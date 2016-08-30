On the Road: Two Days at Mount Rainier

After a few weeks of travel, the three of us — Nasim, John Bosley, and I — have made it back from our landscape photography road trip through the Western United States. From the Rocky Mountains to the Cascades, we visited some of the country’s most beautiful landscapes, and we captured some footage that we are very excited to add to our upcoming landscape photography video course. We’ve already written about our sunset and nighttime photography in the Grand Tetons, Yellowstone’s dramatic hot springs, and the incredible views at Glacier National Park. As the trip entered its final stages, our second-to-last stop was at Washington’s beautiful Mount Rainier.

We only had a chance to stay in Mount Rainier for a couple days, but we hit the absolute peak of wildflower season. I had never seen flowers like this before, and it was a pretty incredible place to take videos and film more of our Composition video. The best place to film was the Moraine Trail, off of Dead Horse Creek Trail, but there was a problem — it was quite a long hike to reach this beautiful location. (We later found a much shorter route, but hindsight is always crystal clear!) Carrying all of our video equipment up the side of the mountain was about as fun as it sounds. The view, at least, was worth the effort.

Of course, a landscape photography trip wouldn’t be complete without even more wildlife, which is why we were excited to see this little guy:

Unfortunately, he was eating all the wildflowers:

But that’s ok, because marmots are cute.

After we left Mount Rainier, we headed to Seattle’s airport to drop off John. Along the way, we found patches of wild blackberries, which made for a wonderful snack! We also had time to take several behind-the-scenes photos and videos, both at Mount Rainier and at other locations we visited. We will be posting them along the way, but a few people have been asking, so here’s a group shot that we took our last night in Mount Rainier:

Thank you all for following our adventures. I’m planning to post one more article about Olympic National Park, where Nasim and I went next, and then it’s back to work on editing our video!