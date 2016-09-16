Olympic National Park: Our Last Days on the Road

This summer’s Photography Life road trip has come to an end, but not before a final visit to Olympic National Park. After dropping John off at the Seattle airport, Nasim and I spent a couple of days exploring Washington’s dramatic coasts and rainforests, taking some photos and filming the remainder of our Composition chapter. Hopefully you have enjoyed these quick articles from the road. I certainly have had fun sharing our experiences!
Although we were staying in Forks, Washington — one of the rainiest cities in the US — it was completely dry for our entire visit. This would have been perfect weather for a vacation, but it wasn’t what we had wanted for landscape photography. The trees were still very beautiful, but they didn’t have the same saturated colors that can be found after a nice rain. Still, you have to work with the landscape around you, and Olympic was a great place to be. We found some waterfalls that gave nearby foliage some beautiful colors, so it wasn’t impossible to take some interesting shots.
The coastline was my personal favorite part of Olympic, especially owing to the lack of rain. The beaches had a low-hanging fog that worked well in photos, which dissipated around sunset. Dramatic clouds are always welcome, but the foggy gradient of colors that we saw was still quite beautiful.
Hiking to that beach was a challenge. The only path was to climb through a half-mile maze of fallen trees which had washed ashore a thin, man-made peninsula. To make matters worse, the light was fading quickly. I made it to the right spot in time, but only barely. I decided to stand in the water to take this photo, which was fine, but I didn’t have any spare socks or shoes for the hike back in the dark. Sometimes, landscape photography is a demanding job :)
That’s all for this trip. It has been a wonderful journey, and it was great to hang out with Nasim and John along the way. They are incredible people, and I admire their knowledge about all things photography and otherwise. Hopefully, we will have more articles and behind-the-scenes clips to share with you all as we continue to work on our landscape video!
Comments
That was my old stomping grounds. I spent my first 11 yrs. in retirement in Sequim. Being a fanatical lover of the natural world, as well as a lifelong photographer, I trekked all over that area.
That’s awesome. It’s a beautiful place, and one that I wish we could have spent more time at!
I wish I had known you were doing this trip, Nasim … I live near Port Angeles, and could have guided you to some cool spots! Next time. patrickdowns.photoshelter.com/index
Sorry we missed you, Patrick! Yes, next time :)
Spencer
I have thoroughly enjoyed the post. Keep them coming
Cheers
Pinak
Thank you so much, Pinak, very glad you liked them!
Beautiful colors, beautiful scenery, thank you for sharing. I live on the tundra north of the tree line, there is some beautiful scenery here but we don”t have any lush greenery. I feel like I could inhale your images.
Thank you.
Thank you, Ronald, Olympic is a beautiful park! I would love to travel to the far north for photography. Even without trees, there are some amazing and lesser-known landscapes to see.
As usual, gret shots.
The second photo, though, satisfied one of my most ancient desires, here on PhotographyLife: seeing a tecnique mistake in a picture from a member of the PL team. I don’t if it is the sharpening or the starting image being blurry, but, as you can clearly see in the peninsula silhouette, the whole shot looks blurry.
Nonetheless, the colours are great.
(I wrote this only for the satisfation of seeing that even pros miss something, sometimes, nothing personal)
ARGH! You’re right, I didn’t see the blurriness at all :)
The reason this shot is blurry is because I was so far into the water that my tripod shifted as the wave washed ashore. Trust me — I miss shots like this all the time. I just typically don’t show them on the site! (Maybe I should write an article with some of the many rejects from my shoots…)
I commend you for noticing! I won’t take the photo down, but here is a different shot from a similar position without blur, if it helps salvage my reputation :)
Best,
Spencer
I’d imagined something like that. Have you tried to visit some chinese monks to improve your hand-holding technique? I’ve heard that , with the proper concentration, they can go as far as 3,14 hours without any visible blur.
Your reputation is rock solid, don’t you worry!
Giovanni, LOL :) Next time we are going to China!
I really enjoy ONP as well. Loved Ruby Beach. Where was your seastack shot, if you don’t mind my asking?
This was at Rialto Beach. It’s a great location, but the scramble over the fallen trees is something that might deter me from returning!
Ah yes….I know where you are referring to. I remember walking right up to the trees and decided it looked rather precarious, especially with a full sized tripod in one hand. Look forward to the video!
Can you tell me what the 6/1 and 16/10 means? I hope it means something about the duration of the shutter opening. But I have not seen this abbreviation before.
When I upload photos to Photography Life, a website plugin automatically detects the camera, lens, shutter speed, aperture, and ISO that I used. It creates automatic captions, which saves a tremendous amount of time (not as much on this article, since it only has two photos, but certainly on other articles). Unfortunately, it displays the shutter speed value in an unusual format. Rather than saying 6.0 seconds or 1.6 seconds, it turns the value into a fraction: 6/1 seconds or 16/10 seconds. Hope this helps!
You visited my favorite spot on the planet!! Olympic is an absolute wonder for photography when it comes to National Parks. Too bad you didn’t have opportunity to explore deep into the interior. If Photography Life ever goes back there, let me know and I’ll share my favorite spots in the range!!
It’s a beautiful location — I wish that we could have spent a couple weeks there rather than a couple days. We’ll keep you posted!
I’ve really enjoyed your series about the trip, the new pictures and locations look great and I’m looking forward to the videos. As a follow up I would love to see a post or series of posts on how you planned for this trip including how you got the proper permitting for doing commercial photography in National Parks and on BLM land. I know getting permits for taking tours and workshops is very difficult, I was wondering if it is the same for shooting commercially sold instructional videos?
Thank you, Joyce! Getting permits was very tough — at times bordering on infuriating! Grand Tetons was very easy, but Glacier was a logistical nightmare. We had to change our trip schedule around because the right permits didn’t arrive when they were supposed to. The other parks were somewhere in between. We may post a few articles about the permit process, although I’m not totally sure that I want to relive it :)
I haven’t been back to the Olympic National Park for a long time, but simply must soon. The last time I was there I stayed at Lake Crescent for 12 days, and as I left for the airport in Port Angeles, stopped at the lake’s east beach for one last look and nearly cried.
As it happens, I’m just now re-editing the scans of my Kodachrome 25 slides of the Olympic National Park with new software tools.
Just a word of caution to those who have never been there: this is a hiker’s park. That means that there are no roads deep into the interior, there is only one road up into the mountains, and even access to the wilderness beaches require some hiking. Many wonderful locations require grueling hiking that I now am probably too old for.
“That means that there are no roads deep into the interior, there is only one road up into the mountains, and even access to the wilderness beaches require some hiking.”
True, for example it’s about 18 miles to the base of Mt. Olympus, for the ascent! to get deep into the park requires backpacking.
But there are two accesses from the north from which you can do good day hikes or overnights. There is Hurricane Ridge road (the main entrance) which most take, and from the top you can take the dirt road called “Obstruction Point” road to the east for about 7 miles iirc, which takes you to a great trailhead.
There is another less known entrance called Deer Park Road, which is an 8 mile dirt road. From Deer Park Road off 101 in Port Angeles, you go south for about 5 miles on pavement to the end of the road and enter the park through a metal gate. 8 miles of switchbacks takes you to the top of Blue Mountain (great campground there). From there you can take the 8 mile Obstruction Point trail across to the trailhead on the Hurricane Ridge side.
Here is a view from Deer Park/Blue Mtn at dawn. patrickdowns.photoshelter.com/galle…M5wdRyVBw8
And here’s another looking S. patrickdowns.photoshelter.com/galle…H_DwCBK7HA
PD
Ah yes, I had completely forgotten about Deer Park Road (probably because for some reason I never got there). Thanks!
Just a few more points that I should have gone over last night.
(1) Forks is not only rainy, but it can be very foggy as well. I drove through it once and found myself in fog so thick that I could see nothing in front of me or behind me, nor the store fronts on either side of the street! I was in a bit of a panic.
(2) And speaking of fog — the weather there can change very rapidly and unpredictably, with lots of microclimates in the mountains. You can find yourself on a ridge where the valley below on one side is perfectly clear while the other side is completely filled with cloud and you can’t see anything.
(3) Hiking books are a good investment here. They can give you clues about where you might want to go and how difficult it would be to get there. Studying topographical maps is also a good idea.
(4) Encountering cougars is rare, but can happen, and you should know what to do beforehand. I only saw one dashing across the highway in front of my car on the west side near the ocean (actually right at that nasty old clear cut that never grew back). I heard of a photographer who had to fight off a cougar with his tripod on a sandbar of the Sol Duc river.
(5) While there remember that the Native Americans there have had a remarkable and interesting history. Learn something about them and their history and you’ll enhance your experience there.
Correction: That cougar encounter by a photographer was actually on a gravel bar on the Hoh River, not on a sand bar the Sol Duc. Duh; it’s late.
As memories come flooding back, I might write more tomorrow on the EXPERIENCE there. Not exactly Heart of Darkness or Jimi Hendrix Experience, but memorable. Or maybe this needs a longer exposition than appropriate here. I like writing too. Hmmm …