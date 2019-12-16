New Nikon Z6 and Z7 Firmware 2.20 Adds CFexpress Support

Nikon has just released the next big firmware update v2.20 for the Z6 and Z7 cameras that adds CFexpress support. In addition, the company has announced its paid service upgrade to add ProRes RAW video recording to both cameras.

For $200 plus shipping, Nikon will upgrade any Z6 or Z7 camera with ProRes RAW video support (12-bit 4K or 12-bit Full HD), allowing the cameras to output high-quality video via their HDMI ports. A compatible Atomos video recorder such as the Ninja V with the latest firmware update must be used in order to take advantage of this feature. Once patched, the Nikon Z-series cameras (especially the Z6, since it uses full sensor width for video) will become the most capable video recording mirrorless cameras on the market. Those who have purchased the Nikon Z6 Filmmaker’s kit bundle will receive the firmware update for free.

Why is Nikon Charging for RAW Video?

If you are wondering why Nikon is charging money for the ProRes RAW video, it has to do with its licensing. This means that Nikon either has to charge this fee up-front as part of the cost of the camera, or charge select users who specifically want to add ProRes RAW video support to their cameras. I think we should all be happy that it is an optional upgrade, as I don’t think the higher price tag of these cameras would be fair towards those who don’t care about video features at all.

Those who thought that they would be getting this upgrade for free, I think considering that other manufacturers like Canon charge a fee to add simple Log recording (while Nikon provides that for free), and considering that no other mirrorless camera manufacturer even offers ProRes RAW video support in any of their cameras (only high-end professional video cameras have it), it is fair for Nikon to charge $200 for it. The thing is, very few people will actually be sending their Z-series cameras to get this upgrade anyway, but those who are seriously into video production, will now add the Z6 to their list of cameras to buy for their video work. At $1700 (plus $200 ProRes fee), the Z6 is the cheapest option on the market to make high quality video. And the Z6 filmmaker’s kit, which includes the Atomos Ninja V, is now a pretty sweet deal at $3,700, and it comes with the free ProRes upgrade.

CFexpress Support

Those who don’t care about the ProRes RAW video recording capability will still get support for the next generation CFexpress memory cards, which can record at insanely fast speeds (theoretically up to 4 GB/sec with CFexpress 2.0) when compared to XQD cards. Since both memory card types have identical form factors, there is no need to physically change anything on the Z-series cameras (as well as other Nikon DSLR cameras with XQD card slots) in order to use CFexpress. Once firmware is updated to support CFexpress cards, they will just work.

At the moment, Nikon has only been able to test Sony-branded CFexpress cards, so the release note says that only those cards are officially supported and tested. However, this does not mean that other CFexpress cards that are out there will not function – many owners of CFexpress cards by other manufacturers have already been reporting that their cards are working fine after the Z6 / Z7 firmware update. Once Nikon tests other brands, I am sure they will add them to the list of officially supported cards.

How to Update to Nikon 2.20 Firmware

If you are ready to upgrade your Z6 or Z7 camera with the latest v2.20 firmware, go ahead and visit the below link to download the firmware update:

From there, click on the “Mirrorless Cameras” link, select “Z Series”, then click one of the links for Z6 or Z7. Once you download the firmware, follow my article How to Update Firmware on Nikon Cameras to update the camera firmware. Make sure to fully charge your camera battery before proceeding.

What About Other Firmware Features?

While it is surely exciting to see Nikon release all these firmware updates, many of us wished that Nikon would provide other critical firmware updates and fixes, such as the ability to turn off all information on the LCD screen, or improvements to autofocus tracking features. I have already written a long post on my Nikon Z firmware update wishlist, which has many critical features that are lacking on these cameras. I really hope Nikon takes these seriously and provides at least part of the critical fixes in the next iteration of firmware updates. The Nikon Z-series cameras are already excellent, but Nikon needs to push software features even further to stay competitive. Nikon has already recognized that software is a big part of success of mirrorless cameras, but now it is time for the company to start rolling out the much-needed updates.

Here is the official press release from Nikon: