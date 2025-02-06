Photography Life

PL provides various digital photography news, reviews, articles, tips, tutorials and guides to photographers of all levels

HomeNewsCameras and Lenses

OM SYSTEM Announces the OM-3 and Updated Lenses

By 3 Comments
Published On

OM SYSTEM has just announced a new camera: the OM-3. Unlike the OM-1 and OM-1 Mark II, the OM-3 is a very different beast with a retro design. Even so, it’s still got a stacked sensor and shares many capabilities with the OM-I Mark II. And together with this new camera, OM SYSTEM has also announced updates to its M.Zuiko 17mm f/1.8, 25mm f/1.8, and 100-400mm f/5-6.3 lenses. What an incredibly busy week in the photography world!

OMSYSTEMOM3_Front
The OM-3: A stacked sensor in a retro body

But what does this new camera have to offer? Well, one year before the OM-3, OM SYSTEM gave us the OM-1 Mark II, which is considered the top camera in the micro four-thirds world for wildlife and other action scenarios. Although the OM-3 shares many of the features of the OM-1 Mark II, at first glance it is quite different:

OMSYSTEMOM-3_vs_OMSYSTEMOM-1II_comparison_front

Physically, the retro OM-3 is just a bit smaller than the OM-1 Mark II, and about 100g lighter too at 496g (17.5oz) with the battery. Nevertheless, it is nearly as capable as the OM-1 Mark II, and it is one of the least expensive cameras with a stacked sensor.

It does make a few sacrifices, however. Instead of the two card slots of the OM-1 Mark II, it has one. And instead of the OM-I II’s high-resolution 5.76 million dot viewfinder, it’s got 2 million dots. Also, the physical arrangement of buttons on the back is quite different:

OMSYSTEMOM-3_vs_OMSYSTEMOM-1II_comparison_back

Notable is the lack of a joystick for autofocus point selection and the use of the more classic top-dial approach popular on retro-style cameras. Suffice it to say, this camera is basically like an OM-1 II but with a few usability changes that make it more into a stylish and capable travel-oriented camera intended for generalist shooting.

If you’re interested in this camera, you can support Photography Life by pre-ordering it at B&H photo using this link:

For reference purposes, here are the most essential specifications compared to some other cameras:

