Nikon Z50 II Announced: Autofocus and Video Improvements

Nikon just announced their follow-up to the original Nikon Z50 of 2019, the Nikon Z50 II. What’s changed in the last five years? While the camera’s 20 megapixel DX sensor is the same, we’ve seen big improvements in other areas, especially autofocus. Here’s what you need to know about the Z50 II!
Specifications and Analysis
First, let’s take a look at how the Nikon Z50 II differs from the previous Z50:
|Camera Feature
|Nikon Z50
|Nikon Z50 II
|Announced
|October 2019
|November 2024
|Camera Type
|Mirrorless
|Mirrorless
|Sensor Type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 6
|EXPEED 7
|Resolution
|20.9 MP
|20.9 MP
|Pixel Dimensions
|5568×3712
|5568×3712
|Sensor Dimensions
|23.5 x 15.7 mm (APS-C)
|23.5 x 15.7 mm (APS-C)
|Sensor Pixel Size
|4.22µ
|4.22µ
|Low Pass Filter
|No
|No
|IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)
|No
|No
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 100
|Max Native ISO
|ISO 51,200
|ISO 51,200
|Extended ISOs
|ISO 100-204,800
|ISO 100-204,800
|High-Resolution Sensor Shift
|No
|No
|Focus Stack Bracketing
|No
|No
|Pre-Shoot Burst Mode
|No
|Yes (JPEG only)
|Fastest Shutter Speed
|1/4000
|1/4000
|Longest Shutter Speed
|30 seconds
|900 seconds
|Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)
|11 FPS
|11 FPS
|Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)
|11 FPS
|11 FPS
|Notes for High FPS Shooting
|12-bit raw at 11 FPS (14-bit raw is available at 9 FPS)
|JPEGs up to 30 FPS
|Buffer Size (Raw)
|35 frames (11 FPS)
|200 frames (11 FPS)
|Autofocus System
|Hybrid PDAF
|Hybrid PDAF with 9 subject recognition
|Autofocus Points
|209
|209
|Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100)
|-4 EV
|-7.5 EV
|Standard Flash Sync Speed
|1/200
|1/200
|Curtain to Protect Sensor at Shutdown
|No
|No
Video Features
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)
|8 bits
|10 bits
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)
|8 bits
|10 bits
|Raw Video
|No
|No
|4K Maximum Framerate
|30 FPS
|60 FPS
|1080P Maximum Framerate
|120 FPS
|120 FPS
|Additional Video Crop Factor
|No
|Extra 1.5x at 4K/60p, none otherwise
|Chroma Subsampling
|4:2:0
|4:2:2
|Video Recording Limit
|30 min
|30 min
Physical and Other Features
|Card Slots
|1
|1
|Slot 1 Type
|SD (UHS-I)
|SD (UHS-II)
|Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)
|3.2 in
|3.2 in
|Rear LCD Resolution
|1.04 million dots
|1.04 million dots
|Articulating LCD
|Single Axis
|Fully articulating
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Viewfinder
|EVF
|EVF
|Viewfinder Magnification
|1.02x (0.67x FF equiv.)
|1.02x (0.67x FF equiv.)
|Viewfinder Resolution
|2.36 million dots
|2.36 million dots
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Voice Memo
|No
|Yes
|Headphone Jack
|No
|Yes
|Microphone Jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Flash
|Yes
|Yes
|GPS
|No
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|WiFi
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type
|Type B 2.0
|Type C 3.2 Gen 1
|Battery Type
|EN-EL25
|EN-EL25a
|Battery Life (Viewfinder)
|280 frames
|230 frames
|Battery Life (Rear LCD)
|320 frames
|250 frames
|Battery Life (Eco Mode)
|N/A
|270 frames
|Weather Sealed
|Yes
|Yes
|Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)
|450 g (0.99 lbs.)
|550 g (1.21 lbs.)
|Dimensions (LxHxD)
|127 x 94 x 75 mm (5.0 x 3.7 x 2.9″)1
|127 x 97 x 82 mm (5.0 x 3.8 x 3.2″)1
Price Comparison
|MSRP, Body Only
|$860 (Check Current Price)
|$910 (Check Current Price)
|Used Prices (Affiliate)
|Nikon Z50 Used Prices
|N/A
|1The Nikon Z50 and Z50 II’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 15mm were added to the depth measurements in this table.
Looking at the basic specifications, Nikon has added a lot of features to the Z50 II here and there. The new autofocus system (with 9-subject recognition) and faster EXPEED 7 processor are two of the highlights – they should make this a much more capable camera for photographing fast action. There are also smaller changes that are welcome sights, like the ability to set up to a 900 second shutter speed in manual mode.
Not listed in the specs above, but something that Nikon has been advertising a lot with this camera, is that the Z50 II gains a dedicated button for changing the Picture Control. This reminds me a lot of Fuji’s “film simulation” dial added to their newest X-T50 camera. It’s not the most useful button if you tend to shoot .NEF files instead of JPEGs, but it can still help visualize your photo’s final appearance. And some post-processing software can use your selected Picture Control as a starting point even when working with raw files.
It’s not just autofocus that’s improved for sports and wildlife photographers. Because of the faster UHS-II card support, and perhaps some other changes behind the scenes, the buffer capacity of the new camera is 200 photos (14-bit lossless compressed raw). This is a big step up from the 35 frames of the previous Z50, making the Z50 II a true option for action photography.
All in all, I’m encouraged by most of the Nikon Z50 II’s improvements even if I wish Nikon had taken things a little further. Support for IBIS and dual card slots would have made this a more convincing “D500 successor.”
Don’t get me wrong, the Nikon Z50 II definitely looks like a capable camera, especially for $910. But they’ve left the door open for a higher-end model (call it a Z70, Z80, or Z90) that features IBIS, dual card slots, and perhaps higher resolution – not to mention more lens options. The Nikon Z50 II is not quite at that level, despite some photographers’ wishful thinking. And until we do see such a camera, Nikon will have to be satisfied to watch Fuji (and now Canon) eat up that portion of the market.
More Product Photos
Official Sample Photos
Nikon also released some official sample photos to go with the Nikon Z50 II announcement. I was surprised not to see any wildlife samples among them, but I guess that Nikon wanted to use only their DX lenses for these samples. Where Nikon provided EXIF data, I’ve copied it below.
Press Release
THE NIKON Z50II: MASTER THE ONE-TOUCH GLOW-UP WITH CREATIVE CONTROL OF COLOR
Nikon’s Newest Compact Mirrorless Camera Makes It Easy to Express Your Own Authentic Aesthetic
MELVILLE, NY (November 6, 2024) Today Nikon announced the new Z50II, a compact, fully featured mirrorless camera that lets your creativity run free while enabling the effortless capture of amazing photos and video. This camera is the lifestyle accessory for those that seek innovative creative features like film-inspired looks and easy sharing, giving the freedom to capture the feeling of a fleeting moment, or conveying core memories with brilliant colors that are uniquely you.
The Z50II combines a full range of fun, creativity-enhancing features with the superior performance of Nikon’s latest mirrorless technology. This is the simple to use yet powerful camera that creators will always want to bring along, whether shooting portraits, landscapes, a great night out or an epic trip. This is Nikon’s first APS-C / DX format camera to feature the powerful EXPEED 7 processing engine, the same found in the pro-grade Nikon Z8 and Z9. The Z50II makes it easier than ever to experience immersive image quality, with blazing fast and precise autofocus, fast frame rates up to 30 fps, superb low-light capabilities, advanced video features and extensive control of colors.
“If you’re ready for the next phase of your creative journey, or even if you have never picked up a camera before, the Z50II is a gateway to a whole new world of expression,” said Fumiko Kawabata, Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Planning, Nikon Inc. “This camera benefits from some of the best technology from our acclaimed pro-level cameras, but it’s small enough to tag along for anywhere life takes you.”
