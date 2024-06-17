Nikon Z6 III Announcement: A High-Speed Hybrid

Nikon just announced the highly-anticipated Z6 III, a full-frame mirrorless camera that prioritizes speed and video capabilities. Compared to the previous generation Z6 II, the Z6 III has a much better autofocus system, a best-in-class viewfinder, and the world’s first “partially stacked” CMOS sensor. The video features are particularly improved.

I’ll list the full specs in just a moment, but here are the headline features:

24.5-megapixel partially stacked CMOS sensor

Newly designed body with “Z8-level build quality”

EXPEED 7

Faster autofocus with subject recognition

Up to 8-stop IBIS with focus point VR

Electronic shutter with 20 FPS (RAW), 60 FPS (JPEG), 120 FPS (11-megapixel JPEG)

Pre-release burst, JPEG only

Internal 6K RAW video up to 60p (and 4K/120p, and HD/240p)

Fully articulating LCD

Nikon’s best-ever electronic viewfinder (brightest, higher resolution, and DCI-P3 color gamut)

Pixel-shift shooting as first seen in the Nikon Zf

$2500 price and late June availability (pre-order here from B&H and from Adorama)

With features like this, the Nikon Z6 III is similar to a Nikon Z8, just with 24 megapixels instead of 45. It borrows most of the autofocus capabilities, build quality, and video features from its more expensive cousin, and it even improves upon the Z8 in a few ways (including a more advanced viewfinder). It’s also similar to the Nikon Zf, but the significantly better video features, faster frame rate, better viewfinder, and mainstream body design set it apart.

Here’s a full list of specs:

Nikon Z6 III Specifications

Camera Feature Nikon Z6 III Announced June 2024 Camera Type Mirrorless Sensor Type Partially Stacked CMOS Image Processor EXPEED 7 Resolution 24.5 MP Pixel Dimensions 6048×4024 Sensor Dimensions 35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame) Sensor Pixel Size 5.94 µ Low Pass Filter Yes IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization) Yes Base ISO ISO 100 Max Native ISO ISO 64,000 Extended ISOs ISO 50-204,800 High-Resolution Sensor Shift Yes Focus Stack Bracketing Yes Pre-Shoot Burst Mode Yes (JPEG only) Fastest Shutter Speed 1/16000 Longest Shutter Speed 900 seconds Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter) 14 FPS Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter) 20 FPS Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition Autofocus Points 273 Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100) -8.5 EV Standard Flash Sync Speed 1/200 Curtain to Protect Sensor at Shutdown No Video Features Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal) 12 bits Maximum Video Bit Depth (External) 12 bits Raw Video Yes 6K Maximum Framerate 60 FPS 4K Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 1080P Maximum Framerate 240 FPS Additional Video Crop Factor No Chroma Subsampling 4:2:2 Video Recording Limit 125 min Physical and Other Features Card Slots 2 Slot 1 Type CFExpress Type B Slot 2 Type SD (UHS-II) Rear LCD Size (Diagonal) 3.2 in Rear LCD Resolution 2.1 million dots Articulating LCD Fully Articulating Touchscreen Yes Viewfinder EVF Viewfinder Magnification 0.8x Viewfinder Resolution 5.76 million dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% Voice Memo Yes Headphone Jack Yes Microphone Jack Yes Built-in Flash No GPS No Bluetooth Yes WiFi Yes Battery Type EN-EL15c Battery Life (Viewfinder) 360 frames Battery Life (Rear LCD) 390 frames Battery Life (Eco Mode) 410 frames Weather Sealed Yes Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card) 760 g (1.68 lbs.) Dimensions (LxHxD) 139 x 102 x 89 mm (5.5 x 4.0 x 3.5″)1 MSRP, Body Only $2500 1The Nikon Z6 III’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 15mm were added to the Z6 III’s depth measurement in this table.

That’s a very strong specs list for the price! We’ll be publishing comparisons throughout the day of the Nikon Z6 III versus competing alternatives, as well as other ongoing coverage.

Build Quality and Design

Nikon has beefed up the design of the Z6 III compared to previous Z6/Z7 models. The button layout and organization hasn’t changed much, but the ruggedness has. Here are the images from Nikon’s press kit showing the Z6 III’s layout and build quality:

Sample Photos

Nikon provided a few sample photos as part of the official Z6 III announcement:

Press Release