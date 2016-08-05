On the Road: Milky Way and Sunrise Photography

After almost a week of filming, we just packed up and left Grand Teton National Park. We were very lucky to capture some great light, and we had a few clear nights to take good Milky Way photos as well. We’re now heading to Yellowstone for some photos — hopefully avoiding the crazy tourists — and then going north to film some videos throughout Montana.
In the past couple of days, we’ve filmed two more case study videos: Nighttime Photography and Advanced Composition. Yesterday morning, we woke up at 3AM to photograph the stars over the Grand Teton range. Based on an app that we use, we knew ahead of time exactly where the Milky Way would be, but it was still such an incredible sight to see in person. The night was completely cloudless and calm, and the reflection of the Tetons in the water turned out perfectly. Our video covers the making of this photo in-depth, and our tutorial will include the full-resolution 36 megapixel RAW for you to follow along with our post-processing.
This morning, we also woke up early — 5AM rather than 3AM — to film Advanced Composition at sunrise. Thank you to Beth and Kurt at the Teton County Library for all the help with locations! We went to the library to meet them, and they were such wonderful people — we love meeting up with Photography Life readers. Because of their recommendation, we decided to film sunrise at the Patriarch Tree with the Tetons in the background. The light was great for photography, and both the mountains and the tree caught some gorgeous colors.
The Grand Tetons aren’t all about landscapes, though, even though that’s the video that we are filming. One of the coolest things we’ve seen so far was a pine marten who had managed to catch and run with a squirrel in its mouth. It was moving very quickly, but I managed to get a couple shots before it dashed out of sight. Not something you see every day!
As we move farther north, we won’t have as much access to cell coverage, so our updates may have to take a break. Although we aren’t filming in Yellowstone, we’re hoping to take some nice photos and catch up on a few articles. We’ve scheduled a few posts for the coming days, so stay tuned! If you would like to submit a guest post for the coming few weeks, check out our original article about the process. More updates will follow as soon as possible.
Comments
Thank you for taking the time to share some photos and give us updates on your trip. I’m heading to Montana/Wyoming in a few weeks and then into Yellowstone hoping to avoid the crazies as well. But for now, I’m chained to a desk in my suit and tie…which is starting to feel more like a noose after reading your story. Keep feeding us photos and updates! Enjoy!
Keep at it — Wyoming and Montana will be great when you visit!
“You are not stuck in traffic, you ARE traffic.” (Thomas Heaton) ;-)
True, we are probably crazier than most tourists in Yellowstone!
Nice Capture and reflection. It seems a shame to spend a great night and using tungsten temp to capture the Milky Way! www.clarkvision.com/artic…night.sky/
The PhotoPills app (the only app for Photography [ipad one]) you can scout your location in the daytime and use the night VR using the ipad camera (35mm view) getting the right time by sliding on the screen for the look you want and the SkySafari app (for a planetarium view for any night anywhere [ipad]) both will point you to the Galactic Center side. And watching the moon phases and rise and set times you can go out almost 15 days a month. February the start month (SE 5am till sunrise), June, July, Aug middle (S all night), September, October (SE blue hour to 2am).
Interesting, how could you tell they used tungsten temperature on the Milky Way?
no color but blue in the sky, It is NOT WRONG to do it most everyone does. And I know your white balance is not carried in to your RAW file but somehow in Lr and CaptureOne Pro sets the as shot temp at a great starting point in Post Processing. The Milky Way temp is 3890 so when doing the sky color most of the true colors of the MW are seen and do not need to be brushed in. But when brushing a temp in for the sky many stars turn blue not white and many colors of high up gases go away. I set my color balance at AWB or 3890 just to get a good jpeg screen view on camera just to get a view of the MW and for composition around things. Oh and no Dark Horse Nebula, on a clear night you can see both ends of the MW going Horizon to Horizon and really not till a 30 sec @ iso 6400 would anyone know which end they are looking at. This capture is truly AWESOME with the view, setup with the lake the stars in the sky AND the reflection on the water as well as the mountain range on the Horizon. Great Photography!!!!!
Thanks, Edwin!
I didn’t use the specific tungsten color temperature, but I did adjust it manually in Lightroom towards the cool end of the scale. It looked blue while we were taking pictures, and that also looked the best in post-production, but thanks for the interesting article — clearly blue is not entirely accurate!
