OM SYSTEM Announces the OM-3 and Updated Lenses

OM SYSTEM has just announced a new camera: the OM-3. Unlike the OM-1 and OM-1 Mark II, the OM-3 is a very different beast with a retro design. Even so, it’s still got a stacked sensor and shares many capabilities with the OM-I Mark II. And together with this new camera, OM SYSTEM has also announced updates to its M.Zuiko 17mm f/1.8, 25mm f/1.8, and 100-400mm f/5-6.3 lenses. What an incredibly busy week in the photography world!

But what does this new camera have to offer? Well, one year before the OM-3, OM SYSTEM gave us the OM-1 Mark II, which is considered the top camera in the micro four-thirds world for wildlife and other action scenarios. Although the OM-3 shares many of the features of the OM-1 Mark II, at first glance it is quite different:

Physically, the retro OM-3 is just a bit smaller than the OM-1 Mark II, and about 100g lighter too at 496g (17.5oz) with the battery. Nevertheless, it is nearly as capable as the OM-1 Mark II, and it is one of the least expensive cameras with a stacked sensor.

It does make a few sacrifices, however. Instead of the two card slots of the OM-1 Mark II, it has one. And instead of the OM-I II’s high-resolution 5.76 million dot viewfinder, it’s got 2 million dots. Also, the physical arrangement of buttons on the back is quite different:

Notable is the lack of a joystick for autofocus point selection and the use of the more classic top-dial approach popular on retro-style cameras. Suffice it to say, this camera is basically like an OM-1 II but with a few usability changes that make it more into a stylish and capable travel-oriented camera intended for generalist shooting.

If you’re interested in this camera, you can support Photography Life by pre-ordering it at B&H photo using this link:

For reference purposes, here are the most essential specifications compared to some other cameras:

Camera Feature Nikon Zf Panasonic G9 II OM SYSTEM OM-1 II OM SYSTEM OM-3 Announced September 2023 September 2023 January 2024 February 2025 Camera Type Mirrorless Mirrorless Mirrorless Mirrorless Sensor Type Full-frame BSI CMOS Micro 4/3 CMOS Micro 4/3 CMOS Micro 4/3 CMOS Image Processor EXPEED 7 Venus with L2 TruePic X TruePic X Resolution 24.5 MP 25.2 MP 20.4 MP 20.4 MP Pixel Dimensions 6048×4032 5776×4336 5184×3888 5184×3888 Sensor Width 35.9 mm 17.3 mm 17.4 mm 17.4 mm Sensor Pixel Size 5.94 µ 3.0 µ 3.4 µ 3.4 µ Low Pass Filter Yes No No No IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization) Yes Yes Yes Yes Base ISO 100 ISO 100 ISO 200 ISO 200 ISO Max Native ISO 64,000 ISO 25,600 ISO 25,600 ISO 25,600 ISO High-Resolution Sensor Shift Yes Yes Yes Yes Focus Stack Bracketing Yes Yes Yes Yes Pre-Shoot Burst Mode Yes (JPEG only) Yes Yes Yes Fastest Shutter Speed 1/8000 second 1/32000 second 1/32000 second 1/32000 second Longest Shutter Speed 900 seconds 60 seconds 60 seconds 60 seconds Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter) 14 FPS 75 FPS 120 FPS 120 FPS Notes for High FPS Shooting 14 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS) Max FPS only with AFS Up to 50FPS with AF and AE Up to 50FPS with AF and AE Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF Hybrid PDAF PDAF PDAF Autofocus Points 273 779 1053 1053 Standard Flash Sync Speed 1/200 second 1/250 second 1/250 second 1/250 second Video Features Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal) 10 bits 10 bits 10 bits 10 bits 4K Maximum Framerate 60 FPS 120 FPS 60 FPS 60 FPS 1080P Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 300 FPS 240 FPS 240 FPS Additional Video Crop Factor 1.5x crop at 4K 60p (4K 30p has no additional crop) No No No Chroma Subsampling 4:2:0, 4:2:2 (External) 4:2:2 4:2:2 4:2:2 Physical and Other Features Card Slots 2 2 2 1 Slot 1 Type SD (UHS-II) SD (UHS-II) SD (UHS-II) SD (UHS-II) Slot 2 Type Micro SD (UHS-I) SD (UHS-II) SD (UHS-II) N/A Rear LCD Size (Diagonal) 3.2 in 3.0 in 3 in 3 in Rear LCD Resolution 2,100,000 dots 1,840,000 dots 1,620,000 dots 1,620,000 dots Articulating LCD Fully Articulating Fully Articulating Fully Articulating Fully Articulating Touchscreen Yes Yes Yes Yes Viewfinder EVF EVF EVF EVF Viewfinder Magnification 0.8 x 0.8 x 0.61 x 0.61 x Viewfinder Resolution 3,690,000 dots 3,860,000 dots 5,760,000 dots 2,036,000 dots Viewfinder Coverage 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Headphone Jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Microphone Jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Built-in Flash No No No No Bluetooth Yes Yes Yes Yes WiFi Yes Yes Yes Yes Battery Type EN-EL15c DMW-BLK22 BLX-1 BLX-1 Battery Life (Viewfinder) 360 frames 390 frames 500 frames 590 frames Weather Sealed Yes Yes Yes Yes Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card) 710 g 575 g 599 g 496 g Dimensions (LxHxD) 144 x 103 x 59 mm (5.7 x 4.1 x 2.3″)1 134.3 x 102.3 x 90.1 mm (5.3 x 4 x 3.5″) 134.8 x 91.6 x 72.7 mm (5.3 x 3.6 x 2.9″) 139.3 x 88.9 x 45.8 mm (5.5 x 3.5 x 1.8″) MSRP $2000 $1,898 $2400 $2000 1The Nikon Zf’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 10mm were added to the Zf’s depth measurement in this table.

Lenses

In addition to the OM-3, OM SYSTEM has announced a few small updates to three of its lenses:

OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS II (Pre-order at $1499): This lens gains improved image stabilization along with the ability to sync image stabilization with IBIS, offering a claimed 7-stop performance. It also gains improved IPX1 weather-sealing. OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko Digital 17mm f/1.8 II (Pre-order at $549.99): This lens gains a “splash-proof” IPX1 rating, which is a lower-tier weather-sealing compared to the most rugged lenses. It also gains OM SYSTEM’s ZERO lens coating. OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko Digital 25mm f/1.8 II (Pre-order at $499.99): Like the 17mm, this lens gains the “splash-proof” rating.

In particular, the new 100-400mm f/5-6.3 looks like a very nice lens, offering an affordable option for wildlife photographers who use the micro four-thirds system.

So, what do you think of these recent releases by OM SYSTEM? Let me know in the comments!