Nikon Z6, Z7, and Z-Mount Lens Pre-Order Links

Nikon just released its pre-order links to the newest Z6, Z7, and kit with 24-70mm lenses! This camera is certain to sell out immediately, likely with huge a waitlist, so you will want to buy it as soon as possible if you want to get it early (Z7 shipping in late September, Z6 in late November):

Nikon Z6

Nikon Z7

Our recommendation would be to get the Nikon Z6 / Z7 + 24-70mm + FTZ Adapter kit (last links) if you are a Nikon shooter and have Nikon F lenses.

Remember also that we at Photography Life are donating $20 to a charity with the most minimal overhead for every Z6 or Z7 purchased through this link.

