Nikon Z9 Announcement: The Peak of Nikon Mirrorless

On March 10, 2021, Nikon announced they were developing a flagship mirrorless camera. More than seven months later – after wild speculation, occasional leaks, and a handful of official teasers – the Z9 has been formally announced. And judging by what we know so far, this is a beast of a camera.

Let me start with a brief list of the most important specifications:

Sensor Resolution: 45.7 megapixels

45.7 megapixels Native ISO Sensitivity: ISO 64-25,600

ISO 64-25,600 Sensor Type: Stacked CMOS

Stacked CMOS Sensor Size: 35.9 × 23.9 mm full-frame sensor

35.9 × 23.9 mm full-frame sensor In-Body Image Stabilization: Yes

Yes Image Processor: EXPEED 7

EXPEED 7 Viewfinder: EVF, 100% coverage, 0.80× magnification, 3.69 million dots

EVF, 100% coverage, 0.80× magnification, 3.69 million dots Built-in Flash: No

No Storage Media: Two CF Express B card slots with XQD backwards compatibility

Two CF Express B card slots with XQD backwards compatibility Max Continuous Shooting Speed: 20 FPS at full resolution; 30 FPS in JPEG at full resolution; 120 FPS at 11 megapixels in JPEG

20 FPS at full resolution; 30 FPS in JPEG at full resolution; 120 FPS at 11 megapixels in JPEG Blackout-Free Continuous Shooting: Yes

Yes Buffer Capacity: Over 1000 frames (including NEF + JPEG)

Over 1000 frames (including NEF + JPEG) Electronic Shutter: Yes

Yes Mechanical Shutter: No

No Shutter Life: Unlimited

Unlimited Shutter Speed Range: 1/32,000 to 900 seconds

1/32,000 to 900 seconds Focus System: 493 points; 9-subject classification and deep learning algorithms; eye AF

493 points; 9-subject classification and deep learning algorithms; eye AF Focusing Range (f/2, ISO 100 standardized): -5 to 21.5 EV; -7 to 21.5 EV when Low-Light AF is enabled

-5 to 21.5 EV; -7 to 21.5 EV when Low-Light AF is enabled Video Maximum Resolution: 8K at 30p, no crop

8K at 30p, no crop Slow Motion Video: 4K at 120p, no crop (and eventually 8K at 60p with firmware update)

4K at 120p, no crop (and eventually 8K at 60p with firmware update) Video Quality: 10-bit N-log internal recording, 4:2:2 (and eventually 12-bit raw internal recording with firmware update)

10-bit N-log internal recording, 4:2:2 (and eventually 12-bit raw internal recording with firmware update) Rear LCD: 3.2″ touchscreen, dual axis tilt, 2.1 million dots

3.2″ touchscreen, dual axis tilt, 2.1 million dots Battery Life: 700 shots

700 shots Weight (with battery and card): 1340g (2.95 lbs)

1340g (2.95 lbs) Dimensions: 149 × 149.5 × 90.5 mm (5.87 × 5.89 × 3.56 inches)

149 × 149.5 × 90.5 mm (5.87 × 5.89 × 3.56 inches) MSRP, Body Only: $5500 (pre-order here)

The headline features are the 45 megapixel sensor and 20 FPS shooting at full resolution – plus up to 120 FPS at 11 megapixels – making this Nikon’s fastest camera ever. It also stands as Nikon’s first-ever camera with 8K 30p video recording, as well as 4K 120p. Much of that is thanks to the new EXPEED 7 processor, when previously the highest we saw on a Nikon camera was dual EXPEED 6.

You’ll also note a pretty shocking answer to one of the specifications above: “Mechanical Shutter: No.” This is one of the first cameras on the market without a mechanical shutter, and Nikon says they’ve gone to great lengths to minimize some of the issues that could arise from that (such as greater propensity for rolling shutter on fast subjects) – including going with a stacked CMOS sensor for fast readout speeds. The result is a camera with fewer moving parts and less chance of failure, as illustrated by Nikon’s claim of “unlimited” shutter life.

The other thing that stands out to me is the price. Rather than $6500 or even $6000, Nikon announced the Z9 at a surprisingly low $5500.

As you can see from the Z9’s design, it has the integrated grip found on Nikon’s top-end D1 through D6 series DSLRs, as well as a third function button on the front:

The rest of the Z9’s ergonomics are inherited from other Z-series cameras so far, although there are some nice additions made possible by the larger form factor. Take a look at the back of the Nikon Z9, which adds several buttons not found on prior Nikon Z cameras – voice memo, white balance, quality, and Fn4:

And the top panel continues this trend, with dedicated buttons for flash control and bracketing:

While clearly a camera oriented for sports and wildlife photography, the Z9 has plenty of features that slower-paced landscape and architectural photographers will find useful as well. It has Nikon’s best low-light focusing yet, illuminated buttons (helpful for Milky Way shooting), a multi-axis tilting LCD, long battery life, and, of course, Nikon’s best 45.7-megapixel sensor with base ISO 64.

For video shooters, Nikon is really advertising the 8K shooting (and has been since the development announcement in March), and it’s indeed an amazing achievement. But for many videographers, 8K video is beyond a typical client’s needs even when you take cropping into account. Instead, I think that other changes like internal N-log and uncropped 4K 120p will be the features that lots of video shooters rely upon day-to-day. Either way, the sum is a camera that easily claims the title of Nikon’s best video system.

I’m particularly excited about testing the Z9’s autofocus system to see how it holds up against today’s best cameras, both DSLR and mirrorless. Even though mirrorless cameras from every brand have improved their focusing performance in recent years – and are now about on par with DSLRs at a given price point – the message has yet to sink in for a lot of consumers. The Z9 is Nikon’s opportunity to shift the messaging so that photographers see mirrorless as the future of the sports/wildlife sector.

One concern that photographers may have is that the Z9 is third in line to the party, behind the Sony A1 and Canon EOS R3. Did that cost Nikon some sales in the meantime? Almost certainly – and it won’t be until later this year that the first copies of the Nikon Z9 start officially shipping, and probably early 2022 until they’re more widespread.

There is also a lack of native supertelephoto lenses for the Z9 at the moment, especially since the camera wasn’t announced alongside a 400mm or 600mm prime. Canon and Sony both already have a 400mm f/2.8 and 600mm f/4 among other options, while Nikon users will need to come up with another solution. Some may be choose to adapt Nikon F-mount glass in the meantime using the FTZ or FTZII adapters. Others will need to be content with a narrower maximum aperture of f/5.6, which is achievable either through the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 and a 2x teleconverter or the upcoming Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6.

But when it comes to the camera itself, the Nikon Z9 is looking like a very promising high-end release. The launch price of $5500 is amazingly low, and if everything works to the standards we’ve grown to expect from the Z system, it will be a formidable camera for almost any type of photography.

(Note: I’m trying to publish our Nikon Z9 coverage with as much detailed information as quickly as possible. There may be a few typos, and any corrections in the comments section are very much appreciated!)

