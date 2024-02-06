Nikon Z8 Firmware Version 2.0 Released: Bird AF, Auto Capture, Pixel Shift

Nikon just announced a major firmware update for the Nikon Z8, bringing it some highly-anticipated features from the Z9 and Zf cameras. The headlining features are a dedicated bird-detection autofocus option, the addition of Auto Capture (borrowed from the Z9) and a Pixel Shift shooting mode that allows capture up to 180 megapixels (borrowed from the Zf). There are also a variety of smaller things added in Version 2.0, including more custom options when assigning buttons, a new “Rich Tone Portrait” Picture Control, and additional shutter sounds.

Taken together, these changes will make one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market even better. I’m encouraged to see Nikon following through on their promise to release such major firmware updates to their mirrorless cameras – it’s an exciting trend!

You can download the new firmware here, as well as reading a full list of all the improvements under the header Changes from “C” Firmware Version 1.01 to 2.00. (The changes are quite extensive, and not everything is listed in the press release):

Z 8 Firmware Ver. 2.0 – more info and download

Nikon also updated NX Tether to Version 2.0. The software now allows a wider range of settings to be controlled while tethering your camera. You can download NX Tether 2.0 here:

Nikon’s full press release is below:

Press Release