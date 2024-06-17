Nikon Z6 III Announcement: A High-Speed Hybrid

Nikon just announced the highly-anticipated Z6 III, a full-frame mirrorless camera that prioritizes speed and video capabilities. Compared to the previous generation Z6 II, the Z6 III has a much better autofocus system, a best-in-class viewfinder, and the world’s first “partially stacked” CMOS sensor. The video features are particularly improved.
I’ll list the full specs in just a moment, but here are the headline features:
- 24.5-megapixel partially stacked CMOS sensor
- Newly designed body with “Z8-level build quality”
- EXPEED 7
- Faster autofocus with subject recognition
- Up to 8-stop IBIS with focus point VR
- Electronic shutter with 20 FPS (RAW), 60 FPS (JPEG), 120 FPS (11-megapixel JPEG)
- Pre-release burst, JPEG only
- Internal 6K RAW video up to 60p (and 4K/120p, and HD/240p)
- Fully articulating LCD
- Nikon’s best-ever electronic viewfinder (brightest, higher resolution, and DCI-P3 color gamut)
- Pixel-shift shooting as first seen in the Nikon Zf
- $2500 price and late June availability (pre-order here from B&H and from Adorama)
With features like this, the Nikon Z6 III is similar to a Nikon Z8, just with 24 megapixels instead of 45. It borrows most of the autofocus capabilities, build quality, and video features from its more expensive cousin, and it even improves upon the Z8 in a few ways (including a more advanced viewfinder). It’s also similar to the Nikon Zf, but the significantly better video features, faster frame rate, better viewfinder, and mainstream body design set it apart.
Here’s a full list of specs:
Nikon Z6 III Specifications
|Camera Feature
|Nikon Z6 III
|Announced
|June 2024
|Camera Type
|Mirrorless
|Sensor Type
|Partially Stacked CMOS
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 7
|Resolution
|24.5 MP
|Pixel Dimensions
|6048×4024
|Sensor Dimensions
|35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)
|Sensor Pixel Size
|5.94 µ
|Low Pass Filter
|Yes
|IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)
|Yes
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|Max Native ISO
|ISO 64,000
|Extended ISOs
|ISO 50-204,800
|High-Resolution Sensor Shift
|Yes
|Focus Stack Bracketing
|Yes
|Pre-Shoot Burst Mode
|Yes (JPEG only)
|Fastest Shutter Speed
|1/16000
|Longest Shutter Speed
|900 seconds
|Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)
|14 FPS
|Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)
|20 FPS
|Autofocus System
|Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition
|Autofocus Points
|273
|Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100)
|-8.5 EV
|Standard Flash Sync Speed
|1/200
|Curtain to Protect Sensor at Shutdown
|No
Video Features
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)
|12 bits
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)
|12 bits
|Raw Video
|Yes
|6K Maximum Framerate
|60 FPS
|4K Maximum Framerate
|120 FPS
|1080P Maximum Framerate
|240 FPS
|Additional Video Crop Factor
|No
|Chroma Subsampling
|4:2:2
|Video Recording Limit
|125 min
Physical and Other Features
|Card Slots
|2
|Slot 1 Type
|CFExpress Type B
|Slot 2 Type
|SD (UHS-II)
|Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)
|3.2 in
|Rear LCD Resolution
|2.1 million dots
|Articulating LCD
|Fully Articulating
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Viewfinder
|EVF
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.8x
|Viewfinder Resolution
|5.76 million dots
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|Voice Memo
|Yes
|Headphone Jack
|Yes
|Microphone Jack
|Yes
|Built-in Flash
|No
|GPS
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|WiFi
|Yes
|Battery Type
|EN-EL15c
|Battery Life (Viewfinder)
|360 frames
|Battery Life (Rear LCD)
|390 frames
|Battery Life (Eco Mode)
|410 frames
|Weather Sealed
|Yes
|Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)
|760 g (1.68 lbs.)
|Dimensions (LxHxD)
|139 x 102 x 89 mm (5.5 x 4.0 x 3.5″)1
|MSRP, Body Only
|$2500
|1The Nikon Z6 III’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 15mm were added to the Z6 III’s depth measurement in this table.
That’s a very strong specs list for the price! We’ll be publishing comparisons throughout the day of the Nikon Z6 III versus competing alternatives, as well as other ongoing coverage.
Build Quality and Design
Nikon has beefed up the design of the Z6 III compared to previous Z6/Z7 models. The button layout and organization hasn’t changed much, but the ruggedness has. Here are the images from Nikon’s press kit showing the Z6 III’s layout and build quality:
Sample Photos
Nikon provided a few sample photos as part of the official Z6 III announcement:
Press Release
IMPRESSIVELY VERSATILE, CAPABLE AND POWERFUL: THE NEW NIKON Z6III OUTPERFORMS EXPECTATIONS, SETTING THE NEW BENCHMARK FOR ITS CLASS
World’s First Partially-Stacked CMOS Sensor1 Gives Photographers & Filmmakers Flagship-Level Performance; Nikon Also Announces Nikon Imaging Cloud Online Service & Curated Image Recipes
MELVILLE, NY (June 17, 2024) – Today Nikon announced the Z6III, a 24.5MP full-frame mirrorless camera that stands in a class of its own with an unmatched suite of powerful features that bring exceptional performance to both photographers and filmmakers. The Z6III is the world’s first camera with a partially-stacked CMOS sensor, delivering ultra-fast readout that unlocks blistering speeds and high frame rates in both photo and video modes. Other benefits include a truly immersive viewfinder experience with the brightest EVF of any mirrorless camera,1 and a wide range of pro-level features inherited from Nikon’s acclaimed Z8 and Z9 flagship cameras.
The combination of the Z6III’s unique new sensor design and EXPEED 7 image processing engine results in an approximately 3.5x increase to readout speed compared to the previous-generation Z6II. This unlocks enhanced performance across the board, enabling benefits such as 6K internal N-RAW and ProRes RAW video, Full HD video up to 240p, and rapid continuous shooting of stills up to 120 fps with Pre-Release Capture. However, the camera’s incredible performance goes far beyond just frame rates. The Z6III features an impressively fast AF system inherited from the Z8 and Z9, which includes highly advanced multi-subject detection with the speed and accuracy needed for maximum confidence.
“Offering a camera with this level of performance, reliability and an appealing price is a winning formula for all kinds of users who need a camera that will help them excel in every job or creative endeavor,” said Naoki Onozato, President and CEO, Nikon Inc. “The Z6III represents much more than simply a generational update–it’s a major leap forward that’s going to establish a whole new concept of what a mid-range camera should be capable of.”
OUTPERFORM WITH UNMATCHED FEATURES
- World’s first partially-stacked sensor: The Z6III is the first mirrorless camera to adopt this new sensor architecture, which features multiple high-speed processing circuits stacked in layers above and below the imaging area of the sensor. The high-speed readout made possible by this new sensor in combination with the same EXPEED 7 processing engine as the Z8 and Z9 enables a range of powerful features.
- Upgraded autofocus: AF is fast and accurate, clocking in at a full 20% faster than the Z6II. In challenging light, the AF detection range has been extended to an incredible −10 EV2, superior even to the flagship level cameras. This enhanced sensitivity makes it easier to focus in dark situations like nighttime sports or an event reception.
- Advanced subject detection: The Z6III draws on the advanced subject-detection technology of the Z8 and Z9 to automatically detect nine subject types, including people, animals and various vehicles. Users can lock onto these subjects with advanced AF modes including 3D-tracking, Auto-area AF, Wide-area AF and Dynamic-area AF. Custom wide-area AF patterns allows for the detection and tracking of subjects within a custom designated area.
- Pre-Release Capture up to 120 fps: This powerful feature enables photographers to capture shots that might have otherwise been missed, such as the moment a bird takes flight, a lightning strike or the game-winning goal. A half-press of the shutter-release button starts buffering images3, and when the shutter is pressed all the way, the Z6III saves images taken up to one second prior.
- Internal 6K RAW video: The Z6III is capable of capturing 12-bit 6K/60p N-RAW and 6K/30p ProRes RAW, as well as 10-bit 5.4K ProRes 422 and H.265 video formats. The ability to capture super high-resolution video footage affords filmmakers the freedom to crop, trim, track and stabilize a 4K timeline in post with ultimate clarity. Furthermore, filmmakers can take advantage of the Z6III’s maximum video resolution of 6K to create oversampled 4K UHD/60p video footage4. The Z6III’s efficient heat-dissipating design allows continuous 4K UHD/60p recording for up to 125 min.5
- Brightest EVF of any mirrorless camera: At up to 4,000 cd/m2 (nits), the Z6III’s 5,760k-dot electronic viewfinder is the brightest ever in a mirrorless camera, delivering a clear, detailed view even in extremely bright outdoor situations while minimizing viewfinder blackout. In addition to its class-leading brightness and high resolution, the Z6III’s EVF is the first in a mirrorless camera to support a DCI-P3 equivalent color gamut1, which enables photographers and filmmakers to see a more lifelike display of colors.
- Dynamic Full HD/240p slow motion: The Z6III can capture dramatic slow-motion footage up to 10× with 10-bit Full HD/240p H.265 video recording.
- Amazing low-light ability- The Z6III’s wide native ISO range is from 100-64,000 (51,200 in video) and is expandable to 204,800 for ultra-low-light shooting. The Z6III’s EXPEED 7 image processing engine enables tailored noise reduction, effectively minimizing grainy noise in flat areas of the image while preserving fine details in subjects such as buildings. This results in sharper, clearer images in low-light environments.
- 0 stop Vibration Reduction6: Built-in 5-axis image stabilization delivers up to 8.0 stops of Vibration Reduction, empowering photographers and filmmakers to shoot handheld with confidence. Enjoy the creative freedom of slower shutter speeds, while keeping subjects sharp and using lower ISOs. Additionally, the Z6III features Focus Point VR7, which prioritizes stabilization on the active focus point.
- Vari-angle LCD screen: The 3.2” rear LCD touchscreen can be used as a front-facing screen for video production and self-recording, as well as framing at a low angle.
- High-resolution Pixel Shift mode: In Pixel-shift mode, the Z6III’s sensor is subtly shifted across 4, 8, 16, or 32 exposures, for increased color and detail with an incredibly high resolution of up to approx. 96MP.8
- Z8-level build quality: The Z6III is constructed from magnesium alloy and Sereebo® material for maximum durability and light weight. Weighing only 1.67 lbs. with a battery and memory card, the Z6III is sealed against dust and moisture to the same level as the Z8, and is rated for operation down to 14°F/−10°C, making it suitable for use in a wide variety of environments and conditions.
- Flexible Color Picture Controls: The Z6III supports the new Flexible Color Picture Control feature in NX Studio.9Z6III owners can use the software’s powerful Color Blender and Color Grading features to create custom presets that can be uploaded to the camera as Custom Picture Controls.
