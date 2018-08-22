Nikon Z 6 and Z 7 Mirrorless Camera Announcement – Nikon’s Next Chapter Begins

After years of speculation, rumors, guessing, and leaks, it finally happened: Nikon has announced its first full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Z 6 and Z 7. This is a long time coming, ever since the Sony A7-series cameras shifted the tide of the photography world in the direction of mirrorless cameras. Now, the Z 6 and Z 7 sport some of the most impressive specifications of any Nikon camera ever, matching or exceeding the features on almost all their DSLR and mirrorless competitors.

Nikon Z 6 and Z 7 Specifications

Although we have already covered the Nikon Z 6 and Z 7 specifications in a separate article with plenty of detail, I would like to point out the most important features and differences of these cameras. Take a look at the below table:

Camera Feature Nikon Z 6 Nikon Z 7 Sensor Resolution 24.5 Million 45.7 Million In-Body Image Stabilization Yes, 5-axis Yes, 5-axis Image Size 6000 x 4000 8256 x 5504 Image Processor EXPEED 6 EXPEED 6 Viewfinder Electronic / EVF Electronic / EVF Viewfinder Type / Resolution QVGA / 3.6 Million Dots QVGA / 3.6 Million Dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Storage Media 1x XQD 1x XQD Continuous Shooting Speed 12 FPS 9 FPS Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 64 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-51,200 ISO 64-25,600 Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF Hybrid PDAF Focus Points 273 493 Video Maximum Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K) @ 24/25/30 fps 3840 x 2160 (4K) @ 24/25/30 fps HDMI Out / N-LOG 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI Output / Yes 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI Output / Yes Battery EN-EL15b EN-EL15b Battery Life N/A N/A Weather Sealed Body Yes Yes Weight 675g (23.8oz) 675g (23.8oz) Dimensions 134 x 100.5 x 67.5mm (5.3 x 4.0 x 2.7″) 134 x 100.5 x 67.5mm (5.3 x 4.0 x 2.7″) MSRP Price $1,995.95 $3,399.95

Nikon Z 6: The Real D700 Successor?

Let’s start with the Nikon Z 6, which is the 24 MP version, selling for $1,995.95 (amazing price!). Call me crazy, but this looks like the first “D700-type” camera we have seen from Nikon in a decade. By that, I mean that this is the first camera since the Nikon D700 to take the specifications of the company’s top sports camera and repackage it in a less expensive, more portable body with very few other sacrifices. Even the Nikon D750 – a truly excellent camera (and our #5 favorite DSLR on the market today) – wasn’t really a D700-type camera in that respect.

But perhaps the Nikon Z 6 is. Take a look at the Nikon D5’s specifications, and tell me they don’t sound similar to the Z 6’s:

12 frames per second (same as the Z 6)

4K video up to 30 FPS (same as the Z 6)

153 point autofocus system (to the Z 6’s 273 points)

20.8 million pixel sensor (to the Z 6’s 24.5)

3.2″ diagonal touch LCD (same as the Z 6, whose screen also tilts)

That is not to say the two cameras are identical, especially in terms of size and handling. The D5 also is almost certain to have a larger buffer than the Z 6, too, as well as a higher battery life. And we still don’t know whether or not the Z 6’s autofocus system will be up to the same level as that of the D5, especially with adapted lenses – though keep in mind that Nikon’s first attempt at mirrorless, the Nikon 1 line of cameras, had great hybrid autofocus, even when adapting from the F-mount.

What we do know is that Nikon crammed enough features into the Z 6 – either to look good compared to Sony or just because they could – that the camera’s raw specifications are close to the level of their highest-end professional DSLR. That’s not something we expected to see at all, let alone for $1,995.95.

In short, the Z 6 looks like a fantastic camera, either as a backup to a DSLR system or as a well-priced way for Nikon users to upgrade their frame rate, video, and potentially autofocus performance.

Nikon Z 7: The D850’s Mirrorless Cousin

While the Nikon Z 6 might draw comparisons to Nikon’s top-of-the-line sports cameras, the $3,399.95 Z 7 shares its DNA more closely with the D850. Indeed, if you didn’t remember the D850’s specifications off the top of your head, you would be forgiven for thinking they are exactly the same as those of the Z 7:

45.7 megapixels – check

4K video, 8K timelapse, and 1080p at 120 FPS – check

Focus peaking and zebra stripes for video – check

9 FPS for still photos – check (if you’re using the battery grip with the D850)

Tilting 3.2″ touchscreen – check

Nikon EN-EL15 battery – check (technically the EN-EL15a on the D850 and EN-EL15b on the Z 7)

Wi-Fi, bluetooth, weather sealing, and other small features – check

It is more revealing to look at the differences between the D850 and the Z 7 than any similarities, since their specifications are so close to one another!

One of the biggest differences so far is the autofocus system of the two cameras. Being a mirrorless camera, the Z 7 was never going to have the same phase-detect system found on the D850 or other Nikon DSLRs. Instead, we get a 493-point hybrid system. Although no one knows yet how it will compare to the system on the D850, the least we can say is that the autofocus coverage on this new mirrorless is nothing short of insane:

The Z 7 also has IBIS in its favor, which is a pretty big deal. It is also lighter and smaller, of course, with an electronic viewfinder rather than optical. The D850, in turn, has longer battery life, traditional DSLR controls, and potentially other performance improvements like extra weather sealing and a larger buffer, although we have yet to find that out for sure.

It will take some serious testing to see how similar or different the Z 7 and D850 are side-by-side, but one thing is certain – if the Z 7 lives up to its closest DSLR cousin, it will be a truly amazing option indeed.

Photography Life’s Coverage of the Nikon Z Mirrorless System