It is not bad, please do not take it the wrong way!! Most anywhere on the net we are told to shoot in tungsten to get a blue sky with stars. It is real hard to get the grey/black sky that your eye sees. But after much study about WB and RAW files I even will when shooting RAW go through many WB setting even using a WB dome grey/white just to test. But with my A7s AWB is best, the jpeg image on the camera will light up the MW even with a lot of foreground light. As long as the sky is dark with no white from city lights glowing off the humid air. I am new to this MW capturing and push some testing because I can not get to the desert country, But it is possible to do it under the lights (I could not believe this when I did it). This was a very cold wet foggy March night but when I went out of my motel room and saw Mars, Saturn and Antares triangle clear and bright I just grabbed my gear.
www.edgenauxsphotography.org/Photo…-SnGFNQK/A
The best lens for the Sony A7 series is the SEL1018 f/4 in full frame mode 12-17mm OSS/AF “NO COMA” like the Rokinon 14 f/2.8 in Lr but C1 is fine!! Just in Lr under Lens Correction go to manual and slide Vignetting and the Defringe to get rid of the purple and light up the corners.
Just have fun, I did!!!
Ed
Very nice photos! I see what you mean about the grey/black color. Very nice job to get that photo under such bright lights!
Thank You Spencer Very Much, But I saw the article how was this photo taken awhile back where the moon (looking full) along with a MW above the tree lines and then the explanation. Well I was out on the beach getting the MW when it got to be high tide and packed up for awhile but the moon with its last sliver of light started to rise and the tide started going out so back I went. Thinking about the article I set in Aperture and ISO 6400 just as a test and a miracle at 13 sec.
www.edgenauxsphotography.org/Photo…-phMxd2v/A
I walked all about till first light all alone jumping for joy after every capture thanks to that article!!!! And I only use Lr no Ps’ing!!!!! I also use C1 for more stars.
The input and articles I always read here along with the sticky pink (for sony) lens cleaner.
I was just gonna say this Edwin you beat me to it. Clarkvision is about natural colors and I loved his entire site. Till few weeks ago I used to set Color temp around 3000-4000 and then color balance in photoshop. This is my recent image where I used natural colors and I loved it: 500px.com/photo…ohn-daniel
WOW!!! AWESOME!!! I guess from higher up the galactic center does not set so early. I looked at your shot time on the PlanIt! app and see why you had to wait, you had 3/4 moon next to the galactic center which makes it even more awesome and still got all those colors. It is so nice to have back lighting!!! So at 28mm and still the Galactic Center is small (I can see it on the horizon). I have been going ultra super wide to get it small and almost like a pano using the Voigtlander 10mm f/5.6 or the Sony SEL1018 f/4 in full frame @ 12mm. And that lens f/1.4 and no coma (dove stars) with the stars really outstanding choice. But finally I see you used a Nikon D750 so I figure you are not using CaptureOne (I find it best for color and stars) to Post Process and I am so curious as to how and what you used to post process for every MW capture I try to get those Clark vision colors. I am studying the Photoshop layering method (just started renting it). Oh I forgot are you using Aurora? I may have to get to a higher place like this to capture those colors. But this is an awesome learning shot makes my head hurt a little. Love the shot with the 14-24mm f/2.8 I may have to get one!!!!! Lastly how does that 500px work for you? Looked at all your captures you have great all around skill, really!!!!
Ed Genaux
Nice photos and article. That weasel is in the weasel family, but I believe it is usually called a Pine Marten.
Thank you, Allen, I have updated the article!
I love the comments almost as much as the articles on PL- always great contributions to my education. The road trip and the video that follow sound great. Thanks for sharing and keep them coming. You should add some photos capturing PL staff in their natural habitat (though hopefully without dead rodents dangling from your mouths).
Benji:
Did you just call the PL staff a bunch of weasels? :)
Al Gentile
Thank you, Benji! We will keep the articles and comments coming :)
The comment by Mr. Cox about the pine marten with the squirrel in it’s mouth as “Not something you see every day!” is for sure. I have a photographer friend who photographs Yellowstone 3 times each year for umpteen years, also the Tetons, Sequoia National Park, and other similar places in Utah, Colorado, California, etc. and he has not, so far, been able to get a photograph of a pine marten.
That’s crazy — we knew it was unusual to see, but not that rare!
Spencer – wishing you bad weather. Weird weather makes great photos of the Tetons.
If you get a chance go to Jenny Lake at sunrise. Beautiful.
Excited to see and read this article since I expect to be doing some star and MW photography along the Wild Atlantic Way in Ireland this October. You mentioned: “Based on an app that we use, we knew ahead of time exactly where the Milky Way would be…”. Could you share which app you used? I’ve purchased two so far and found them both to be very technical. Greatly appreciate.
I can reply to this, If you have an iPad/iPhone use the PhotoPills app – in the planning section just put the pin where you are going to be and the date slide the bottom time scale to night and when the round dots go past the grey line that will be when the MW will be visible from grey line to black line and if you tap the moon icon to the right you get a blue line to show where and when the moon is up/down with location to you also a moon on the timeline showing the sine wave cycle of the moon. And when you get to your location and scouting a foreground there is the Night VR, which uses the pad camera (35mm view), hold up to the sky and see where the milky way will be in the sky with your foreground. SkySafari app a planetarium for your location and time lets you see the sky and planets/stars/constellation you will see that night with sec/min/hour/day/month movement show!
