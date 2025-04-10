Five of the Biggest Features in the Nikon Zf Firmware 2.00

There’s been a lot of Nikon news recently, most of all the introduction of the Z5 II. But its older cousin the Zf also just got a firmware update, and it looks very interesting for Zf users. The firmware version jumped from 1.21 to 2.00, and with it brought some big changes. Here are the five most important new features you’ll be getting.

Nikon Imaging Cloud Service

The new firmware gives the Zf access to the Nikon Imaging Cloud. It’s a service that allows you to wirelessly transfer images from your camera to Nikon’s cloud service, and then automatically transfer to other cloud services like those from Dropbox, Adobe, and Google. Previously, the only cameras compatible with the cloud were the Z6 III, Z50 II, and Z5 II.

Bird Subject Detection

A personal favourite autofocus mode of mine on the Z8 is the bird detection mode. Now it’s available on the Zf. This allows you to isolate birds as the target of subject recognition, which seems to me the only obvious thing to ever take a picture of! Just kidding, but it should help Zf users who want to photograph birds. Especially in photos where there are multiple potential subjects, and you don’t want the camera to choose incorrectly.

More Support for Video Features

If you use one of Nikon’s power zoom lenses like the Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ, you now get full support for the power zoom function on the Zf, such as the ability to assign a button to the power zoom or the power zoom speed. It’s also possible now to use Nikon’s High-Res Zoom feature on the Zf, meaning that full HD videos can smoothly use a digital zoom (up to 2x) without losing resolution. The Zf was already a great camera for videography, and these new features flesh it out further.

Focus Distance Display During Manual Focus

For manual focus fans, the Zf can now display distance information during manual focus for lenses that support it. This could be quite useful for quickly setting your focus distance, especially if you are repeatedly using the same distance or want a set amount of magnification.

Live View Display Goes to 400%

For hypercritical focusing, especially when in manual focus, the live view magnification now goes to 400%. This increased magnification can be useful when you really need critical focus – for example, astrophotography or macro photography, or even when you’re standing a little farther away from the live view screen.

Download Version 2.00

If you have a Nikon Zf, head on over to Nikon’s website to download the latest firmware and get all these great new features!

For completeness, here are all the Version 2.00 updates that Nikon has listed on their website: