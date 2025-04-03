Nikon Z5 II Announced: The Features of a Zf for $1700

Nikon just announced their newest mirrorless camera – an update to the Nikon Z5 called the Z5 II! This new camera raises the bar of performance and effectively matches the Nikon Zf in features. That said, the price has gone up, too: the original Z5 was $1400 at launch, while the Z5 II is $1700.
Some of the headline features of the Nikon Z5 II are as follows:
- 24 MP BSI sensor (borrowed from the Z6 II and Zf)
- 11 FPS mechanical raw shooting (up from 4.5 FPS on the original Z5)
- 30 FPS JPEGs with pre-release burst
- Substantially improved autofocus with recognition of nine subject types (including birds)
- High resolution sensor shift mode up to 96 megapixels
- 4K 60p video (with 1.5x crop) or 4K 30p (no added crop)
- 10 bit N-Raw video
- Voice memo feature
- IBIS system rated to 7.5 stops (only 0.5 less than the Nikon Zf and Z6 III)
- Fully articulating LCD
- New dedicated Picture Control button
- Otherwise very similar shape and weight as the Z5
That’s a ton of improvements over the original Nikon Z5! Granted, the Z5 was announced in July of 2020, so we’re coming up on five years between these two releases. But even so, it’s positioned higher in the lineup than the original Z5 was at the time. In fact, these specs are in line with those of the Nikon Zf – it’s missing very little from that camera except the retro build quality – and can’t really be called “entry-level full-frame” any more. Pretty impressive!
Of course, the new $1700 price may put off some photographers who were hoping for a renewal of the Z5’s $1400 MSRP. But given all the new features of the Z5 II – not to mention the very different economic climate today – such hopes were likely doomed from the start. At least there are some great Nikon cameras in the sub-$1700 range if you are on a budget, including the Z5, the Z6 II, and the Z50 II, each with their own pros and cons.
And I’d like to be clear, I’m still a fan of the original Nikon Z5, especially given that it often goes on sale for $1000 these days. At that price, it still holds up well against any competitors. But it does feel a little out of place in Nikon’s current lineup, especially with the slow 4.5 FPS rate and older autofocus system. The new Z5 II brings this part of Nikon’s line to current standards and then some.
At this point, most of Nikon’s lineup is looking refreshed thanks to gaining the company’s newest autofocus and tracking capabilities. It all began with the Nikon Z9, followed by the Z8, Zf, Z6 III, Z50 II, and now the Z5 II. Among full-frame cameras, that only leaves the Nikon Z7 series looking a little out-of-date. Hopefully we see a refresh of that line at some point soon – or maybe Nikon is planning to skip it and go straight to the Z9 successor with their next FX camera? We’ll have to see.
But back to the Nikon Z5 II. This new camera seems to have a lot of promise on paper, and I’m encouraged that it’s so similar to the Nikon Zf but costs $300 less (though we have seen the Nikon Zf on sale as low as $1800). Some photographers will still prefer the retro controls of the Zf, but if you don’t, I would just get the Z5 II at this point – pending tests to show that it lives up to its promise!
Nikon says that the Z5 II will ship later this month (with B&H saying April 24). You can pre-order it at the links below, and in doing so, support Photography Life at no extra cost to you:
- Nikon Z5 II body only, $1697 from B&H
- Nikon Z5 II with 24-200mm f/4-6.3, $2497 from B&H
- Nikon Z5 II with 24-50mm f/4-6.3 for $1997 from B&H
- Nikon Z5 II body only from Adorama
With the Nikon Z5 II, Nikon is also including a one year subscription to Adobe Lightroom. It doesn’t matter what retailer you use to buy the camera as long as it’s an official channel; after receiving your camera, you redeem the free year directly on Nikon’s website.
Press Release
Nikon releases the Z5II full-frame mirrorless camera
Achieving the same superior performance as high-end models, with greater responsiveness in dark scenes and improved ability to capture sudden movement
April 3, 2025
TOKYO – Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce the release of the full-frame/FX-format Nikon Z5II mirrorless camera for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted.