NEW NIKON IMAGING CLOUD
Nikon Imaging Cloud10 will be a new complimentary cloud service that expands connectivity and creative options for Z6III owners.11 Users will be able to browse a suite of curated Imaging Recipes courtesy of Nikon and selected creators, which provide all the ingredients necessary to create amazing images: Suggested camera settings, inspiring insights plus Cloud Picture Control presets that Z6III owners can download straight to their camera. Furthermore, when the Z6III is connected to Nikon Imaging Cloud via Wi-Fi, still images captured with the camera can be automatically uploaded to a range of popular cloud storage services including NIKON IMAGE SPACE, making the storage and sharing of images even more convenient. In addition, Z6III owners will be able to use Nikon Imaging Cloud to keep their camera’s firmware up to date automatically over Wi-Fi, avoiding the need to manually download and install via a memory card.12
NEW MB-N14 POWER BATTERY PACK
The MB-N14 (release scheduled for Summer 2024) is an optional power battery pack with an integrated shutter button for the Z6III, Z7II and Z6II. The MB-N14 can hold two EN-EL15c13 rechargeable Li-ion batteries, allowing users to record approximately 1.9× more stills and extend video shoots.14 In addition to offering the same dust and drip resistance as the Z6III, the MB-N14 can also be used in conditions as cold as −10°C/14°F, making it extremely useful when shooting for extended periods of time in harsh conditions. What’s more, the MB-N14 is a “hot swap” power battery pack that continues to supply power even when one of the two batteries is removed. A built-in USB connector enables batteries inserted in the MB-N14 to be charged even when the MB-N14 is not attached to the camera.15
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY
The new Nikon Z6III will be available in late June for a suggested retail price of $2,499.95* in the body-only configuration, or with the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 lens for $3,099.95.* The MB-N14 power battery pack will be available this summer for a suggested retail price of $359.95.* For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the vast collection of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire line of Z series cameras, please visit Nikonusa.com.
About Nikon
Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web’s most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.
# # #
Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.
*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.
- Among full-frame mirrorless cameras available as of June 17, 2024. Based on Nikon research.
- In photo mode using single-servo AF (AF-S) at ISO 100 equivalent and a temperature of 20°C/68°F with an f/1.2 lens.
- JPEG only
- 4K UHD/60p, 30p, 25p, 24p recording is only available at an image area setting of [FX].
- With H.265 video recording to a Nikon MC-CF660G memory card at 23°C with auto temperature cutout set to [High] initiated with a cool An external power supply, such as a portable battery or the MB-N14 power battery pack is required.
- As of June 17, 2024. Measurement performed based on CIPA Standards in [Normal] VR mode using the telephoto end of the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S.
- Only in photo mode with NIKKOR Z lenses not equipped with VR. Does not function when multiple focus points are displayed.
- Both the subject and the camera must be still. RAW images shot with the pixel shift shooting feature must be combined using NX Studio
- Flexible Color will be introduced to NX Studio with the version scheduled for release on June 17, 2024.
- The release date for Nikon Imaging Cloud has been extended and will be announced when available. Updates will also be provided on the Nikon Imaging Cloud page.
- As of announcement, this service is supported only by the Z6III. Support for other models will be added in the future.
- At a pre-specified time when the camera is connected to the service via Wi-Fi and powered by USB.
- EN-EL15b and EN-EL15a batteries can also be used but note that battery endurance (the number of shots possible, maximum video recording time) may be less on a single charge.
- Actual endurance varies with such factors as environmental conditions, battery charge level, the interval between shots, and the options selected in the camera menus.
- EN-EL15a and EN-EL15b batteries cannot be charged.
Many thanks for this write-up of the Z6 III, Spencer, it looks an excellent camera!
One thing that I would be interested to know, please, is whether the 14fps/20fps continuous shooting speed has a live feed in the viewfinder? The Z6 II can only shoot at 5.5fps with a live feed in the viewfinder, so this would be quite an improvement!
I’m not 100% sure yet but will come back and let you know when I’m certain.
I am disappointed regarding the price, here in Switzerland the price is 3367 dollars!!! Howcome there is such a difference between USA and Europe? It’s much to expansive for a 24 millions FX sensor camera. I’ll stick to my ZF, which was already expansive enough.
Americans used to put prices without sales tax. The real price which you will have to pay in US is approx 10% more (not sure if there are states with zero sales tax). This makes the difference between European and American prices a bit smaller. However, that’s still an unfortunate thing that a lot of electronics here cost significantly more.
Part of it is taxes (including import duties). The exchange rate right now is also extremely favorable between dollars and yen. And the US prices don’t show sales tax, but most states collect it, anywhere up to about 10% extra. Taxes may be baked into the EU prices that are shown, I’m not sure.
