Nikon Z6, Z7, and Z-Mount Lens Pre-Order Links

Nikon just released its pre-order links to the newest Z6, Z7, and kit with 24-70mm lenses! This camera is certain to sell out immediately, likely with huge a waitlist, so you will want to buy it as soon as possible if you want to get it early (Z7 shipping in late September, Z6 in late November):
Nikon Z6
- Nikon Z6 Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body Only)
- Nikon Z6 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-70mm Lens
- Nikon Z6 Mirrorless Digital Camera with FTZ Mount Adapter Kit
- Nikon Z6 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-70mm Lens and FTZ Mount Adapter Kit
Nikon Z7
- Nikon Z7 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-70mm Lens
- Nikon Z7 Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body Only)
- Nikon Z7 Mirrorless Digital Camera with FTZ Mount Adapter Kit
- Nikon Z7 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-70mm Lens and FTZ Adapter Kit
Our recommendation would be to get the Nikon Z6 / Z7 + 24-70mm + FTZ Adapter kit (last links) if you are a Nikon shooter and have Nikon F lenses.
Remember also that we at Photography Life are donating $20 to a charity with the most minimal overhead for every Z6 or Z7 purchased through this link.
