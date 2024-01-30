Photography Life

OM System Announces OM-1 Mark II and 150-600mm Supertelephoto

OM System just announced the OM-1 Mark II together with the OM System 150-600 f/5.0-6.3 lens, strengthening the position of Micro Four Thirds for wildlife photography. The OM-1 Mark II gives you some small but meaningful upgrades to the original OM-1. Meanwhile, the 150-600mm lens gives a native 600mm lens to Micro Four Thirds for the first time.

OM_SYSTEM_OM_1_II_Front
The new OM SYSTEM OM-1 Mark II

The OM-1 Mark II

The OM System OM-1 Mark II is very similar to the original OM-1. It’s got the same sensor resolution, burst rate, and viewfinder. One thing that has improved is the buffer: the old OM-1 has a buffer of 96 frames at 50fps, whereas the OM-1 Mark II improves this to 256 frames, allowing for just over 5 seconds of continuous shooting before the buffer fills.

The OM-1 Mark II also gets some autofocus improvements with a human-detection mode and updates to its machine-learning algorithm along with faster AF calculations. This should improve the speed and accuracy of the OM-1 Mark II’s autofocus system.

The image stabilization has also been improved in the OM-1 Mark II to a theoretical 8.5 stops of stabilization, up from the OM-1’s 7 stops. Of course, in practice, you may not actually get 8.5 stops for a variety of reasons – nonetheless, it is likely to be a noticeable improvement. Like the original OM-1, this stabilization system can sync with compatible lenses to provide a very stable view indeed.

Also new is a simulated graduated neutral density filter, which builds on the simulated neutral density filter of the original OM-1. It remains to see how good it really is and whether you can “leave your costly and clumsy external filters behind and trust the camera,” as OM System claims.

At $2400, the OM-1 Mark II is a bit pricey but not much more than the original OM-1, which was selling for $2200 until its current discount to $2000.

OM_1_OM_1_II_Comparison
The OM System OM-1 Mark II is almost physically identical to the classic OM-1, except for some minor upgrades like rubberized control wheels

OM System M. Zuiko 150-600 f/5.0-6.3

OM System also announced a 150-600 f/5.0-6.3 lens, which appears to be a modified Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN Sports lens. This is the first native lens for Micro Four Thirds that reaches 600mm without an external teleconverter (although the OM SYSTEM M. Zuiko 150-400mm f/4.5 TC Pro comes close, since it can reach up to 500mm with the built-in 1.25x TC – though at a cost of $7500).

OM_150_600_5_63_Zoom
The new OM System 150-600 zoom is quite a long lens for Micro Four Thirds.

Personally, I think the new OM System 150-600mm lens is a great idea for Micro Four Thirds. Long ago, I tried adapting a Tamron 150-600mm G2 lens to my Panasonic G9, and I found it worked very well for video. I can say that 600mm is definitely not too much on a Micro Four Thirds camera.

If there’s anything strange about this lens, it’s the price, which is $2700 (USD). To compare, the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 Sports lens for Sony E is $1500, the Nikon 180-600 f/5.6-6.3 is $1700, and the Sony 200-600 f/5.6-6.3 is $2000. In fact, this new lens plus the new OM-1 Mark II is only about $500 less than the Nikon Z8 and Nikon 180-600mm combo – which strikes me as a better value for photographers not already in the Micro Four Thirds ecosystem. It makes me wonder if the lens has any improvements beyond the Sigma version.

Regardless, a native lens that goes to 600mm is a welcome addition to the Micro Four Thirds ecosystem. Although the price is high, it will let you put more pixels on a distant subject than almost any other native camera + lens combination on the market today.

Pre-Order

If you’d like to preorder these products, you can use the following links to support Photography Life at no extra cost to you:

About Jason Polak

Jason Polak is a bird and wildlife photographer from Ottawa, Canada. He has been interested in photography ever since he received a disposable film camera as a small child. His career as a mathematician led him to move to Australia in 2016, where he started seeing colorful parrots. A few casual shots with a lens completely unsuitable for birds got him hooked, and now wildlife photography is his biggest passion. Jason loves to show the beauty of animals to the world through photography, and one of his lifelong goals is to photograph five thousand species of birds. You can see more of Jason's work on his website or on his YouTube channel.

Rainer Plett

Does it make any difference at all to the image quality if I use the Nikon Z7 II in DX mode instead of the OM-1 Mark II? Both then have a resolution of around 20 megapixels. So the combination of OM-1 Mark II and OM System M. Zuiko 150-600 f/5.0-6.3 should not really make a visible difference compared to the Nikon Z7 II with the Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR.

Ircut

DX mode is still APS-C sensor area to micro-4/3s, so you have to go down another factor of 2 in size for FOV equivalence.

The price is high, but I can see this being a useful combo for hiking and other places where size and weight matter. The extra tricks OM-1 brings to the table are also welcome under those circumstances since it might obviate bringing a tripod to boot,

Maybe I’ll get one for trekking one of these years.

