Nikon Zfc Camera and Related Lenses Announcement

Nikon just announced the Zfc, a 21-megapixel Nikon Z mirrorless camera with an aps-c (DX) sized sensor and a retro stylized body. The Zfc was announced alongside a few lenses, including the development announcement of the DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR from the roadmap.

Here’s the full list of announcements:

Nikon Zfc retro-themed DX camera for $960, body only

Nikon DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR Special Edition (adds retro styling compared to the existing 16-50mm) for $1100 as a kit with the Zfc or $300 on its own

Nikon 28mm f/2.8 Special Edition (retro-styled version of the lens we already knew about) for $1200 as a kit with the Zfc, or $300 on its own – but Nikon says it won't be available on its own until fall 2021

Development announcement of Nikon DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR – no retro theme that we know about – available some time in 2021

The Zfc as well as both of its standard kits (one with the 16-50mm; one with the 28mm f/2.8) will start shipping in late July, yet the 28mm f/2.8 SE lens won’t be available standalone at first. This might lead to an unusual situation where full-frame Nikon Z photographers who want the 28mm f/2.8 within the next couple months will buy the Zfc + 28mm kit and resell the Zfc on the used market…

There is also an optional hand grip, which you may find useful considering that the Zfc on its own has no grip whatsoever.

Let’s take a look at the Nikon Zfc’s main specifications:

Sensor size: DX (23.5 × 15.7 mm)

DX (23.5 × 15.7 mm) Sensor resolution: 20.9 megapixels

20.9 megapixels In-body image stabilization: No

No ISO range: 100-51,200 (extended ISO 204,800)

100-51,200 (extended ISO 204,800) Processor: EXPEED 6

EXPEED 6 Frame rate: 11 FPS (12-bit RAW); 9 FPS (14-bit RAW)

11 FPS (12-bit RAW); 9 FPS (14-bit RAW) Flash sync speed: 1/200 second

1/200 second Focusing points: 209 user-selectable points

209 user-selectable points Eye detection: Yes; includes pet eye AF and eye AF in wide-area AF mode

Yes; includes pet eye AF and eye AF in wide-area AF mode Video: 4K @ 30p, oversampled and uncropped

4K @ 30p, oversampled and uncropped Viewfinder: Electronic viewfinder (EVF); 2.36 million dots; 0.68× magnification

Electronic viewfinder (EVF); 2.36 million dots; 0.68× magnification Rear LCD: Tilt-flip touchscreen with 180 degree rotation for selfies/vlogging; 1.04 million dots

Tilt-flip touchscreen with 180 degree rotation for selfies/vlogging; 1.04 million dots Construction: Magnesium alloy frame

Magnesium alloy frame Pop-up flash: No

No Memory card: 1× SD up to UHS-I

1× SD up to UHS-I Battery: EN-EL25

EN-EL25 Battery life: 300 shots (CIPA)

300 shots (CIPA) Continuous USB power: Yes

Yes Weight: 445 grams (0.98 lbs)

445 grams (0.98 lbs) Size (L×W×H): 135 × 94 × 44 mm (5.3 × 3.7 × 1.7 inches)

135 × 94 × 44 mm (5.3 × 3.7 × 1.7 inches) Colors: Retro black, retro silver, white, coral pink, mint green, sand beige, amber brown, natural gray

The Nikon Zfc is a very similar camera to the existing Nikon Z50 DX mirrorless camera. Aside from the obvious stylistic changes, the biggest difference is the addition of a fully articulating tilt-flip screen. The Z50’s screen is tilt only (though it does tilt completely upside down).

I can’t help but think the name “Zfc” – where the “c” potentially stands for “crop” – leaves a very obvious place for a future, full-frame “Nikon Zf” with retro styling of its own. Whether such a camera ever exists likely depends on the Zfc’s sales.

Speaking of, how well is the Zfc going to sell? Although it is very similar in features to the slightly cheaper Nikon Z50 (which is currently $800 body only / $1000 with the 16-50mm kit), the retro styling clearly differentiates it. That’s especially true if both cameras are sitting side by side at a Best Buy or Walmart.

The fact is that many non-photographers looking for an advanced camera don’t care about the minutiae of specifications and performance details. Instead, they’ll choose their first DSLR or mirrorless camera based on which one looks and feels the best when they test it in the store – especially when all the cameras have basically the same specs. I suspect that the Zfc’s pleasing aesthetics will convince enough potential Z50 buyers to pay the extra $100, and that it will turn out to be a big seller for Nikon.

There’s also the potential audience of existing Nikon users who want a DX camera for backup or any other reason. The Zfc has dedicated shutter speed, exposure compensation, and ISO dials – plus the standard two command dials – which far more than most sub-$1000 cameras. Add those to the new tilt-flip screen and the nostalgic design, and this camera may have broader appeal than the Z50, even at a slightly higher price.

As for the lenses, there aren’t any big surprises. The compact 28mm f/2.8 full-frame lens is going to ship a bit sooner than some expected (at least in its “Special Edition” form, with similar styling to the Zfc). The development announcement of the 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 confirms another entry from Nikon’s roadmap. And the other lens announced today, the 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 SE, is the same as the existing 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 but with retro styling.

I did find the lens construction diagram for the 28mm f/2.8 to be one of the weirder and more interesting lens diagrams I’ve seen:

It almost looks backwards, but the diagram above is the same as always: the front of the lens on the left, the mount on the right. Although this is interesting, it’s not really important how the diagram looks. Things like weight and performance are the more important considerations.

Nikon says that the 28mm f/2.8 will weigh about 160 grams (0.35 lbs) and measure just 43 mm long (1.7 inches). That’s a bit more than a traditional “pancake” lens, but it’s still very compact. Travel photographers will find it a good match for any of the Nikon Z cameras released so far, even though it won’t be available separately from the Zfc for another few months (aside from the used market). The 28mm f/2.8 will have a maximum magnification of 1:5, which is solid but not enough for macro photography without accessories.

