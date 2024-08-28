Photography Life

Our First Online Workshop + 72 Hour Sale Announced!

This morning, I am thrilled to announce the release of one of the biggest projects in Photography Life’s history – our first Online Workshop, The Art of Composition! Along with this workshop, I’m announcing a 72-hour sale on yearly memberships with a price that we won’t bring back. Here are all the details.

8x10 colorful aspens
Chamonix 8×10; Nikkor T 800mm f/12 @ f/64, 2 seconds, Kodak E100; No filters

The Art of Composition is a deep dive into the principles of creative photography. It features six lessons from the field and five group discussions with the Photography Life team, aiming to give you a wide-ranging perspective on every aspect of composition. As your primary instructor for this course, I’ve done everything I can to distill the benefits of a $3000+ in-person workshop into a comprehensive online tutorial.

Photography Life’s Gold Members receive The Art of Composition for free, along with access to a Q&A livestream session that we are hosting in September. For everyone else, the Online Workshop is available for the price of $120. It will remain free to download for Gold Members until the release of our next Online Workshop later this year.

White-throated Dipper_Cinclus cinclus_Nikon D500_LVP4237-NEF
NIKON D500 + Nikon 500mm f/4 @ ISO 2800, 1/1000, f/5.0 © Libor Vaicenbacher

Moreover, to celebrate the release of The Art of Composition, I’m announcing a sale on Photography Life’s annual memberships with our steepest discounts. During today’s sale, you will get 16% off any Photography Life membership tier if you choose the annual payment option, which represents two months free per year. This discount is much bigger than it looks, because it’s permanent. It doesn’t just apply to this year – you will also be getting two months free every subsequent year.

When we first announced the annual membership option a few months ago, we ran the same sale, and I mentioned that it would only be something we do rarely. That was true – this is the only other time we will offer such a discount. I’m sure we’ll still run membership sales on Photography Life in the future, but this is the last time that we will offer the 16% off discount. This is also the highest discount that Patreon’s settings even allow us to select. If you were planning to become an annual member, now’s the time to do it.

(Existing monthly members can switch to yearly right now and get the same discount for the next 72 hours. I described the process for doing so in this post.)

Hasselblad XCD 90mm f2.5 V Portrait Sample Photo 3
X2D 100C + XCD 90V @ 90mm, ISO 64, 1/200, f/7.1 © Adam Sheridan

That covers the main points you need to know about The Art of Photography and our 72-hour sale. Please feel free to ask in the comments below if you have questions about this Online Workshop, our membership options, or anything else.

Lastly, thank you again to all of our Members for supporting Photography Life! You’re the reason why we could eliminate ads on the website at the start of the year and switch to a reader-based approach instead. I will always appreciate that, and I hope that you get as much out of this project as I put into it.

common_gallinule_calling_jason_polak
NIKON D500 + Nikon 500mm f/5.6 PF @ ISO 220, 1/1600, f/5.6 © Jason Polak

About Spencer Cox

I'm Spencer Cox, a landscape photographer based in Colorado. I started writing for Photography Life a decade ago, and now I run the website in collaboration with Nasim. I've used nearly every digital camera system under the sun, but for my personal work, I love the slow-paced nature of large format film. You can see more at my personal website and my not-exactly-active Instagram page.

