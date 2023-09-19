Nikon Zf Announcement: A Camera of Firsts for Nikon

Moments ago, Nikon announced the full-frame, retro-themed Nikon Zf mirrorless camera. And although it inherits some tech from Nikon’s existing cameras like the Z6 II, the Nikon Zf actually has a lot of surprises under the hood. With a launch price of $2000, this camera looks extremely promising to me.

Nikon Zf Design and Layout

At first glance, it’s obvious that the Nikon Zf is a very different camera compared to Nikon’s other full-frame mirrorless bodies. The Zf has a really nice, classic design with dedicated dials for shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation. Everything from the shutter button to the logo on the front of the camera adds to the retro feel. You can see the front, top, and rear control layouts here:

The camera body is basically a scaled-up Nikon Zfc – there are very few differences between the layouts and controls of these two cameras, although the Zf is obviously larger. I actually like the Zf’s design slightly better of the two, because at least it has a small semblance of a grip. (If you prefer cameras with a more traditional grip, Nikon already said that they’re partnering with SmallRig for an official grip bracket that will be announced later.)

The Nikon Zf’s memory dual memory card slots – one SD UHS-II, one MicroSD UHS-I – are in the same compartment as the camera battery, which is a bit inconvenient but unsurprising given the slim nature of the camera. The unorthodox choice of a MicroSD card is clearly meant to save space, although the card slot’s UHS-I limit means that it could be a bottleneck if you shoot high-FPS bursts to that card.

Nikon is planning to sell the Zf in seven different colors – traditional black, as well as blue, brown, red, orange, green, and gray. Any of the specialty colors (all shown below) add $100 to the price of the camera and are selling in limited numbers, only through Nikon’s website.

Nikon Zf Key Features

Aside from the Nikon Zf’s retro-themed design, what makes it stand out? Some of the top-line specifications will look pretty familiar to users of the Nikon Z6 II – namely, the 24.5-megapixel sensor, 14 FPS bursts, and 4K 60p video are all carried over.

Don’t let that fool you, though. The Nikon Zf is a more advanced camera than the Z6 II ever was, and some of the improvements aren’t clearly reflected in a list of specs. To name some of the big examples, the Nikon Zf has…

Vibration reduction that can prioritize your focus point (a world’s first)

Nikon’s best-ever IBIS system rated for 8.0 stops by CIPA (by comparison, the Z6 II is rated to 5.0 stops)

“Touch Fn” to allow you to adjust the focus point in the EVF by using the rear LCD touchscreen – also a first for Nikon

A high-resolution sensor-shift mode with up to 96 megapixel photos with full RGB data at each pixel (finally!)

An autofocus system largely borrowed from the high-end Nikon Z8 and Z9, including subject-recognition algorithms and a 3D tracking mode – seemingly Nikon’s best autofocus ever in a camera at this price.

I’ve expanded on all of these features and more in my article 11 Things to Know About the Nikon Zf. Considering all of these major new additions – in a $2000 camera, of all things – you can see why I call the Nikon Zf “a camera of firsts for Nikon.”

Nikon Zf Full Specifications

Camera Feature Nikon Zf Announced September 2023 Camera Type Mirrorless Sensor Type BSI CMOS Image Processor EXPEED 7 Resolution 24.5 MP Pixel Dimensions 6048×4032 Sensor Dimensions 35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame) Sensor Pixel Size 5.94µ Low Pass Filter Yes IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization) Yes Base ISO ISO 100 Max Native ISO ISO 64,000 Extended ISOs ISO 50-204,800 High-Resolution Sensor Shift Yes Focus Stack Bracketing Yes Pre-Shoot Burst Mode Yes (JPEG only) Fastest Shutter Speed 1/8000 Longest Shutter Speed 900 seconds Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter) 14 FPS Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter) 14 FPS Notes for High FPS Shooting 14 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS) Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF Autofocus Points 273 Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100) -8.5 EV Standard Flash Sync Speed 1/200 Curtain to Protect Sensor at Shutdown No Video Features Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal) 10 bits Maximum Video Bit Depth (External) 10 bits Raw Video No 4K Maximum Framerate 60 FPS 1080P Maximum Framerate 120 FPS Additional Video Crop Factor No Video Recording Limit 125 min Physical and Other Features Card Slots 2 Slot 1 Type SD (UHS-II) Slot 2 Type Micro SD (UHS-I) Rear LCD Size (Diagonal) 3.2 in Rear LCD Resolution 2.1 million dots Articulating LCD Fully Articulating Touchscreen Yes Viewfinder EVF Viewfinder Magnification 0.8x Viewfinder Resolution 3.69 million dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% Voice Memo Yes Headphone Jack Yes Microphone Jack Yes Built-in Flash No GPS No Bluetooth Yes WiFi Yes USB Type USB-C Battery Type EN-EL15c Battery Life (Viewfinder) 360 frames Battery Life (Rear LCD) 380 frames Battery Life (Eco Mode) 430 frames Weather Sealed Yes Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card) 710 g (1.57 lbs.) Dimensions (LxHxD) 144 x 103 x 59 mm (5.7 x 4.1 x 2.3″)1 MSRP, Body Only $2000 1The Nikon Zf’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 10mm were added to the Zf’s depth measurement in this table.

Pre-Order and Shipping Information

More Product Photos

Official Nikon Zf Sample Photos





