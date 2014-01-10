Official Fujinon XF 10-24mm F/4 Image Samples

The rate at which Fujifilm X-mount compact camera system is growing is simply remarkable. I admit, I am very drawn to the system and really like what Fujifilm is doing (thus pardon any subjectivity that might creep in at times). To think that it was launched such a little while ago and yet already has such a versatile selection of cameras and lenses, it is beyond what we’re used to seeing in modern digital camera market. The two most recent Fujinon lenses – the XF 10-24mm f/4 R OIS and XF 56mm f/1.2 R – filled in what was arguably the biggest gaps in the system. The first one addressed the wide-angle issue in what we think is a very well-sorted package, while the second finally offers both the aperture and focal length suitable for close-up shallow depth-of-field portraiture. We are excited about both these new lenses along with the XF 23mm f/1.4 R and those soon to come.

Alas, they have not yet reached our hands, so the reviews will have to wait a little longer. On the positive side, Fujifilm has decided to treat us with some eye-candy from the widest lens currently available for the X-system. If you’ve been holding back your pre-order fearing it might not be as good a performer as one might hope, these official full resolution image samples should help you with your choice. Images are taken at various focal lengths and aperture values. If they are to be trusted, the XF 10-24mm f/4 R OIS really does perform admirably. Clicking on the images will take you to the full-resolution (several megabytes) file on Fujifilm’s website. The image files also contain EXIF information.

1) Fujifilm X-E2 + XF 10-24mm f/4 R OIS Image Samples

Focal length: 10mm

Aperture: f/4

Shutter speed: 1/340

ISO sensitivity: ISO 200

Click here to download full resolution image

Focal length: 10mm

Aperture: f/7.1

Shutter speed: 1/640

ISO sensitivity: ISO 200

Click here to download full resolution image

Focal length: 10mm

Aperture: f/8

Shutter speed: 1/250

ISO sensitivity: ISO 200

Click here to download full resolution image

Focal length: 10mm

Aperture: f/8

Shutter speed: 1/350

ISO sensitivity: ISO 200

Click here to download full resolution image

Focal length: 10mm

Aperture: f/8

Shutter speed: 1/450

ISO sensitivity: ISO 200

Click here to download full resolution image

Focal length: 10mm

Aperture: f/8

Shutter speed: 1/640

ISO sensitivity: ISO 200

Click here to download full resolution image

Focal length: 23mm

Aperture: f/4

Shutter speed: 1/170

ISO sensitivity: ISO 200

Click here to download full resolution image

Focal length: 19mm

Aperture: f/4

Shutter speed: 1/100

ISO sensitivity: ISO 800

Click here to download full resolution image

2) Fujifilm X-Pro1 + XF 10-24mm f/4 R OIS Image Samples

Focal length: 21mm

Aperture: f/13

Shutter speed: 1/90

ISO sensitivity: ISO 200

Click here to download full resolution image

Focal length: 13mm

Aperture: f/8

Shutter speed: 1/120

ISO sensitivity: ISO 400

Click here to download full resolution image

Focal length: 14mm

Aperture: f/8

Shutter speed: 4s

ISO sensitivity: ISO 400

Click here to download full resolution image

3) What We Think

The first thing that strikes me is that these images are actually rather.. pleasant. They are well exposed with no sloppy composition choices or any any obvious mistakes made by the photographer himself. I’ve seen a lot of image samples officially introduced to represent their lenses by Nikon and Canon that were not half as good – some were not focused properly, others were simply nasty to look at. Not to say that Fujifilm gave us some truly artistic work to evaluate – no. Nor should they have. But these images do the lens justice, they do not undermine it, I think.

Secondly, I found the performance to be very, very good, but it is still a question just how much these images can be trusted. Naturally, we will know much more about the performance and character of this lens as soon as we review it. Until then, what are your thoughts? Does the lens seem better or worse that you hoped?