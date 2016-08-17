On the Road: Exploring Glacier National Park

The past few days filming our landscape photography video have been fun and exhausting, and we’ve seen some wonderful sights along the way. After leaving Yellowstone National Park, we headed north to film some mountains and snow. For our next stop, we spent about a week in and around Glacier National Park. Although we missed the peak wildflower season in Glacier by a few weeks, the park was still absolutely beautiful — and very nice for photography.
The coolest part of Glacier was the Going to the Sun Road, which leads directly up to the tallest peaks in the park. After a 45 minute drive, you can stand thousands of feet above the valley you just left, looking down over a beautiful view. From rivers to waterfalls and beautiful trees, the scenery throughout the park is unbelievable — especially from such a high elevation!
The mountains in Glacier aren’t as high as others I have seen on this trip, but they have an enormous amount of character. There is a reason why this park is so popular — and it is very popular, especially at the time of year that we visited. Finding a parking spot at the visitor’s center at the top of the mountain was almost impossible! In the valley, though, there were plenty of river scenes that worked well for isolating details and interesting rocks. For photography, there wasn’t a bad place to be.
We managed to film a large portion of our Composition video in the park, but there’s still more work to do. This is our most important section, for obvious reasons, and likely our longest as well. For some additional variety, the rest of this chapter focuses on Mount Rainier and Olympic National Park. So far, we are excited about the way everything looks!
One last point: if you’ve never been to this area of the US, you’ll probably be surprised by the popularity of huckleberries around Glacier, in everything from chocolate to barbecue sauce. As unexpected as they may be, though, the huckleberries are very good and well worth trying. You never know what you’ll find on your travels! Photography is incredible, but, just as often, the things you see along the way are what you will remember.
Comments
Why did you guys have to go during the summer with all these crowds! I’ll be visiting your part of the world at the end of September when I come to Colorado to do some Aspen peeping and photography! Kids will back in school, their parents back to work, and the hotel rates dropped in price! Except on weekends of course- the reason why I’m coming on the weekdays.
It definitely can be frustrating to run into large crowds while we’re filming, but it’s fun to know that other people enjoy these places just as much as we do! We’ve also been trying to find off-the-beaten-path places to take pictures and film the video, so only the parking lots have been bad :)
Enjoy Colorado! You’re going to be there at the best time.
Thanks for the great photos. A story about mountain huckleberries. In the early autumn of 1959 my college roommate and I were backpacking on Mt. Jefferson, OR when we came upon a large patch of ripe huckleberries. After days on the trail we were famished and desperate for fresh food so we started stuffing ourselves on ripe berries. We noticed a commotion about 50′ away. It was a young black bear semi upright, grabbing huckleberry branches with both front paws and pulling them through its mouth, stripping the huckleberries off. Berries, juice, and leaves were dripping down the side of its face. We looked at the bear and it looked at us, then all went back to gorging on berries. When full, the bear ran away. Too bad neither my roommate nor I had a camera!
Wow — glad that turned out ok! We didn’t find any wild huckleberries, unfortunately, but we did find wild blackberries and raspberries. Luckily, there weren’t any bears eating them with us :)
What lens was used to make the photos? Simply stunning!
Thank you, Alex! First and third photo were the Nikon 20mm f/1.8 lens. The second photo was taken with the Nikon 70-200mm f/4 at a focal length of 200mm.
Who is ‘”we” that you speak of? So, there is you, Nasim and who else? Are you all in a tent? Where do you get food from?
Nasim, John Bosley, and I are the only three filming this video. We were near enough to gas stations and some grocery stores that we’ve been eating lots of bread, peanut butter, granola bars, hot dogs, and apples. Mostly sleeping at campgrounds in a trailer, with one of us in a tent to make everything less crowded. We weren’t completely roughing it, but I’m looking forward to returning to civilization!
You guys at PL still doing any gear reviews? Seems like it’s been forever.
Of course! We’re doing our best to provide a range of content, and we hope to review more gear soon. In the mean time, we hope you’ll enjoy our content that is less equipment-oriented.
Great…glad to hear that.
Any particular reviews you are interested in? Always looking for feedback!
The D500 for starters. Incredibly popular camera so it would interesting to see how it performs in the hand’s of the PL testing team. Selfishly, it’s at the top of my list for a new camera body.
Happy to say that we’ve already posted it! Check here:
Nikon D500 review
The verdict? It’s a great camera — one that you will really enjoy if you get it.
Well, that’s embarrassing. :-) Not sure how I missed that review. Was on vacation when it was posted, so maybe that’s why. Thanks a lot for the follow-up!
No worries!
Interesting that you mention things we see along the way. I was travelling from new york to niagara by bus when i saw a beautiful city along the way. It was “Ithaca”. There was a very beautiful lake and i had my ipad in mt hands. I took some photos through the window glass of the bus. it was a nice place to see.
That is very cool – the unexpected sights can be some of the best!
“The mountains in Glacier aren’t as tall as the Rocky Mountains, or even the Grand Tetons, but they have an enormous amount of character”
I’m assuming you don’t realize that the mountains in Glacier are Rocky Mountains. It’s a range that stretches for approx 3,000 miles starting in northern B.C. and ending in the Sangre De Cristo range in northern N.M. The Grand Tetons are also a part of the range.
Also, tall is used incorrectly. You should’ve used the word high. The mountains in Glacier are typically taller than the ones in Rocky Mountain National Park based off of actual relief (base to summit). Elevation alone doesn’t mean anything. Colorado’s little saying of “54 peaks above 14,000 feet” is nice but has no meaning. You can walk up or even drive up to many of those peaks above 14,000 feet including Pikes Peak and Mt Evans because they don’t have much relief and/or rise gradually over a fairly long distance (don’t rise steeply). Try walking, much less driving up Mt Cleveland (the tallest mountain in Glacier) or many others.
Grand Teton the mountain does have a bit more relief but the range itself doesn’t. The range itself isn’t that long, is fairly narrow and doesn’t provide as much as an immersive experience of being surrounded by mountains.
That’s the reason why the mountains in Glacier have an “enormous amount of character” as do the Northern Cascades in Washington despite the lower elevation.
More proof that elevation alone doesn’t mean anything? How many of the Canadian Rockies in Alberta are over 14,000 feet or even 13,000 feet in elevation? It’s all about how much and how steep (relief) a mountain rises.
Glad you guys are enjoying your trip.
Thanks for the corrections! I fixed the article.
I realize this is a photography blog but why was there not more discussion about the fact that the glaciers are almost all gone? A few old and current photos of some parts of the park would be appropriate.