Discover Color
Relive the warm glow of a summer day at the beach with friends or convey the peacefully somber tones of your favorite spot in the forest. The Z50II is the first Nikon camera to feature a dedicated Picture Control button, opening new possibilities for expressive color, with imaginative film-inspired looks. In a single press, the user can see in real-time the effects of up to 31 built-in color presets, which instantly change the color, tone and feeling of the scene. Using this camera encourages the user to experiment and play with color settings to develop a truly distinct look and feel to images and video, using tones and color to evoke a feeling like never before.
Imaging Recipes can also be directly downloaded to their camera as Cloud Picture Controls directly through the Nikon Imaging Cloud. These recipes are custom presets with changes to color, brightness, hue and more, which have been developed by notable creators. Additionally, users can make their own Imaging Recipes and Flexible Picture Controls for truly limitless creative possibilities. Images can also be sent instantly to a user’s own cloud-based storage using the Nikon Imaging Cloud, or easily share images to a phone with Nikon SnapBridge.
Simply Powerful
The Z50II’s EXPEED 7 processing engine delivers surprisingly powerful performance in your pocket or purse. Advanced autofocus with nine types of subject detection quickly tracks and locks on to humans, pets, vehicles and more. The system is user-friendly and extremely precise, rapidly detecting and maintaining razor-sharp focus on a subject’s eyes, even as they move. Not only is it powerful, but it’s also smart, simplifying the operation of advanced camera functions. When in AUTO shooting mode, Nikon’s proprietary deep learning technology makes it possible for the camera to analyze and recognize the subject and scene, automatically optimizing autofocus, flash control, and exposure control values such as aperture, shutter speed and ISO sensitivity settings.
Tell Stories with Video
The Z50II empowers all types of content creators to make amazing videos that stands out, with 4K footage that’s oversampled1 from 5.6K for rich and beautiful details. The camera records in various frame rates and resolutions up to 4K60p, delivering colorful and sharp video with high-quality audio. The Z50II makes it simple to capture high-quality video with a 3.2” vari-angle LCD screen, which helps to keep you and your subjects perfectly in frame, in addition to a video self-timer to begin recording to minimize time spent editing. The Z50II also features a Product Review Mode that focuses on objects in the foreground, which is helpful for products, cosmetics, fashion and beauty reviewers.
For those looking to go to the next level in production quality, the Z50II affords full flexibility with the recording of N-Log video that offers subtle and rich tonal gradation for higher-quality video recording with more exposure latitude for grading. It also has other helpful video features like a tally lamp, waveform monitor, headphone jack and a continuous record time of up to more than 2 hours.
Features of the Nikon Z50II
- 20.9-megapixel APS-C/ DX format sensor lets you capture high quality photos and videos, with gorgeous colors and amazing low light ability.
- Dedicated Picture Control button allows for one-touch access to inspiring color presets, Imaging Recipes and custom Flexible Picture Controls, all in real-time.
- EXPEED 7 image processing engine gives users access to powerful features and performance, including an advanced AF system with subject detection and 3D Tracking.
- Bright electronic viewfinder at 1000 cd/m2 (nits), is roughly twice as bright as the one built into the Nikon Z50, allowing users to easily check focus and compose even on the brightest of days.
- Rapid photo burst shooting with up to 30 fps with electronic shutter, or up to 11 fps with the mechanical shutter.
- Features a Pre-Release Capture function capable of recording images buffered up to one second before the shutter-release button is fully pressed.
- Excellent low light capability produces sharp photos in minimal light with less grain thanks to a wide ISO range from 100-512002.
- Features made for all types of video content creators, such as N-LOG recording, product review mode, waveform monitor, microphone and headphone jacks.
- Built-in flash is useful in backlit situations as a fill-flash or in dark surroundings.
- Hi-Res Zoom3 during video recording, which allows users to zoom in on their subject with no loss in image quality, even when using a prime lens.
