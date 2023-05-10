Nikon Z8 Announcement: A Mini Z9 for $4000

Nikon just announced their long-awaited Z8 mirrorless camera, which aims to essentially mirror the flagship Z9 in a substantially smaller and less expensive body, just $4000. With the Z8, more than just a few features are trickling down – it has essentially the same specs as (arguably) the best mirrorless camera ever, yet costs $1500 less.

Nikon Z8 Specifications

Camera Type: Mirrorless (Nikon Z System)

Mirrorless (Nikon Z System) Sensor Type: Stacked CMOS

Stacked CMOS Processor: EXPEED 7

EXPEED 7 Resolution: 45.7 megapixels

45.7 megapixels Image Size: 8256 x 5504 pixels

8256 x 5504 pixels Sensor Dimensions: 35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)

35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame) Pixel Pitch: 4.35 µm

4.35 Low-Pass Filter: No

No In-Body Image Stabilization: Yes

Yes ISO Range: 64-25,600 (Extended to 32-102,400)

64-25,600 (Extended to 32-102,400) High-Res Sensor Shift: No

No Focus Stack Shooting: Yes

Yes Shutter Speeds: 1/32000-900 + Bulb/Time modes

1/32000-900 + Bulb/Time modes Mechanical Shutter: No

No Frame Rate: 20 FPS (raw); 30 FPS (JPEG); 60 FPS (DX JPEG); 120 FPS (11 megapixel JPEG)

20 FPS (raw); 30 FPS (JPEG); 60 FPS (DX JPEG); 120 FPS (11 megapixel JPEG) Buffer Capacity: Over 1000 frames (20 FPS raw)

Over 1000 frames (20 FPS raw) Autofocus System: Hybrid PDAF with 493 points; dedicated subject detection including airplane mode

Hybrid PDAF with 493 points; dedicated subject detection including airplane mode AF Detection Range: -5.5 to 20.5 EV; -7.5 to 20.5 EV when Starlight View AF is enabled

-5.5 to 20.5 EV; -7.5 to 20.5 EV when Starlight View AF is enabled Flash Sync Speed: 1/200

1/200 Max Video Features: Internal 8K raw recording up to 60 FPS

Internal 8K raw recording up to 60 FPS 4K Video: Up to 120 FPS

Up to 120 FPS 1080p Video: Up to 120 FPS

Up to 120 FPS Video Recording Limit: 90 minutes

90 minutes Card Slots: 2 (1x CFExpress Type B, 1x SD UHS-II)

2 (1x CFExpress Type B, 1x Monitor Type: 3.2″ dual-axis tilting touchscreen, 2.1 million dots

3.2″ dual-axis tilting touchscreen, 2.1 million dots EVF Specs: 0.8x magnification, 3.69 million dots, 100% coverage

0.8x magnification, 3.69 million dots, 100% coverage Voice Memo: Yes

Yes WiFi: Yes,

Yes, Bluetooth: Yes, Version 5.0

Yes, Version 5.0 Ethernet: No

No GPS: No

No USB: Two Type C 3.2 Gen 2 ports

Two Type C 3.2 Gen 2 ports Battery: EN-EL15c

EN-EL15c Battery Life: 330 shots (EVF); 340 shots (rear LCD); 340 shots (EVF, eco mode); 370 shots (rear LCD, eco mode)

330 shots (EVF); 340 shots (rear LCD); 340 shots (EVF, eco mode); 370 shots (rear LCD, eco mode) Weight: 910 grams (2.0 lbs)

910 grams (2.0 lbs) Size (L x W x D) Including Protruding Viewfinder: 144 x 119 x 98 mm (5.7 x 4.7 x 3.9″)

144 x 119 x 98 mm (5.7 x 4.7 x 3.9″) Price: $4000 at launch (pre-order here)

If you’re familiar with the Nikon Z9, a lot of these specs will look familiar – very familiar. The biggest differences compared to the Z9 are of course the size, weight, and price. Some other differences (which likely stem from the smaller size) are a shorter battery life, shorter recording limit, lack of internal GPS, and lack of ethernet port. Otherwise, we’re practically looking at a Z9. (See Nasim’s full Z8 vs Z9 comparison here.)

Design

Here are the photos that Nikon supplied of the Nikon Z8 from various angles:



You can see that the Nikon Z8’s design features are a combination of the Nikon Z9 layout and the more basic design found in the Z5/Z6/Z7 series cameras. In particular, the top control panel is reminiscent of the Z9, thanks to the lack of a traditional Mode dial (which has been replaced with a Mode button, bracketing button, white balance button, and burst button). It’s not visible in the two photos above (you can see it in the photo below), but the Z8 also borrows the Z9’s AF mode button on the front bottom left of the camera, which is a welcome sight.

Meanwhile, the back panel’s buttons are in the same place as on the Z5/Z6/Z7 cameras, with a couple of exceptions. The review button is now at the bottom right instead of the top left, and the photo lock button has taken its place.

Nikon also supplied the following image of the Z8’s weather sealing capacity, which looks to be at a similar level as the Nikon Z9:

Our Thoughts

Even though the Nikon Z8 doesn’t add a lot of new features compared to the Nikon Z9, it will definitely have more widespread appeal considering the price and size. I find it very impressive that Nikon managed to maintain almost everything that makes the Z9 such a good camera, while shaving off so much weight and expense.

Meanwhile, Nikon probably sees the camera a bit differently, calling the Z8 the “true successor” of the D850 in its press release. All things considered, that’s a fair characterization too – the Z8 can be seen as a smaller and lighter version of the D850 with a better autofocus system and some high-end features like 8K video recording.

I still wish that Nikon had taken the opportunity to differentiate the Z8 more with some features we haven’t seen before in the Z series, like high-resolution pixel shift or a raw pre-release burst. Still, Nikon clearly had a goal in mind with the Z8, and they executed it well: making the lightest, least expensive version of the Z9 that doesn’t cut any major features.

Shipping and Pre-Order

The Nikon Z8 will start shipping soon, on May 25. Nikon appears to be putting effort into minimizing supply disruptions and shipping the Z8 more quickly than the Z9, but I still recommend pre-ordering the camera if you’re interested – I still expect some backordering:

Press Release