for their focus on hybrid mirrorless cameras that have both video and photo features. And their micro four-thirds GH cameras are essentially video-first, with stronger and more innovative features not available in typical hybrid cameras. This tradition continues with the newly-announced Panasonic GH7. This 25 megapixel micro four-thirds camera breaks new ground for the GH series and looks especially strong for video.
What’s New
The GH series are very popular with videographers, because it has traditionally provided a lot of advanced video features over the years, such as anamorphic lens support. With the latest GH7, you get everything you expect: waveforms, 4K120, Apple ProRes 422 format support, open-gate recording, and an internal fan to keep everything cool in demanding recording situations.
The GH7 strikes me as more than an incremental upgrade. Following the footsteps of the Panasonic G9 II, the GH7 is the first to add phase-detect autofocus to the GH line. The autofocus system in previous models was accurate, but not exactly very fast, nor was it that great at continuous autofocus. Thus, GH7 owners can expect significantly better autofocus compared to older GH models.
The new autofocus system, in addition to being faster, also has a variety of subject detection modes – such as human, animal, car, train, and airplane – making it even easier to shoot certain kinds of video clips with continuous focus. It should also make a formidable wildlife photography camera if your focus is on stills.
But autofocus is not the only thing to improve on the GH7. While the previous GH6 could shoot in Apple ProRes 422 format, the GH7 brings ProRes RAW HQ format to the table if you need even more flexibility in video post-production.
There are two other features that will help you record video live. The first is the real-time LUT feature. Some people use a LUT (look-up table) to give their footage a specific “look”. With the real-time LUT feature, you’ll be able to see this LUT applied while recording, so you can visualize the final product more easily.
The other feature is audio-related: 32-bit float recording. This is a method of encoding audio so that it is much harder to clip audio. But, in order to use this feature, you’ll still need to purchase the Panasonic DMW-XLR2 audio interface separately.
The GH7 has one other interesting feature: an improved dual-gain sensor design that improves the dynamic range, even with still images, which can now be stored in 16-bit Raw files. Suffice it to say, the GH7 is one heck of a camera and leaves almost nothing lacking as a video camera with a micro four-thirds sensor.
For photographers who mainly shoot stills, the $2200 price will be on the steep side considering the many other great mirrorless cameras available today. But that’s unsurprising given the camera’s hybrid nature. If you get it for its video features, it doubles as a great stills camera. Wildlife photographers especially may want to use it as a lightweight backup camera when it’s not fulfilling the role of a primary video camera.
Press Release
Panasonic Announces New LUMIX GH7 Micro Four-Thirds Mirrorless Camera
Panasonic is proud to introduce the new LUMIX GH7 – the latest flagship model of the Micro Four Thirds mirrorless LUMIX G Series.
The LUMIX GH7 delivers outstanding video performance, wide dynamic range with a newly developed 25.2MP BSI CMOS sensor, and improved AF performance with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto-Focus). To support the efficient workflow required in professional production environments, the GH7 is newly equipped with Apple ProRes RAW [1] internal recording and the World’s first 32-bit float recording [2], which eliminates the need to adjust sound recording levels during shooting.
With the rapid increase in demand for video content in recent years, the number of small teams of video creators is rising, along with the demand for further improvements in the quality of mirrorless cameras with excellent video performance and portability. Since its release in 2009, our LUMIX GH series has developed a strong reputation among creators and video production teams as a model renowned for its shooting performance, innovative features and reliability.
The LUMIX GH7 is a next-generation mirrorless camera that meets the needs of creators, whatever their creative field may be.The LUMIX GH7 will be available at the end of July 2024, with an RRP of £1999.99
High performance, fast response, and excellent mobility
- 25.2MP BSI CMOS sensor with high resolution and fast response, along with 13+ stop dynamic range boost [3] with rich gradation
- Adopting PDAF for high-speed, high-precision AF performance, and newly added real-time auto-focus recognition AF for airplanes and trains
- Improved image stabilization technology, including perspective distortion correction for videos and High mode in Active I.S. to enable powerful compensation when shooting on the move
Enhanced video quality and optimized workflows from shooting to post-production
- Internal recording of 5.7K 30p ProRes 422 HQ and ProRes RAW HQ [1].
- World’s first 32-bit float recording [2], eliminating the need to adjust audio recording levels during shooting when using the new XLR microphone adapter, DMW-XLR2 (sold separately). The LUMIX DMW-XLR2 will be available at the end of July 2024, with an RRP of £499.99
- Allows users to load original LUT files and apply new color looks directly to videos and photos with REAL TIME LUT.
- Enables proxy recording for workflow efficiency and supports native Camera to Cloud integration with Adobe’s Frame.io, enabling images and videos to be automatically uploaded, backed up, shared, and worked on jointly via the cloud.
- Open Gate recording to enable flexible framing for any social media platform or client needs.
Reliable in the video production field
- Unlimited video recording made possible with efficient heat dissipation processing and the integration of a cooling fan [4].
- Convenient tilt-free angle monitor that does not interfere with HDMI or USB cables when tilted
- Able to withstand harsh environments with dust, splash resistance [5], and freeze-resistance down to -10 degrees Celsius/14 degrees Fahrenheit.