- An illuminated REC lamp (tally light) notifies the user and the subject when video recording is in progress.
- Support for USB streaming (UVC/UAC) allows plug and play connectivity for online meetings and live video streaming by simply connecting the camera to a computer or smartphone.
- Equipped with a large and clear 3.2-inch vari-angle monitor with a touch screen for intuitive operation and recording yourself and others.
MC-DC3 Remote Cord
The MC-DC3 is a remote cord compatible with the Z50II and later models equipped with a headphone/remote cord connector (3.5mm jack). The cord is approximately 3.1 ft/ 1m in length. It is useful in minimizing the effects of camera shake when using a tripod to photograph starry skies and nighttime scenes, or with commercial (product) photography. It can also be used for remote photography to release the shutter at a distance from the camera. The shutter-release button can be locked in the fully pressed position for long exposures (bulb shooting) or held down for continuous shooting. It can also be held halfway down for shooting with less release time-lag.
Price and Availability
The new Nikon Z50II will be available in late November 2024 for a suggested retail price of $909.95* for the body only. Kit configurations include the NIKKOR Z 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 VR lens for $1049.95* SRP, or a two-lens kit with the 16-50mm and 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lenses for $1299.95* SRP. The MC-DC3 Remote Cord is scheduled for release later in 2024, for $36.95* SRP.
For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the vast collection of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire line of Z series cameras, please visit nikonusa.com.
About Nikon
Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web’s most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.
# # #
Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.
- 4K UHD/60p, 30p, 25p, 24p recording is only available at an image area setting of [DX].
- The maximum standard sensitivity for video recording is ISO 25600.
- Hi-Res Zoom is available when [1920×1080; 30p], [1920×1080; 25p], or [1920×1080; 24p] is selected for [Frame size/frame rate] in the video recording menu.
*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.
I don’t know what lens they used for these promo photos but there’s a lot of nervous bokeh and bad OOF rendering. Surely Nikon can do better than this.
I’m not really sure what I expected so it’s hard to say I’m extremely pleased or disappointed. I really like the form factor of the original. I’m not sure what is contributing to the extra hundred grams. My guess is that the screen mechanism weighs within a couple grams of the old one. My best guess for the extra weight is that they’ve literally added extra metal to the body just to provide cooling. Cooling for continuous video shooting seems to be the most important thing for a lot of Youtubers and that’s clearly this camera is aimed at. Particularly if a lot of people aren’t gonna look past the overheating test in a YouTube review a camera needs to be able to blitz that these days.
The expeed seven should really improve auto focus. Generally speaking, I think 11 frames per second is fast enough for most wildlife, but it is nice to have more. My Z 50 will continue to serve as a back up to the X-T5 I purchased because I didn’t trust that Nikon was interested in DX anymore.
One specific niche that I think this camera could fill is as a pretty decent back up body for wildlife shooting. I think the closest camera from Fujifilm is the XS 10. That camera doesn’t have nearly the same buffer size as this. Having really good auto focus with a nicely sized buffer is huge. While the battery life is disappointing, the addition of USB-C really makes that a moot point.
Other sites report a new battery – the EN-EL25a, with a bit more capacity.
I added a mention of the EN-EL25a to the chart, but it’s interesting that the battery life still went down overall compared to the Z50.
Yeah that just doesn’t seem right, I too heard that the new battery has like more capacity and thus shouldn’t result in a worse performance than the Z50. It just doesn’t make sense.
Have you checked the battery or tried another one in case that one has a problem?
I haven’t tested them side by side, I’m just publishing the numbers that Nikon lists on their site. Maybe the new processor is simply more demanding on battery life.
“The EN-EL25a is a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery that is used to power specific Nikon mirrorless cameras. It has a 10% increase in capacity (7.6V / 1250 mAh) over the older EN-EL25 battery.” Nikon USA
www.nikonusa.com/p/en-…tery/27233
Expeed 7 vs Expeed 6 + UHSII vs UHS1 + USB-C 3.2 vs USB 2.0 + some more connections ability + .. etc ( and CIPA numbers).
