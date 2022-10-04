Our Lens Tests Are Back! What Should We Review First?

The title says it all – our new lens testing studio is operational! There’s a long list of lenses in front of me to review, and only so many days in a year. So, I’d love to hear what you want to see us review first at Photography Life.
At the end of this article is a link to a Google Forms survey where I hope you’ll share your thoughts. But first let me offer some context.
Photography Life is usually known as a Nikon-centered site. Nasim, Libor, and I have shot with Nikon cameras extensively (although not exclusively) for years. When we’re not publishing tutorials, we’re usually publishing articles on Nikon equipment. And the Nikon coverage will only speed up now that we can test lenses again.
Still, in the mirrorless age, it’s easier than ever to adapt lenses from one brand to another, even with autofocus. Sports and wildlife photographers will usually prefer faster-focusing native lenses, but a slower-paced landscape photographer could reasonably shoot with a Nikon Z camera and a full lineup of Sony E or Leica M glass. There are also photographers who may want to compare optical quality across brands for various reasons (aside from just being a fanboy).
That’s a long way of saying that I’d love to start reviewing lenses for multiple lens mounts, with Imatest data that can be compared from one company to another. I think that our existing audience of mostly Nikon-based photographers could find it useful, and certainly any Fuji/Canon/Sony/Panasonic/etc. photographers would as well.
Even so, I intend to finish our reviews of native Nikon Z lenses before branching out. The Z lenses and teleconverters we still need to review are as follows:
- Nikon Z 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 DX VR
- Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8
- Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S
- Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8
- Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8
- Nikon Z 40mm f/2
- Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S
- Nikon Z MC 50mm f/2.8 Macro
- Nikon Z 58mm f/0.95 S
- Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S Macro
- Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S
- Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 VR S
- Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S
- Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S
- Nikon Z 1.4x Teleconverter
- Nikon Z 2x Teleconverter
Some of these lenses aren’t readily available yet, and it may still be a while before we can test hard-to-find glass like the 800mm f/6.3. But broadly speaking, we’ll listen to your answers in the survey and try to review the most anticipated lenses first.
Beyond that, I’m interested in hearing any suggestions, requests, or feedback that you have for our reviews. I want to make them better than ever. Feel free to leave your thoughts not just in the survey, but also in the comment section below.
The link to the Google Forms questionnaire is here:
I’ll keep the form open for a couple of days, and I’ll publish the results in an article next week. Looking forward to hearing from you, and keep an eye out for our reviews!
I’ve just purchased the Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S Macro. Has to be th sharpest lens I’ve ever seen, and I’m curious what your thoughts are about it.
It’s an extremely sharp lens, I agree. Even though we haven’t tested it in the lab yet, I used it for a few trips last year and thought it was excellent all around.
Something I am particularly interested in is how F mount lenses test on Z bodies in comparison to an F mount body. It is particularly interesting for wide angle primes and zooms. Sony has had issues with adapted wide lenses because of sensor stack thickness differences causing smear in the corners. I suspect that Z bodies may fare a bit better in corners compared to its F mount counterparts. So in particular, how much do the corners come up, if any from the d800/d810 to the d850 and then compared to the Z7 series. I realize it’s a resolution difference between the 800/810 and 850 but it should be proportional to the center unless stack thickness or microlens placement has been changed. So a few choice wide angle primes (24 1.4-1.8, 35 1.4, 24-70 2.8g) would be interesting.
Good question. There’s no sharpness difference when adapting them, in our tests. We have a head-to-head Imatest comparison on this page: photographylife.com/revie…nikon-z7/4
That test was at 35mm. I don’t think we’ve tested wider than that in the lab, but I’ve never seen an F-mount lens behave differently on the D850 compared to a Z7 series camera. The two cameras are equivalent in their capacity to capture detail.
Thank you for the reply. The sample in your referenced article was at f4. It usually manifests at lower values like 1.8, 2, 2.8 and on wider lenses, but perhaps it was tested at those apertures also and just not stated. I know from tests done in the Sony universe by lensrentals and Jim Kasson it is real. But maybe the Nikon stacks are close enough it’s not a real issue.
Sure thing. My understanding is that the problem involves using lenses originally designed for one company’s sensors (like Leica) on a different company’s camera (like Sony) because the lenses were designed with a specific sensor stack in mind. This isn’t an issue in the case of Nikon Z versus Nikon F. We did test at f/1.8 and saw the same results on both cameras. Hope that helps!
Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S
Will do.
Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 VR S
I’d like to test that one! It’s hard to find that at the moment, but I’ve already requested a copy to ship from B&H when they become available.
Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S – Have this, want to compare to the other 24-120 I have.
Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S – Considering purchasing
and
Nikon Z 58mm f/0.95 S – for curiosity sake
Sounds good! The first two you mention have been very popular in the survey so far. The 58mm f/0.95 isn’t seeing much love yet. I’ve always been curious about it too – I’ll review it at some point.
Just a suggestion: can you edit the form to allow multiple responses? There’s at least 4 that I’d like to select.
I deliberately made it so that you can only select one top choice on the first page, but there’s a spot later to expand on your choices and write whatever you want.
I really don’t care what you review, I’m just glad they are back at all! I’ll happily read all of them! I have badly missed the Photography Life reviews. There are simply no better reviews out there. Though a 24-120 S review would be canny in my book!
Thanks for saying so! Looks like the 24-120mm is in the lead in the survey so far.
I’d love to see a test review of the Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S. I’m still DSLR, but sometime next year I’d like to get into mirrorless and pair this lens with a Z6II for better performance shooting wildlife and local air shows.
I was a big fan of that lens for wildlife photography in Yellowstone! It’s very useful range of focal lengths.
it would have been my second choice if I could have had one ;-)
Aside from the 100-400 and 1.4 TC, I would love to see a comparison of the 105mm macro, especially vs. the F mount version and some of its competitors. It’s lighter and quieter so it’s not like I’ll be replacing it, but it would be nice to know where it stacks up and if this was a good purchase from an image quality point of view or not.
It’s definitely a good purchase. The 105mm MC is the sharpest macro lens I’ve ever used, with the possible exception of the Laowa 100mm f/2.8 2x macro (which is manual focus only and has no electronic communications).
I still have my F-mount 105mm f/2.8G, so I’ll compare them side-by-side, but the Z lens will handily win.
I’d love to see a side-by-side comparison of the two Z teleconverters – a TC shootout!
That would be very cool. I’ll see what I can do.