Nikon Z6 III Pre-Order Links

Sometimes with big announcements like this one, the official pre-order links don’t arrive until slightly after the official announcement, but they’re live now! The Nikon Z6 III ships in late June (B&H and Adorama specify June 25) for $2500.
Photography Life is part of these affiliate programs and can receive a small commission when you purchase through the links above. Buying anything through these links helps support Photography Life without costing you anything extra. Thank you for supporting our site!
Hi Spencer
Can you also post the Amazon link for the Nikon Z6 III (body only) when this becomes available? Currently, the Amazon link I see is only for a Nikon Z6 III with the 24-70mm f4 kit lens.
I am overseas and ordering from Amazon poses some advantages for where I am than BH photo and Adorama. Thank you.
Will do. I’m not sure why it isn’t live yet, or if it is, I can’t find it.
They just posted it and I added it to the article, but there’s no pre-order button on the page yet.