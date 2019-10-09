Nikon Z50 Announcement: $860, 20 Megapixels, 11 FPS, 4K

Today, Nikon announced its newest mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z50. Sporting a host of advanced features at an aggressive $860 price ($1000 including lens), the Z50 is Nikon’s attempt to reclaim some of the pocket-sized ILC market that Sony, Fuji, and Canon gobbled up. Here’s what you need to know.

What Is It?

The Z50 is Nikon’s third Z-series mirrorless camera – and the first one ever with a smaller DX-size sensor. The other two in Nikon’s lineup, the Z6 and Z7, started shipping around this time last year, but they’re much more expensive cameras. Body only, the Z50 sells for $860, while the Z6 is $1800 and the Z7 is $2800.

Traditionally, DX cameras have been Nikon’s lifeblood, outselling the company’s FX cameras at least three to one. Anyone who’s paying attention knows that Nikon is depending heavily on the Z50 (and likely other mirrorless DX cameras) as a critical part of their future.

What Lenses Does It Come With?

Alongside the Z50 camera itself, Nikon released two new Z lenses, both of which are DX only. Those are the:

Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens, selling for $300 Nikon Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lens, selling for $350

Most photographers who buy the Z50 will get at least the 16-50mm. If you do, the lens/camera combo is $1000, saving you $160 compared to buying them separately. If you want to buy both new lenses alongside the Z50, the kit price jumps up to $1350, which doesn’t save any additional money.

Personally, I’m impressed by the small size of these two lenses. The 16-50mm in particular is practically a pancake, weighing just 135 grams (4.8 ounces). Here’s how the two lenses look:

Key Specifications

Camera Feature Nikon Z50 Sensor Resolution 20.9 megapixels Sensor Type CMOS Sensor Size 23.5 × 15.6 mm Sensor Pixel Size 4.22 µ Low Pass Filter No In-Body Image Stabilization No Image Size 5568 × 3712 pixels Image Processor Expeed 6 Viewfinder Type 2.36 million dot OLED electronic viewfinder Viewfinder Coverage 100% Viewfinder Magnification 1.02× (0.67× FF equivalent) Built-in Flash Yes Storage Media 1× SD, UHS I Compatible Continuous Shooting Speed 11 FPS Electronic Shutter Yes Shutter Speed Range 1/4000 to 30 seconds Exposure Metering Sensor TTL exposure metering using main image sensor Base ISO ISO 100 Native ISO Sensitivity 100-51,200 Boosted ISO Sensitivity Up to 204,800 Focus Points 209 focus points On Sensor Phase Detection Yes Flicker Detection Yes Video Maximum Resolution 4K up to 30 fps; 1080p up to 120 fps LCD Size 3.2″ LCD Resolution 1,040,000 dot LCD Type Tilt Down Touchscreen Yes Built-in Bluetooth Yes Built-in Wi-Fi / NFC Yes Battery Life 300 shots (CIPA)

Movies: Approx. 75 min. of movie recording Weight (Body Only) 395 g (13.9 oz) Dimensions 126.5 × 93.5 × 60 mm (5.0 × 3.7 × 2.4 in) Current Price (Body Only) $860 (body only); $1000 (with 16-50mm kit lens)

Where Is It Positioned?

Nikon has positioned the Z50 on the upper end of “consumer,” above the D3400 and D5600 DSLRs and about the same as the D7500. Even ignoring price and specifications, one way to tell this is to recognize that the Z50 has two command dials, in line with Nikon’s higher end cameras:

In price, the Nikon Z50 sits slightly below the Nikon D7500. Body only, the D7500 is $900, rather than the Z50’s $860. However, the D7500 has a more expensive kit lens (the 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6 VR), bringing the DSLR’s total price to $1200.

On paper, the Z50 looks equal or better than the D7500 in most ways. However, I suspect that the D7500 in practice will retain a slightly more advanced user base – largely those who want Nikon’s battle-tested 51-point autofocus system and access to a much larger lineup of native lenses.

As for non-Nikon cameras, one of the Z50’s closest competitors is the recently-announced Canon M6 Mark II. That mirrorless camera has a 32.5 megapixel sensor, costs $1100 with Canon’s kit lens, shoots 14 FPS stills, and weighs 361 grams (to the Nikon’s 395 grams). On paper, the Canon looks like it’s ahead, although I’m interested to test them side-by-side before making a final judgment. Without in-person testing, it’s impossible to know how the Nikon performs in terms of autofocus, high ISO performance, dynamic range, ergonomics, lens quality, and so on.

Another close competitor in specifications is the Sony a6400 (though the whole Sony a6000 line has some similarities; see our comparison). The a6400 costs $1000 with a kit lens, just like the Nikon. It has a 24 megapixel sensor, shoots at 11 FPS, films 4K video (plus 1080p at 120 fps), and weighs 403 grams (including battery and card) versus 395 for the Nikon (body only).

Beyond that, the Z50 competes closely with the Fuji X-T30, a $900 camera (including lens). The Fuji shoots up to 20 frames per second stills at full resolution, sports a 26 megapixel X-Trans sensor, and includes a retro design with great manual controls. Not to mention Fuji’s excellent lens lineup.

All that said, we’ll need to wait for some in-person reviews to show how these cameras actually handle side by side. I suspect this will be a case of “pick any and you’ll be happy,” with minor differences here and there to sway first-time photographers. Certainly the Z50 seems like a worthy release from Nikon, both in features and in build. Here are a couple more images of its control layout:

Missing Features

The Z50 looks like a great camera in many ways, and I can’t wait to test it out. Still, here are some of the camera’s missing features that catch my eye initially:

No DX prime lens. Nikon was infamous for its giant lineup of small-aperture zooms for its DX DSLRs, falling way behind companies like Fuji and Sony in creating a comprehensive DX lens lineup. Will mirrorless be different? Not if the first two lenses are anything to go by.

Nikon was infamous for its giant lineup of small-aperture zooms for its DX DSLRs, falling way behind companies like Fuji and Sony in creating a comprehensive DX lens lineup. Will mirrorless be different? Not if the first two lenses are anything to go by. No IBIS. At this price, it’s not really expected – neither the Canon M6 Mark II nor the Sony a6400 has in-body image stabilization – but it would have been a good way for Nikon to differentiate itself in the market.

At this price, it’s not really expected – neither the Canon M6 Mark II nor the Sony a6400 has in-body image stabilization – but it would have been a good way for Nikon to differentiate itself in the market. Tilt down LCD rather than tilt out to the side. This decision puzzles me. A lot of cameras today have LCDs that can be flipped to face the front, which is a useful feature for vlogging. (It might not be your thing, but it’s a rapidly growing market – one of the few in photography.) But the Z50’s screen tilts down, which means it’s blocked completely when the camera is on a tripod or gimbal. The down angle is only useful for shooting handheld selfies – and maybe I’m going out on a limb, but I don’t think that’s something most of this camera’s audience cares about very much.

This decision puzzles me. A lot of cameras today have LCDs that can be flipped to face the front, which is a useful feature for vlogging. (It might not be your thing, but it’s a rapidly growing market – one of the few in photography.) But the Z50’s screen tilts down, which means it’s blocked completely when the camera is on a tripod or gimbal. The down angle is only useful for shooting handheld selfies – and maybe I’m going out on a limb, but I don’t think that’s something most of this camera’s audience cares about very much. No physical zoom in/out buttons. Touchscreens are becoming more and more popular on cameras these days, but they still have some ergonomic flaws. You can’t use them with (most) gloves, and there’s no way to know what to press when your camera is to your eye. On the Z50, Nikon removed the magnification buttons in favor of touchscreen icons, which could annoy some potential users.

None of these issues is what I’d call fatal, but they’re all important to keep in mind! And of course we’ll be putting the Z50 through its paces as soon as we can, which should reveal more about the camera’s pros and cons.

