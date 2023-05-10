Nikon Z8 Pre-Orders Open, Shipping in Two Weeks

The Nikon Z8 is set to ship on May 25 for a body-only price of $4000, and pre-order links are already available from most major retailers. There is also a new battery grip (the MB-N12) shipping later this month as well. Here are the pre-order links:

And then the battery grip:

Nikon says that the MB-N12 battery grip has the same level of weatherproofing as the Z8 itself. It is dedicated for the Nikon Z8 and accepts two Nikon EN-EL15 batteries, boosting battery life by 80%. It has a joystick, AF-On button, two command dials, and a vertical shutter button.

Considering Nikon's recent history, the Z8 will likely be backordered initially, so pre-ordering is the smart move if you want to receive yours quickly.