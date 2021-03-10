Nikon Z9 Development Announcement

With the big shift of camera manufacturers from DSLRs to mirrorless technology, it was a matter of time until we see truly robust, action-oriented mirrorless cameras. First was Canon with its EOS R5 and R6, then Sony released its impressive A1, and now it is Nikon’s turn to bring its best offering in the shape of the Z9. And looks like we are in for a real treat because Nikon says this camera is going to be better than the Nikon D6 in every way…
While this is only a “development” announcement, Nikon has already given us a glimpse of what we can expect from this beast. First of all, unlike all current generation full-frame mirrorless camera bodies, this is going to be a professional, full-size camera – the first of its kind. Prior to the Z9, only two mirrorless cameras had a built-in grip: Olympus OM-D E-M1X (Micro Four Thirds) and Fujifilm GFX 100 (Medium Format). This already makes the Z9 a unique camera on its own.
Second, Nikon labeled the Z9 as “flagship”, which is a designation that was only previously reserved for top-of-the-line DSLR cameras like the D6. This means serious business. A camera with no compromises, the finest engineering, the “best of the best”. Expect Nikon to pack everything it has in its arsenal into this camera – that’s what the Z9 is going to be. Nikon says “significant leap in technology in performance”, “the best still and video performance in Nikon history” – that’s some seriously strong verbiage.
The Z9 is going to be the first Nikon camera to be able to utilize a stacked CMOS sensor (most likely a high-resolution stacked sensor). It will also be the first Nikon camera to shoot 8K videos. Given the size of the body, I also expect it to house dual CFexpress cards, 20-30 FPS continuous shooting speed, a boatload of buffer memory, insane autofocus capabilities, illuminated buttons, full weather-sealing, and many new in-camera features. For sports and action shooters who do not want too much resolution, Nikon’s mRAW/sRAW formats will provide plenty of flexibility for faster workflows. In short, this will be a reference camera in terms of image quality, autofocus speed, and overall performance.
Another exciting part of this announcement is that we will know what to expect from Nikon’s future mirrorless line-up. As we have seen in the past, high-end processors, autofocus systems, and other features from top-of-the-line cameras eventually make their way to mid-range and lower-end cameras. Provided that Nikon blows things out of the water with the Z9 (which I am sure it will), this ensures a solid future for all upcoming Nikon mirrorless cameras – something many Nikon photographers have been worried about.
I expect the Nikon Z9 to be announced together with the 400mm f/2.8 S and 600mm f/4 S lenses later this year. The Nikon Z lens roadmap had those two lenses for some time now, and given the past history, Nikon isn’t going to release a flagship camera without matching pro-level super-telephoto lenses.
This is all very exciting. I cannot wait to see the actual specifications of the Nikon Z9.
March 9, 2021: NIKON IS DEVELOPING THE NIKON Z 9 FULL-FRAME FLAGSHIP MIRRORLESS CAMERA
MELVILLE, NY – Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce the development of the first flagship model for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted: The Nikon Z 9. The full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless camera is scheduled for release in 2021, and represents a significant leap in technology and performance.
The Z 9 brings together Nikon’s groundbreaking technologies to deliver the best still and video performance in Nikon history, meeting the advanced needs of professionals in a wide range of genres. It utilizes a newly developed FX-format stacked CMOS sensor and new image-processing engine. In response to the growing needs of professionals, advanced enthusiasts and cinematographers, it includes support for 8K video recording as well as various other video specifications that fulfill diverse needs and workflows. The Z 9 embodies ultimate usability as a tool, offering users an unprecedented imaging experience from capture to workflow exceeding that of previous digital-SLR and mirrorless cameras.
Information regarding the release of this product will be announced at a later date.
I am desperately hoping that Nikon releases an APS-C companion to this camera, similar to the D5 to D500 analogue. I shoot with the 500PF and almost always need the APS-C FOV so the extra pixels would mostly be wasted for me. However, I was thinking of getting a FF landscape camera anyway so maybe this could be a nice all-in-one solution. I am very much looking forward to this amazing camera.
Jason, I’m sure we will see something like that in the future. A lot of the technology from these cameras eventually will make its way into lower-end bodies.
For me the Z-system has lack of buttons from the D300s or other pro-DSLR and I do not get it why on Z system some buttons has only some functions? Why restricted in such a way? There should be a list of all functions which can be assign to any button. This is a simple firmware update for Z-cameras.
Martin, I suspect being a pro-grade camera, the Z9 is going to have more usable buttons. I’m with you on this one though – I really wish there were more buttons or at least ability to program more features.
