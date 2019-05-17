Nikon Z6 and Z7 IBIS Service Advisory

Earlier this week Nikon issued a “Technical Service Advisory” for faulty Vibration Reduction (VR) mechanism on the Nikon Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras. We have been doing what we can to collect some information regarding this service advisory to see what type of a recall it is and what serial numbers are affected. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding this particular recall, but from what we are able to tell from the information we gathered so far, the number of total Z6 and Z7 units affected is very small, potentially under 1500 (in the USA).
First of all, if you own a Nikon Z6 or a Z7 camera, please make sure to visit the following pages to see if your camera is affected:
And here is the actual technical service advisory issued by Nikon:
Technical Service Advisory for Users of the Nikon Z 6 and Z 7 Cameras
MAY 16, 2019
Issue
While Nikon has taken great measures to assure the high quality expected of Nikon products, it has come to our attention that the vibration reduction (VR) feature in some Nikon Z 6 and Z 7 cameras may not function fully. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
Resolution
Nikon has resolved this by making available corrective service for affected Z 6 and Z 7 cameras free of charge, including the cost of shipping an affected Z 6 and Z 7 camera to Nikon as well as its return, even if your Z 6 or Z 7 camera warranty has expired.
Identifying Affected Products and Requesting Service
To determine whether your camera is one of those affected, please click the appropriate Check Serial Number button below and enter the serial number for your Z 6 or Z 7 camera as indicated. If your camera is one of those affected, instructions for requesting service, including receiving your free shipping label, will be displayed onscreen. You may also contact Nikon Customer Relations by visiting www.nikonusa.com/support for assistance. If your Z 6 or Z 7 camera is not one of those affected, this will be displayed onscreen and you may continue using your camera without concern for this issue.
To locate your camera’s serial number, open the camera’s monitor on the back of the camera and the serial number will be the 7-digit number printed on the label affixed to the camera body, as indicated by the red frame in the image above (the Z 6 camera is represented in the image).
Please understand that Nikon will collect personal information as necessary in order to facilitate the service and shipping of affected cameras. This information will not be used for any other purposes.
First of all, I was a bit surprised to find out that my Nikon Z7 is affected. Having used the camera in the field for over 8 months, I never noticed that mine had any issues related to in-body image stabilization (IBIS). In fact, my sample was one of the units used in the field to report on how amazing the IBIS system on the Z7 is (you can read about it in our Nikon Z7 review). I wonder if Nikon actually knows which particular units are truly affected, because mine does not seem to suffer from any issues. The same goes for Spencer, who also has an affected Z7, but his camera has not had any issues with IBIS either. Perhaps the company came across a sample or two that had some problems and decided to recall the whole batch, who knows. Although mine is doing just fine, I will still go ahead and send it in, as I am curious about what type of service it will go through.
We have run through a few camera samples and serial numbers to determine which ones are affected. Below is what we found so far.
Nikon Z6 Unaffected Serial Numbers:
- 3007380
- 3016213
I went through the above link and tried to put numbers from different ranges (some random), and every time the request comes back with “Your camera is unaffected. Repair not necessary”. It seems like the total number of Z6 cameras affected by the service advisory is very small. So small that I got tired of inputting numbers! My Z6 was from the same pre-order as the Z7 (just shipped later), and I know that I got one of the earlier samples, because I went through NPS drop ship. Still, out of the two units I own, none of them came out positive.
Nikon Z7 Affected Serial Numbers:
- 3000483
- 3000497
- 3000501
- 3000505
- 3000512
- 3000566
- 3000872
The range of affected Z7 cameras also appears to be very small. Three of the cameras from the above list are owned by our team and they are all cameras that we purchased on the same day pre-orders began, so they are all early samples. I tried to enter serial numbers above 3001000 and I could not come across any that were affected, so it seems like there might be less than a few hundred of actual Z7 units that are being recalled.
Nikon Z7 Unaffected Serial Numbers:
- 3001961
- 3002164
I also tried to put in random numbers from higher ranges and none of them showed affected samples.
In summary, it appears that this is a very minor service advisory that affects a small range of cameras. If you own a Nikon Z6 or Z7 and your camera is affected, please let us know in the comments section below. Also, if you have experienced any issues with the IBIS, please let us know as well!
My Z6 is on the affected list of serial numbers from Nikon.
Camera had been working fine to me, but I sent it in anyway.
serial # is 3006531
Philip, are you in the USA or Europe? So far, most of the Z6 recalls appear to be from Europe.
USA.
I’ve got Z7 3000900. Not effected. Also a first day pre-order.
William, looks like you are lucky! Our serial numbers are lower than yours and they are all affected…
I had my Z6 serviced. It took just one day, they said it was a “VR calibration”, no replacements.
Radu, thanks for letting us know – perhaps it is a simple tweak on the service side. If nothing is replaced, that’s great!
From my experience with the Nikon D750 which was affected by a recall because of an issue with the shutter, this will seriously hit the used price. Selling an affected camera on Ebay will result in a much lower price even if the problem is resolved and the camera working fine. Unfortunately Nikon has a long history of flawed products, D600 with oil spill, D750 with 3 recalls because of different issues and now Z6 and Z7.
All manufacturers of everything have manufacturing problems from time to time. Nikon products in my experience have been the most robust compared to other brands I’ve had. In this case, a company standing behind their product is only a positive thing. My Z 6 is unaffected also but it would not have bothered me much had it been. I have had many cameras serviced. All cameras and lenses need service if they are used heavily.
No question, all manufacturers eventually had their bad moments. Also, it’s not easy for a manufacturer to fulfill customer’s (pre)orders, if suddenly few of the hundreds of parts run out of stock or show quality issues. What to do then? Stop the whole production or hope, the replacement form another supplier is good enough?
I’m just wondering why it took 8 months after sales started to discover this batch of bodies?
And speaking of the prices for 2nd hand market: The VR mechanism is not easy to check. The bad material for the new material of the “leathering” is rather easy and obviously to see. Nasim or Spencer, what are you guys doing with your Z bodies to get a replacement with better material?
That affects used D800 prices quite a bit, due to the left focus problem. I’ll never buy a used D800, for example.
Hugo, I sold my serviced D750 at an excellent price and I clearly indicated that it was affected. I am happy that Nikon is taking a proactive approach this time and fixing something that people never even noticed. They could have gone completely silent on the issue…
My Z6 is “Affected” Serial number is in the 3011’s . Having filled in the service advisory form I was directed to contact my nearest service center which is Nikon Latam as I live in Peru. They had not heard of any issues with the Z units nor had been informed of any service advisory ! They also said that they were unable to help as my camera was purchased from the USA and If I wanted it looked at I would have to pay full cost. I contacted Nikon USA and they told me that I need the Camera would have to be taken to Nikon Peru, when I explained the situation with Nikon Peru they informed me that my only option is to send the Unit to NY at my expense (and risk )including any import/export Taxes incurred. Long story short I they asked me If i had noticed any issues – Having very little detail of what the Issue with the IBIS is ( It is not working to its full potential is rather vague) and having never having shot on an an unaffected unit I had to answer I am not sure. They asked me “if when I use it do the pictures contain waves like I am shooting on a very hot day” but that is all they could tell me about the problem. They said If I was not seeing an issue then don’t worry about getting it serviced even though it is “affected” but could not promise that it would not become an issue in the future. They did not agree with my point that a camera listed as “Affected” and un-serviced would be taking a major chunk out of its resell value.
I have not seen anywhere else a mention of this “seeing waves like shooting on a hot day description” So I thought I would share that information.
Thank you for letting us know and sharing all this valuable information, in particular to the VR bvehavior. That’s too bad you are having all these issues with the repair – buying from another country is always a headache unfortunately due to different prices, sales territories and service centers.
Extremely strange that they can’t just list all the affected numbers, and they appear not to be consecutive. Either Dave in the Finishing department forgot to remove a secret label, or it’s all the stock from one retailer.
I hope they’ve ordered retailers to remove remaining affected stock too.
I am still curious as to what happens exactly with this VR issue…
By not listing precisely the serial numbers of the affected bodies they create fear for any potential new buyer, or 2nd-hand purchaser. I certainly would not buy, until I saw a list of the serial numbers to avoid. It seems highly likely that they don’t know precisely how prevalent the issue can be, so the serial number list may appear in due course once they’ve fully understood the problem from these first returns. Very worrying that it occurs at the same time as the Summer price reductions. People are not going to be happy if they buy in the coming weeks only to find their body is also on the list. If I was ultra suspicious, I would say that’s why they aren’t publishing a full serial number list..
Agreed
My Z6 was affected and had to be shipped off to NY. Serial 3005611 pre-ordered and didn’t even ship till after release date. Waiting like a puppy at the door for it to be “fixed” and returned.
I am going to send my Nikon Z7 and see how it gets treated. Also curious about the grip wear issue – not sure if they are going to do it at the same time, or I will have to send my camera separately just for that.
3017491 not affected. Thanks for the heads up.
My z7 is on the list serial 3011750. I am sending it in tomorrow. I am guessing and hoping it’s just going to be hooked into a computer for a calibration. I hope it is not a hardware change out but we shall see. I am frustrated though about the lack of initial information about the advisory. Why can’t Nikon come out directly and say exactly what the repair is going to be and exactly what the issue is. I personally do not have any issues with my z7 but I know I need to send it in to follow the notice just as you would for a car or anything else. Always good to do these recalls, just wish we consumers had more information. We invest a lot into this gear and make a living from it so I hope it’s a quick turn around.
Well, so much for the latest greatest superior gear.
🙄
This so so useful, thanks for posting this informative article
Mine z6) does not seem to be affected according to the serial check but I recall having two photos where I did notice a single “wave-like” pattern, a bit like a shift focus effect with a touch of colour shift (ever so slightly darker). This might have been the focus plane curvature so I dismissed it initially. Seeing this now, however, it would be interesting to find out more about the issue. If they talk about heatwave-like air diffraction, the sensor might simply vibrate for too long, blurring the whole image perhaps? Or is it horizontal or vertical only?