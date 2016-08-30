On the Road: Two Days at Mount Rainier

After a few weeks of travel, the three of us — Nasim, John Bosley, and I — have made it back from our landscape photography road trip through the Western United States. From the Rocky Mountains to the Cascades, we visited some of the country’s most beautiful landscapes, and we captured some footage that we are very excited to add to our upcoming landscape photography video course. We’ve already written about our sunset and nighttime photography in the Grand Tetons, Yellowstone’s dramatic hot springs, and the incredible views at Glacier National Park. As the trip entered its final stages, our second-to-last stop was at Washington’s beautiful Mount Rainier.
We only had a chance to stay in Mount Rainier for a couple days, but we hit the absolute peak of wildflower season. I had never seen flowers like this before, and it was a pretty incredible place to take videos and film more of our Composition video. The best place to film was the Moraine Trail, off of Dead Horse Creek Trail, but there was a problem — it was quite a long hike to reach this beautiful location. (We later found a much shorter route, but hindsight is always crystal clear!) Carrying all of our video equipment up the side of the mountain was about as fun as it sounds. The view, at least, was worth the effort.
Of course, a landscape photography trip wouldn’t be complete without even more wildlife, which is why we were excited to see this little guy:
Unfortunately, he was eating all the wildflowers:
But that’s ok, because marmots are cute.
After we left Mount Rainier, we headed to Seattle’s airport to drop off John. Along the way, we found patches of wild blackberries, which made for a wonderful snack! We also had time to take several behind-the-scenes photos and videos, both at Mount Rainier and at other locations we visited. We will be posting them along the way, but a few people have been asking, so here’s a group shot that we took our last night in Mount Rainier:
Thank you all for following our adventures. I’m planning to post one more article about Olympic National Park, where Nasim and I went next, and then it’s back to work on editing our video!
Comments
Beautiful photos. Thanks. Wish I was there.
Thank you, glad that you like them! We didn’t see any cool clouds there, but the wildflowers were perfect, so it still worked well for photography :)
Love your website and your pictures!
Thank you, Kim!
Sorry to have missed you up there by a couple of days. However, given the previous articles talking about photographer conduct….what were you doing getting a group photo off the paths and amidst the fragile wildflowers?
Would have been cool to see you there! This isn’t off-trail. The path continues down the slope behind us and to the left — not easy to see in this photo, but I promise that it was there :)
Charles, I am the one who found this trail – it looks like we are standing in front of wildflowers, but in reality, we are standing right on a trail – John’s foot is partially blocking the path there. We are very respectful to park rules and would never go on prohibited trails. We even filmed at this particular location and we were comfortable doing so, in case a park ranger came by. And by the way, we did obtain proper permits for commercial filming in the area too :)
How can someone who presumes to teach landscape photography post an image like your wildflower photo which is terribly in need of post processing? The entire lower 3/4 is woefully underexposed. One could argue that you should have used a split ND filter vs fixing it in post with the gradient tool, etc., or whether you needed to take two or three exposures and blend them with layers or HDR, or whatever, but the image you posted would not make the discerning viewer wish to seek instruction from you.
You seemed to miss that point in the first Comment to your June 30 article, the writer being skeptical of Nasim and you writing a book.
With all due respect, and not being a troll, you need more experience before writing a book.
With respect, we have mentioned a few times that the photos in this “On the Road” series are just for fun, i.e., not portfolio pieces. If you would like to see some of my personal landscape photography, you are more than encouraged to visit my gallery page: www.spencercoxphoto.com/gallery
Nasim and John have created two videos together and have gotten incredible reviews. Nasim also teaches landscape photography workshops that consistently sell out, and they cover similar information on composition and creativity. Maybe it’s worth giving our eBook a chance?
Hi Spencer – Thank you for sharing your beautiful photos of Mount Rainier. It is good to see the group photo too! I hiked Mount Rainier on 8/7/2016 and you are right about the wildflowers. The wildflowers are at their peaks in late July and early August, and they are incredibly pretty. However they have a pretty short life. I didn’t see any marmots on that day, but I saw 2 marmots when I hiked Mount Baker 2 weeks ago.
Keep up of your great photography works!
Thank you, Tuck, glad you enjoyed them! The wildflowers definitely last only a short period of time. Only the ones at a very narrow altitude were still alive when we went.