Our First Online Workshop + 72 Hour Sale Announced!

This morning, I am thrilled to announce the release of one of the biggest projects in Photography Life’s history – our first Online Workshop, The Art of Composition! Along with this workshop, I’m announcing a 72-hour sale on yearly memberships with a price that we won’t bring back. Here are all the details.

The Art of Composition is a deep dive into the principles of creative photography. It features six lessons from the field and five group discussions with the Photography Life team, aiming to give you a wide-ranging perspective on every aspect of composition. As your primary instructor for this course, I’ve done everything I can to distill the benefits of a $3000+ in-person workshop into a comprehensive online tutorial.

Photography Life’s Gold Members receive The Art of Composition for free, along with access to a Q&A livestream session that we are hosting in September. For everyone else, the Online Workshop is available for the price of $120. It will remain free to download for Gold Members until the release of our next Online Workshop later this year.

Moreover, to celebrate the release of The Art of Composition, I’m announcing a sale on Photography Life’s annual memberships with our steepest discounts. During today’s sale, you will get 16% off any Photography Life membership tier if you choose the annual payment option, which represents two months free per year. This discount is much bigger than it looks, because it’s permanent. It doesn’t just apply to this year – you will also be getting two months free every subsequent year.

When we first announced the annual membership option a few months ago, we ran the same sale, and I mentioned that it would only be something we do rarely. That was true – this is the only other time we will offer such a discount. I’m sure we’ll still run membership sales on Photography Life in the future, but this is the last time that we will offer the 16% off discount. This is also the highest discount that Patreon’s settings even allow us to select. If you were planning to become an annual member, now’s the time to do it.

You can visit the Member Page here to sign up for a Silver or Gold membership and see the benefits of each tier. Monthly prices are $5/month and $12/month respectively, and annual prices with today’s sale will give you two months free each year. Among other benefits, Gold Members get each of our Online Workshops included with their membership.

If you’re not a Gold Member, you can purchase The Art of Composition for $120 here.

(Existing monthly members can switch to yearly right now and get the same discount for the next 72 hours. I described the process for doing so in this post.)

That covers the main points you need to know about The Art of Photography and our 72-hour sale. Please feel free to ask in the comments below if you have questions about this Online Workshop, our membership options, or anything else.

Lastly, thank you again to all of our Members for supporting Photography Life! You’re the reason why we could eliminate ads on the website at the start of the year and switch to a reader-based approach instead. I will always appreciate that, and I hope that you get as much out of this project as I put into it.