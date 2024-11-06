Nikon Z50 II Announced: Autofocus and Video Improvements

Nikon just announced their follow-up to the original Nikon Z50 of 2019, the Nikon Z50 II. What’s changed in the last five years? While the camera’s 20 megapixel DX sensor is the same, we’ve seen big improvements in other areas, especially autofocus. Here’s what you need to know about the Z50 II!

Specifications and Analysis

First, let’s take a look at how the Nikon Z50 II differs from the previous Z50:

Camera Feature Nikon Z50 Nikon Z50 II Announced October 2019 November 2024 Camera Type Mirrorless Mirrorless Sensor Type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS Image Processor EXPEED 6 EXPEED 7 Resolution 20.9 MP 20.9 MP Pixel Dimensions 5568×3712 5568×3712 Sensor Dimensions 23.5 x 15.7 mm (APS-C) 23.5 x 15.7 mm (APS-C) Sensor Pixel Size 4.22µ 4.22µ Low Pass Filter No No IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization) No No Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Max Native ISO ISO 51,200 ISO 51,200 Extended ISOs ISO 100-204,800 ISO 100-204,800 High-Resolution Sensor Shift No No Focus Stack Bracketing No No Pre-Shoot Burst Mode No Yes (JPEG only) Fastest Shutter Speed 1/4000 1/4000 Longest Shutter Speed 30 seconds 900 seconds Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter) 11 FPS 11 FPS Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter) 11 FPS 11 FPS Notes for High FPS Shooting 12-bit raw at 11 FPS (14-bit raw is available at 9 FPS) JPEGs up to 30 FPS Buffer Size (Raw) 35 frames (11 FPS) 200 frames (11 FPS) Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF Hybrid PDAF with 9 subject recognition Autofocus Points 209 209 Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100) -4 EV -7.5 EV Standard Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/200 Curtain to Protect Sensor at Shutdown No No Video Features Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal) 8 bits 10 bits Maximum Video Bit Depth (External) 8 bits 10 bits Raw Video No No 4K Maximum Framerate 30 FPS 60 FPS 1080P Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 120 FPS Additional Video Crop Factor No Extra 1.5x at 4K/60p, none otherwise Chroma Subsampling 4:2:0 4:2:2 Video Recording Limit 30 min 30 min Physical and Other Features Card Slots 1 1 Slot 1 Type SD (UHS-I) SD (UHS-II) Rear LCD Size (Diagonal) 3.2 in 3.2 in Rear LCD Resolution 1.04 million dots 1.04 million dots Articulating LCD Single Axis Fully articulating Touchscreen Yes Yes Viewfinder EVF EVF Viewfinder Magnification 1.02x (0.67x FF equiv.) 1.02x (0.67x FF equiv.) Viewfinder Resolution 2.36 million dots 2.36 million dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Voice Memo No Yes Headphone Jack No Yes Microphone Jack Yes Yes Built-in Flash Yes Yes GPS No No Bluetooth Yes Yes WiFi Yes Yes USB Type Type B 2.0 Type C 3.2 Gen 1 Battery Type EN-EL25 EN-EL25a Battery Life (Viewfinder) 280 frames 230 frames Battery Life (Rear LCD) 320 frames 250 frames Battery Life (Eco Mode) N/A 270 frames Weather Sealed Yes Yes Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card) 450 g (0.99 lbs.) 550 g (1.21 lbs.) Dimensions (LxHxD) 127 x 94 x 75 mm (5.0 x 3.7 x 2.9″)1 127 x 97 x 82 mm (5.0 x 3.8 x 3.2″)1 Price Comparison MSRP, Body Only $860 (Check Current Price) $910 (Check Current Price) Used Prices (Affiliate) Nikon Z50 Used Prices N/A 1The Nikon Z50 and Z50 II’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 15mm were added to the depth measurements in this table.

Looking at the basic specifications, Nikon has added a lot of features to the Z50 II here and there. The new autofocus system (with 9-subject recognition) and faster EXPEED 7 processor are two of the highlights – they should make this a much more capable camera for photographing fast action. There are also smaller changes that are welcome sights, like the ability to set up to a 900 second shutter speed in manual mode.

Not listed in the specs above, but something that Nikon has been advertising a lot with this camera, is that the Z50 II gains a dedicated button for changing the Picture Control. This reminds me a lot of Fuji’s “film simulation” dial added to their newest X-T50 camera. It’s not the most useful button if you tend to shoot .NEF files instead of JPEGs, but it can still help visualize your photo’s final appearance. And some post-processing software can use your selected Picture Control as a starting point even when working with raw files.

It’s not just autofocus that’s improved for sports and wildlife photographers. Because of the faster UHS-II card support, and perhaps some other changes behind the scenes, the buffer capacity of the new camera is 200 photos (14-bit lossless compressed raw). This is a big step up from the 35 frames of the previous Z50, making the Z50 II a true option for action photography.

All in all, I’m encouraged by most of the Nikon Z50 II’s improvements even if I wish Nikon had taken things a little further. Support for IBIS and dual card slots would have made this a more convincing “D500 successor.”

Don’t get me wrong, the Nikon Z50 II definitely looks like a capable camera, especially for $910. But they’ve left the door open for a higher-end model (call it a Z70, Z80, or Z90) that features IBIS, dual card slots, and perhaps higher resolution – not to mention more lens options. The Nikon Z50 II is not quite at that level, despite some photographers’ wishful thinking. And until we do see such a camera, Nikon will have to be satisfied to watch Fuji (and now Canon) eat up that portion of the market.

More Product Photos

Official Sample Photos

Nikon also released some official sample photos to go with the Nikon Z50 II announcement. I was surprised not to see any wildlife samples among them, but I guess that Nikon wanted to use only their DX lenses for these samples. Where Nikon provided EXIF data, I’ve copied it below.

Press Release