Hope we’ll see stacked CMOS in new Z6/Z7, and Z APS-C pro-grade iterations, for superb image quality
I read all the interviews and announcements with Nikon regarding the Z9. I did not see anywhere that it was written that the Z9 will surpass the D6 in every way. I’m not attempting to nitpick, but I would certainly love to read that. Can you provide the source? I will be purchasing the Z9 for sure but I just can’t imagine the Z9 surpassing the D6 in ISO performance hence my inquiry. If it does surpass the D6 in ISO I would be shocked, yet also have the ultimate camera.
Timmy, please read the announcement again: “ exceeding digital-SLR and mirrorless cameras” – this statement says it all. This will be better than D6 in every way, that’s how I read it. As for ISO performance, sRAW should yield excellent, clean images. Maybe not at extremely high ISOs above 12800, but from 64 to 6400, it should be very comparable to the D6.
I don’t think I would be wanting much if I were to stay with my gripped D850 and its predecessors for a while but after shooting for a couple of years with my Fuji X100f I am excited about moving to Nikon mirrorless. The Nikon 70-200mm and 20mm lenses for Z cameras are two of the very best lenses for mirrorless cameras. I have never thought of Nikon as a great innovator though the D800e for me was a game changer. As well Nikon build quality has always been a winning point and professionals I have known or read have reminded me of that. I have stayed with Nikon for that reason only. My last “pro” camera was a D3s so now perhaps I will be purchasing another but in mirrorless. I shoot in waxing and waning light all the time and believe that mirrorless EVF for older eyes will be very a positive thing. I hope my 600mm vr will be compatible with the Z9. Here’s hoping Nikon knocks this out of the park.
Andy, I know what you mean – it is hard to go back to a DSLR after using an excellent mirrorless camera like the X100F (a pure joy to use).
I am sure Nikon will knock the Z9 out of the park…”flagship” is a no-joke designation.
It certainly looks like a fantastic camera.
But do pro sports shooters really need a high resolution camera with let’s say 50 MP or 60 MP. It would slow down workflow a lot with those huge files – of course you could shoot the smaller mRaw or sRaw, but what would the point then be with the high resolution.
Also who really need 30 FPS for other than BIF photographers :-) – again it will slow down workflow with tons of really large files.
Guess there is also still problems with rolling shutter when shooting at high speed with electronic shutter like the A1. So that comes down to 10 FPS with mechanical shutter which is already slower than current pro sports cameras from Nikon and Canon.
Of course if you see it as an allround camera then it makes sense with 50-60 MP for landscape photographers and birders for cropping if they don’t own a tele lens that is long enough.
Anders, having 50-60 MP is always beneficial, since you have the choice to go mRAW or sRAW and reduce resolution, if needed. You can’t upsize 20 MP, but you can downsize 50-60 MP and improve sharpness / detail.
20-30 FPS is only beneficial for fast-action photography. But workflow won’t slow down if you shoot at lower resolution – that’s only if you want to have a lot of crop / down-sampling options.
Rolling shutter is an issue, but with a stacked sensor and fast read-out speed, it can be minimized to the point where you can shoot with electronic shutter and not worry. Sony has already done that with the A9 and A1, so it is certainly possible – I expect Nikon to do the same.
More mushroom treatment of Nikon users by the company. Presumably the marketers hope a drip-feed of specs will provoke our interest and keep us waiting. Again.
I’m not hopeful that Nikon will catch up to Canon’s or Sony’s AF. Time and time again they have announced Z developments with great fanfare. But when the products actually arrive they underwhelm compared to the competition. Nikon have sadly become the poor-man’s mirrorless.
I could see the D6 underwhelming, but please can you provide any other products that were underwhelming? I’ve been shooting with Nikon 10yrs. In my experience, Nikon may take longer in releases, but have nearly a flawless record and don’t have nearly as many recalls or release troubles as the other manufacturers. Also, what does ‘poor-man’s’ even mean lol? Nikon is releasing some of, if not the best mirrorless lenses on the market. The Z6 and Z7 (i and ii) are the companies first mirrorless iterations with the ii only being a minor refresh. These cameras IMO are comparable to the canon R and the Sony a7r2 so I don’t know if those count in your argument as well as they are far better.
Marco, been shooting with Nikon mirrorless from day one and I am very happy.
I assume that you do not own the Nikon Z system, and you have probably watched a bunch of YouTube videos where non-photographers (most of them are) compare very specific functions of cameras and praise one brand over another. Take it all with a grain of salt please (and that includes my opinion articles and reviews as well). Your best bet is to rent the camera (don’t forget to also rent Z-mount lenses), use it and make your own conclusions. I think you will have a different opinion afterwards.