Photography Life

PL provides various digital photography news, reviews, articles, tips, tutorials and guides to photographers of all levels

HomeNewsCameras and Lenses

Nikon Z6 III Pre-Order Links

By 3 Comments
Published On

Sometimes with big announcements like this one, the official pre-order links don’t arrive until slightly after the official announcement, but they’re live now! The Nikon Z6 III ships in late June (B&H and Adorama specify June 25) for $2500.

Photography Life is part of these affiliate programs and can receive a small commission when you purchase through the links above. Buying anything through these links helps support Photography Life without costing you anything extra. Thank you for supporting our site!

About Spencer Cox

I'm Spencer Cox, a landscape photographer based in Colorado. I started writing for Photography Life a decade ago, and now I run the website in collaboration with Nasim. I've used nearly every digital camera system under the sun, but for my personal work, I love the slow-paced nature of large format film. You can see more at my personal website and my not-exactly-active Instagram page.

guest

3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
HD10

Hi Spencer

Can you also post the Amazon link for the Nikon Z6 III (body only) when this becomes available? Currently, the Amazon link I see is only for a Nikon Z6 III with the 24-70mm f4 kit lens.

I am overseas and ordering from Amazon poses some advantages for where I am than BH photo and Adorama. Thank you.

0
Reply
Spencer Cox

Will do. I’m not sure why it isn’t live yet, or if it is, I can’t find it.

0
Reply
Spencer Cox

They just posted it and I added it to the article, but there’s no pre-order button on the page yet.

0
Reply