Camera FeatureNikon ZfPanasonic G9 IIOM SYSTEM OM-1 IIOM SYSTEM OM-3
AnnouncedSeptember 2023September 2023January 2024February 2025
Camera TypeMirrorlessMirrorlessMirrorlessMirrorless
Sensor TypeFull-frame BSI CMOSMicro 4/3 CMOSMicro 4/3 CMOSMicro 4/3 CMOS
Image ProcessorEXPEED 7Venus with L2TruePic XTruePic X
Resolution24.5 MP25.2 MP20.4 MP20.4 MP
Pixel Dimensions6048×40325776×43365184×38885184×3888
Sensor Width35.9 mm17.3 mm17.4 mm17.4 mm
Sensor Pixel Size5.94 µ3.0 µ3.4 µ3.4 µ
Low Pass FilterYesNoNoNo
IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)YesYesYesYes
Base ISO100 ISO100 ISO200 ISO200 ISO
Max Native ISO64,000 ISO25,600 ISO25,600 ISO25,600 ISO
High-Resolution Sensor ShiftYesYesYesYes
Focus Stack BracketingYesYesYesYes
Pre-Shoot Burst ModeYes (JPEG only)YesYesYes
Fastest Shutter Speed1/8000 second1/32000 second1/32000 second1/32000 second
Longest Shutter Speed900 seconds60 seconds60 seconds60 seconds
Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)14 FPS75 FPS120 FPS120 FPS
Notes for High FPS Shooting14 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS)Max FPS only with AFSUp to 50FPS with AF and AEUp to 50FPS with AF and AE
Autofocus SystemHybrid PDAFHybrid PDAFPDAFPDAF
Autofocus Points27377910531053
Standard Flash Sync Speed1/200 second1/250 second1/250 second1/250 second
Video Features
Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)10 bits10 bits10 bits10 bits
4K Maximum Framerate60 FPS120 FPS60 FPS60 FPS
1080P Maximum Framerate120 FPS300 FPS240 FPS240 FPS
Additional Video Crop Factor1.5x crop at 4K 60p (4K 30p has no additional crop)NoNoNo
Chroma Subsampling4:2:0, 4:2:2 (External)4:2:24:2:24:2:2
Physical and Other Features
Card Slots2221
Slot 1 TypeSD (UHS-II)SD (UHS-II)SD (UHS-II)SD (UHS-II)
Slot 2 TypeMicro SD (UHS-I)SD (UHS-II)SD (UHS-II)N/A
Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)3.2 in3.0 in3 in3 in
Rear LCD Resolution2,100,000 dots1,840,000 dots1,620,000 dots1,620,000 dots
Articulating LCDFully ArticulatingFully ArticulatingFully ArticulatingFully Articulating
TouchscreenYesYesYesYes
ViewfinderEVFEVFEVFEVF
Viewfinder Magnification0.8 x0.8 x0.61 x0.61 x
Viewfinder Resolution3,690,000 dots3,860,000 dots5,760,000 dots2,036,000 dots
Viewfinder Coverage100 %100 %100 %100 %
Headphone JackYesYesYesYes
Microphone JackYesYesYesYes
Built-in FlashNoNoNoNo
BluetoothYesYesYesYes
WiFiYesYesYesYes
Battery TypeEN-EL15cDMW-BLK22BLX-1BLX-1
Battery Life (Viewfinder)360 frames390 frames500 frames590 frames
Weather SealedYesYesYesYes
Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)710 g575 g599 g496 g
Dimensions (LxHxD)144 x 103 x 59 mm (5.7 x 4.1 x 2.3″)1134.3 x 102.3 x 90.1 mm (5.3 x 4 x 3.5″)134.8 x 91.6 x 72.7 mm (5.3 x 3.6 x 2.9″)139.3 x 88.9 x 45.8 mm (5.5 x 3.5 x 1.8″)
MSRP$2000$1,898$2400$2000
1The Nikon Zf’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 10mm were added to the Zf’s depth measurement in this table.

Lenses

In addition to the OM-3, OM SYSTEM has announced a few small updates to three of its lenses:

  1. OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS II (Pre-order at $1499): This lens gains improved image stabilization along with the ability to sync image stabilization with IBIS, offering a claimed 7-stop performance. It also gains improved IPX1 weather-sealing.
  2. OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko Digital 17mm f/1.8 II (Pre-order at $549.99): This lens gains a “splash-proof” IPX1 rating, which is a lower-tier weather-sealing compared to the most rugged lenses. It also gains OM SYSTEM’s ZERO lens coating.
  3. OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko Digital 25mm f/1.8 II (Pre-order at $499.99): Like the 17mm, this lens gains the “splash-proof” rating.

OMSystem100_400_II

In particular, the new 100-400mm f/5-6.3 looks like a very nice lens, offering an affordable option for wildlife photographers who use the micro four-thirds system.

So, what do you think of these recent releases by OM SYSTEM? Let me know in the comments!

About Jason Polak

Jason Polak is a bird and wildlife photographer from Ottawa, Canada. He has been interested in photography ever since he received a disposable film camera as a small child. His career as a mathematician led him to move to Australia in 2016, where he started seeing colorful parrots. A few casual shots with a lens completely unsuitable for birds got him hooked, and now wildlife photography is his biggest passion. Jason loves to show the beauty of animals to the world through photography, and one of his lifelong goals is to photograph five thousand species of birds. You can see more of Jason's work on his website or on his YouTube channel.

guest

3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
James

Hey PL, minor correction for the spec table: the OM-1 II has a 0.83x FF-equivalent EVF, not a 0.61x EVF (per the manufacturer, it’s 1.65x, but that includes the crop factor).

0
Reply
Dmitry

The retro design makes it inconvenient to use large and heavy lenses for shooting things that require a fast multi-layer matrix with.
The outdated viewfinder with critically low magnification is poor for a camera with such a price.
Its dimensions offset the advantage of 4/3 systems – small size.
But the biggest problem of this camera is the presence of Zf.

0
Reply