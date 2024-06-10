Nikon Z6 III Coming June 17th at 8AM Eastern

We just got an alert from B&H that the Nikon Z6 III will be announced on June 17th, and there’s already a placeholder page on B&H (can’t pre-order until the 17th, though). They also published a pretty good teaser video that you’ll want to check out if you’re interested in this camera.

What features do you expect the Z6 III to have? Is there anything you’re especially hoping for, or will be disappointed if it’s missing? The teaser makes it clear that the Z6 III will have pre-release burst, although whether it’s raw or JPEG is an open question. For most of the other features, we’ll have to wait a week and see.

Personally, as someone who still shoots with the original Nikon Z6, I’m going to give the Z6 III a long look for video purposes. I know that videography isn’t the main focus of most of our readers at Photography Life, but I’m sure that there will be plenty of stills-related advancements on the Z6 III, too. My only question is how Nikon is going to differentiate it from the Zf (apart from the different form factor) because the Zf already has most of the features we would have expected in a Z6 III.

With that, here’s the teaser trailer from B&H. You can also visit the placeholder order page here.