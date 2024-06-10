Nikon Z6 III Coming June 17th at 8AM Eastern

We just got an alert from B&H that the Nikon Z6 III will be announced on June 17th, and there’s already a placeholder page on B&H (can’t pre-order until the 17th, though). They also published a pretty good teaser video that you’ll want to check out if you’re interested in this camera.
What features do you expect the Z6 III to have? Is there anything you’re especially hoping for, or will be disappointed if it’s missing? The teaser makes it clear that the Z6 III will have pre-release burst, although whether it’s raw or JPEG is an open question. For most of the other features, we’ll have to wait a week and see.
Personally, as someone who still shoots with the original Nikon Z6, I’m going to give the Z6 III a long look for video purposes. I know that videography isn’t the main focus of most of our readers at Photography Life, but I’m sure that there will be plenty of stills-related advancements on the Z6 III, too. My only question is how Nikon is going to differentiate it from the Zf (apart from the different form factor) because the Zf already has most of the features we would have expected in a Z6 III.
With that, here’s the teaser trailer from B&H. You can also visit the placeholder order page here.
if 24MP, ZF is ok for photos already … no need for Z6III ….
As an original Z6 user, I have been looking forward to this camera for a while. It should offer better autofocus, better EVF, better video capabilities (a built in ND filter would be nice), and based on the video, perhaps the pre-release burst feature would be great for BIF. Looking forward to seeing the price.
Don’t belittle the form factor difference between the Z6/7 the Zf — some of us think the retro aspect of the Zf is a non-starter and have looked forward to having the Df advancements (and more!) in a more friendly form.
“Zf not Df”
No argument there, but there should be other changes as well, and hopefully some nice improvements given the almost eight months that passed since the Zf was announced! Nikon is also being more proactive than usual about their teasers, so I think there’s room for optimism.
You may be able to get on the wait list at a local camera store now and be first to get one.
It should perform slightly better than the R6 II, and definitely have bird-eye AF. Obviously it won’t perform as well as the stacked sensor cameras, but definitely it should step ahead of the R6II clearly. Open-gate recording for video would be nice, as well as configurable zebras for photo and video and 10-bit video recording.