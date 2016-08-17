On the Road: Exploring Glacier National Park

The past few days filming our landscape photography video have been fun and exhausting, and we’ve seen some wonderful sights along the way. After leaving Yellowstone National Park, we headed north to film some mountains and snow. For our next stop, we spent about a week in and around Glacier National Park. Although we missed the peak wildflower season in Glacier by a few weeks, the park was still absolutely beautiful — and very nice for photography.

The coolest part of Glacier was the Going to the Sun Road, which leads directly up to the tallest peaks in the park. After a 45 minute drive, you can stand thousands of feet above the valley you just left, looking down over a beautiful view. From rivers to waterfalls and beautiful trees, the scenery throughout the park is unbelievable — especially from such a high elevation!

The mountains in Glacier aren’t as high as others I have seen on this trip, but they have an enormous amount of character. There is a reason why this park is so popular — and it is very popular, especially at the time of year that we visited. Finding a parking spot at the visitor’s center at the top of the mountain was almost impossible! In the valley, though, there were plenty of river scenes that worked well for isolating details and interesting rocks. For photography, there wasn’t a bad place to be.

We managed to film a large portion of our Composition video in the park, but there’s still more work to do. This is our most important section, for obvious reasons, and likely our longest as well. For some additional variety, the rest of this chapter focuses on Mount Rainier and Olympic National Park. So far, we are excited about the way everything looks!

One last point: if you’ve never been to this area of the US, you’ll probably be surprised by the popularity of huckleberries around Glacier, in everything from chocolate to barbecue sauce. As unexpected as they may be, though, the huckleberries are very good and well worth trying. You never know what you’ll find on your travels! Photography is incredible, but, just as often, the things you see along the way are what you will remember.