Edwin, this is great and sounds so much easier than apps I downloaded. Any suggestions for Android? Thank you for being so responsive and helpful!
I also have this on my phone and ipad, The Photographer’s Ephemeris it has a night mode have not used it YET!!
photoephemeris.com/tpe-3…night-mode. (for iOS sorry)
will check it out! The Photographer’s Ephemeris was/is my goto app for sun/moon rise/sets and where they would happen exactly to the degree and time. when the sun/moon rises/sets that time is when you first see the first/last sliver of light AND that they travel their diameter every two minutes so by the time the sun/moon rises/sets it will be a few degrees either way (I just hold my thumb over the spot and calculate from that)!
www.edgenauxsphotography.org/Portf…-JHpxSPN/A
www.edgenauxsphotography.org/Portf…-z5bk885/A
Milky Way the same way
www.edgenauxsphotography.org/Portf…-89TzNft/A
But Feb is the start of the season looking to the SE at about 5am till sunrise but June/July/Aug all night from SE to SW (at highest elevation) and Oct/Nov the end of the show to the SW from sunset to about midnight . If you go to the southern hemisphere the Dark Horse Nebula and Galactic Center (the smiling face) will be upside down and the tail will go toward the ground and the center will be upward, you get 70% more of it down in the southern hemisphere.
If you can keep your apps on a pad not your phone because the pads batteries last longer will playing at night and you may need the phone for something AND AND alway take a friend or two even a model or someone wanting a portrait (idea) and Hornet and Wasp spray for the wild critters.
Use your widest lens and get as close to a good foreground lastly it can be a kit lens f/3 to f/4 do not need fast just adjust ISO till Histogram is 3/4 to the right. And the 500 rule 500/mm x Crop to get max time 16mm = 32 min. and AWB. Focus on a bright star in magnafication mode
www.lonelyspeck.com for gear and info best.
And a good weather app!!!
Yes, Google store Planit! for Photographers
play.google.com/store…#038;hl=en
Just bought it and played with it. FULL of things but a very good MW planner and viewer WITH a Planetarium section so this app covers everything like PhotoPills but also has the planetarium so two apps in one. But also very much Like TPE app along with dark sky map built in also. And many other sections to plan sun/moon rise/set with many map version Oh and all in color green dots say when MW is visible.
Thanks for making me look for something new I think after the learning curve, which there are youtube videos, it will be a great addition to my phone apps. It is all about the plan!
Edwin, thank you for all these wonderful resources. I purchased PlanIt for cell. Didn’t find a version for computer. Did you? It’s very comprehensive; although, for me it’s not quite intuitive yet. Thankfully, and as you wrote, at least there are YouTube videos.
You are so welcome, I have only been doing the MW for a year and not till I found PhotoPills in like June of 2015 did I really understand its movement through the year and a little later discovered SkySafari where I could I really see it move across the sky min.by min, day by day or month by month like a movie. And only the Galactic Center is the part that disappears behind the sun in November and December the snake as the ancients called it is still visible so on a cold snowy crisp clear air night you can get a pano with a camera in pano mode portrait profile over a snowy valley and add a setting quarter/crescent moon just no galactic center! I tried to get it this year in January next to a windmill in Mississippi but not high enough due to city lights (a very cold 20 degree morning) www.edgenauxsphotography.org/Photo…-HJKNZQX/A you can see Venus above the city lights where the galactic center should be seen and Saturn with Antares above the bright triangle of stars to look for and aim for. This in July www.edgenauxsphotography.org/Photo…-KSbd8MG/A above a foggy morning at 10mm. So the time of year gives more height for better foreground captures. This 10/6/2015 www.edgenauxsphotography.org/Photo…-DwZp553/A with the snake high in the air and galatic center going low in the SW sky. Plan Plan Plan and play all night!!!! To know the gear and best post processing goto www.lonelyspeck.com lots of video to study. I have the Sony A7s and the new Voigtlander 10mm (50 sec.) (not fast BUT super ultra wide) or Sony SEL1018 f/4 at 12mm (41 sec.) in full frame mode the best for the money I think. You do not really need fast glass or darkness www.edgenauxsphotography.org/Photo…-2j8JMZq/A , I do not use Ps just Lr or CaptureOne (get more stars and less coma). If you study the moon you get almost 15 days a month to play!
PhotoPills sounds good! We used one called Star Walk.
Thanks Spencer. Does Star Walk work with Android?
Spencer,
Thanks for inspiration, your photos make me so excited. I would like to try the second one. Where is it in Grand Teton? I will go to Yellowstone & Grand Teton next week and spend times each for a week. If you have time, please help give me more details about locations that Beth and Kurt recommended you. I already read information in www.bestofthetetons.com from their suggestion. It’s very useful for my trip.
Thanks again