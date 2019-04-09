Our Macro Photography Video on YouTube

Today, I’m excited to publish the first in a series of weekly YouTube videos from Photography Life! This is something Nasim and I have planned for a while, and circumstances finally conspired to make it a reality. We’ll film everything in 4K: tutorials and case studies, with the same high standards as our articles. For the first video, I wanted to do an introduction to macro photography, since that’s reason I became a photographer in the first place.

Hopefully, if you’re interested in learning macro photography or taking your current skills to the next level, you’ll find it helpful. We also plan to make more advanced videos going forward, including on macro photography, but I thought it was important to start with something fundamental. Without further ado, here it is (currently only 1080p, but my understanding is that YouTube will eventually process and add the 4K version):

Resources mentioned in the video:

Also, check out the complete macro photography article on Photography Life for additional tips you might find useful.

And if you enjoyed the video – it would mean a lot to both me and Nasim if you decided to subscribe.

Even more importantly, if you have any feedback, please let me know in the comments section below. I’ll take any suggestions into consideration. I’m currently planning to create a mix of tutorials (in the style of this video) as well as field-based case studies. Many of the specific topics are still up in the air, but I’m determined to meet the one-per-week pace. So, you’ll see something soon either way!