Yes, our prices are shown as final here in Europe. And it’s typically 20%+ . E.g., it’s 3000 euros on German version of Nikon website (i think that’s for the body only)
Please stop with the misinformation about sales taxes and differential costs in Europe. US sales taxes range from zero to 11.5% with most states (loaded) below 10%. You can also legally get around sales taxes in much of the US by ordering from a smaller out of state shop whose volume falls below regulatory thresholds. Taxes are not closing the gap and never have. The reason(s) remain VAT, differential tariffs, shipping costs (it is simply cheaper to one of the world’s two largest consumer markets), the cost of different warranty terms, varying costs of doing business (corporate taxes, cost of living, fuel, construction costs, and even stuff like paid time off) and lower volume of potential sales. I am sorry but the question has never been why things are cheaper in the US but rather why someone should expect a company should lose money so that you can have something below the cumulative cost of doing business in a given market. Seriously, if you do not understand the realities of global trade and politics then just say you do know.
Geez Stephen, I wasn’t trying to act like I’m an expert in global trade or that Nikon should sell their cameras at a loss in expensive markets. Not sure what I said that was so objectionable.
Spencer, two questions.
Does the Z6 III allow for recording to an external SSD?
Second, what is the significance of shooting 6K video in RAW files (which I understand take up significantly more space that file formats such as ProRes and BlackMagic)?
Sure thing – in combination with a recorder like the Ninja V or whatever is current these days, recording to an external SSD would be easy.
As for raw video, it’s just another step up in image quality and post-processing flexibility from 10-bit or especially 8-bit. Much in the same way that raw photos are more flexible than 8-bit JPEGs, except that the data capacity requirements are quite high.
I would personally be content shooting 10-bit video for everything I do. I’ve shot a little bit of raw video and was impressed by the flexibility, but it’s too much data for me.
If you’re filming a small-budget movie, documentary, etc., the ability to shoot raw video is really useful. Or if you’re filming mostly short clips that you take a lot of time to post-process.
I’m confused. I thought that the Z6 line was their DX line, and that the Z7 line was their FX line. Now I see you say that the Z6III is a full frame camera. So then what is the difference? (I’m not a mirrorless user).
All good! It’s full-frame. The difference is that (so far) the Z6 series has been based on 24 megapixels and the Z7 series on 45 megapixels. Otherwise, the Z6/Z7 and Z6II/Z7II were almost exactly the same.
The DX mirrorless cameras are the Nikon Z30, Z50, and Zfc
The FX mirrorless cameras are the Nikon Z5, Z6 series, Z7 series, Z8, Z9, and Zf
What a time to be a Nikon shooter! Z9, Z8, Z6iii, Zf, Z7ii, Z5 – tons of great full frame options depending on what you want and need from a camera.
No kidding! A big improvement in choice since their pre-Z9 days.
I’m still waiting for the comparison of the Tamron 28-75 g2 with the Nikon 28-75mm 😭
It’s already out there for our paying members! Full review will still be a few weeks. www.patreon.com/Photo…hyLifeBlog
This is one awesome-looking camera! Hard to believe it’s only $2500 and you get Raw video.
Raw 6K 60p (and Raw 4K 120p) for that price is really impressive.
I wonder how many minutes of such video can you shoot on a single battery? They always provide battery capacity in number of stills. But I imagine that these kind of videos are pretty energy hungry. They are telling about 125 minutes of video. Will it actually be possible to shoot on a single battery? Or does such cameras have the option for an external power supply?
I pre-ordered a pair. But I might use the intervening days before shipment to decide whether to get both or just one. I would have wanted it to have the same articulating rear LCD screen as the Z8.
I still think the Z8 / Z9 approach to a rear LCD is ideal. A fully articulating LCD like this one is better than a single-axis tilting display, but it’s not as ergonomic as the dual-axis approach (and makes using L-brackets more complicated).
The price is a little surprising and the articulating viewer is a real plus, just ordered it.
The approximate delivery date is short as compared to what typically Nikon launches have been.
Nice, I think you’ll enjoy it! Looks very promising so far.