I think there’s nothing surprising that the only 10% more energy from this new battery could be exceeded by all that.
Hmmm Nikon WTF ?
In new Z50 + 100g of weight added and new price
But where is IBIS ….
Looks a very pleasant little camera for a good price (cheaper than the D7500 when it came out) but, I suspect, best suited to small lenses for urban and walk-around use (and the 12-28 and 28-400 would give very good coverage). I can’t really see it with my 500/f5.6 and adaptor mounted on the end, however. It’s still dearer than a used D500.
I must admit I was hoping for, but not really expecting, a higher level model in the R7 or 6700 class. But at that price point its certainly a nice camera, just not for me.
So, I will wait and hope for a higher resolution Nikon camera and rely on my trusty old Z7 ’til then, should it ever happen.
This is a solid upgrade, and while it doesn’t have the high-end features some were looking for, I do think this camera is now a good answer when someone beginning in photography asks what the first camera they should buy is. For the past few years, Sony and Cannon had much better answers but I’d put this up there now.
It looks a fab first camera with plenty of features and great ergonomics. Kinda wished this was an option when I started some years ago; it would have been ace, especially paired with the 18-140mm VR kit : )
Thanks for the summary Spencer! I had similar thoughts looking at the specs.
I‘m trying to understand the target audience. A fun comparison would be the Fuji x-m5.
It really looks like IBIS is to expensive or to big for the little, „cheap“ camera.
Sticking to the 21mp sensor and adding the swivel screen. I would have thought IBIS would be manditory. Adding IBIS would have put the camera in a good spot next to the competition. In my opionen they could have droped the EVF and extend the videographic vib.
In complement there would be a place for a more photocentric camera with an EVF, little more pixels and vari-angle lcd.
No, the EVF is a key component of the Z50 line; dropping this would have been a huge mistake! … unlike IBIS which is a nice to have but not necessary in entry level aps-c cameras.
With a lack of IBIS, Nikon is definitely sticking with strategy of having APS-C cameras as a more casual tier where full-frame is for the most demanding of shooters. Wish they would go all out on an APS-C camera and make a worthy D500 successor, although in the future I will stick to full-frame regardless.
I believe that Nikon strategy passed by the high-end APS-C body, and just focused on havin high-end Full Frame with high mega pixel count so you can crop. It’s an intelligent strategy, and yet, I would be a buyer for the APS-C, most probably.
That pretty much commits you to getting a Z8 to put 21 mps at 750mm (efl) on your 500 PF. £3,800 is quite an outlay when the D500 used to cost £1,700 new. And if thoughts turn to a 400/f4.5 and 1.4 TC to go with it …
💳
(Didn’t expect to find an emoji of a credit card!)
Well, there are other advantages to getting a full-frame camera. Mainly that there are times when APS-C has gotten too close, so full-frame gives added flexibility. And then there are other times when it is possible to get closer, and therefore get a bit more IQ. I have come to really appreciate the latter advantage in fact when shooting the Z6.
I get that – it’s why in 2018 I got a D7500 and D610 rather than a D810.
Appealing to the mathematician:
Z5 – v good sensor – good features – £1,000
D500 – good sensor – v good features – £800
Z8 – great sensor – great features – £3,700.
Hmm?
I believe Nikon D500 also didn’t have IBIS, so not sure why this is an issue all of a sudden when it wasn’t on the D500.
Well, it would be a potential buying factor for me, because it’s a great feature to have. Not sure why the original D500’s lack of IBIS would affect which factors to look for in a future camera, especially since the D500 is 6 years old. I had a six year old computer that couldn’t run Davinci Resolve either…does that mean I should settle for a new computer with the same processing power as the old one?
Tally light!
OK, now I have to wait for Z8II :)
Why? What are you missing in the current Z8?