The Z5II inherits the superior shooting functions and performance of high-end Nikon cameras while offering an even greater ability to respond to a wide variety of dark or dimly lit scenes and situations. Equipped with the same EXPEED 7 image-processing engine as the Nikon Z9, the flagship model of the Nikon Z series, and the Nikon Z8, it also offers subject detection powered by deep learning (AI) technology, and makes focusing on the intended subject easier with highly accurate, high-speed autofocusing in approximately one third* of the time required by the Nikon Z5. In addition, the high-sensitivity performance made possible by the back-illuminated CMOS sensor suppresses blur and noise for beautiful rendering of the textures and details of subjects and scenes, even in dimly lit situations, such as when shooting indoors or capturing night landscapes. The Z5II also supports Imaging Recipes, downloadable imaging presets created by Nikon and creators, as well as Flexible Color Picture Control that allows users to precisely control the expression of colors with intuitive operation. The Z5II is a camera that empowers users to fully immerse themselves in their unique creative expression while enjoying the powerful shooting performance and rich, expressive capabilities of a full-frame camera.
Nikon will continue to pursue new dimensions in optical performance while meeting users’ needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.
- *Measured in accordance with CIPA standards. The measurement values are based on the following testing conditions: Subject brightness of 10 EV; in photo mode using aperture-priority auto (A), single-servo AF (AF-S), single-point AF (center), at 70-mm focal length with the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S.
Primary features
1. Advanced AF performance inherited from higher-end models
AI-utilizing deep learning technology has been adopted for the Z5II, enabling automatic detection of the same nine types of subject as the Z9 and Z8, for both stills and video recording. It is the first full-frame Nikon mirrorless camera to support AF-A focus mode; when shooting stills, the camera automatically switches between AF-S and AF-C focus modes in response to subject movement or changes in composition. This allows the camera to automatically focus on the subject, with no setting adjustments, when photographing pets or other subjects whose movements are difficult to predict, thus freeing users to concentrate on framing and creating the desired image. In addition, increased AF performance achieves focus in approximately one-third of the time required by the Z5, facilitating the capture of decisive moments. The Z5II is also equipped with 3D-tracking, which keeps the target subject in focus even if it moves rapidly or erratically. This provides subject tracking at a constant 14 fps, so users will never miss a crucial moment when photographing subjects whose movements cannot be predicted.
2. A variety of features that allow users to unleash their creativity with unique color and imaging expression
Nikon Imaging Cloud connectivity permits users to download Imaging Recipes recommended by Nikon or supervised by popular creators at no charge, and to apply these recipes when shooting. Recipes downloaded to the camera can be applied immediately via the dedicated Picture Control button. Users can quickly switch between color presets and choose from a variety of expressions while exploring their own unique style. In addition, the Z5II supports Flexible Color Picture Control, which allows users to create and establish their own unique color styles using Nikon’s NX Studio* RAW processing and editing computer software. Using tools such as the Color Blender and Color Grading, users can adjust hues, brightness, and contrast to achieve users desired color aesthetic. Combinations of settings configured in NX Studio can then be exported to the Z5II and registered as Custom Picture Controls that can be applied at any time when shooting.
- *A Nikon ID is required for NX Studio Ver. 1.9.0 and later.
3. Shooting performance for beautiful rendering of dark scenes
The Z5II is equipped with the same EXPEED 7 image-processing engine as the Z9, as well as a back-illuminated CMOS sensor that stands up well to high sensitivities, for significantly less noise. This camera offers a maximum standard sensitivity for still-image shooting of ISO 64000 and ISO 51200 for video recording. This outstanding high-sensitivity performance enables the shooting of beautiful, high-resolution images in which textures and details are preserved, even in dimly lit or dark indoor locations such as cafés and aquariums, as well as outdoors or at night. In fact, the autofocus detection range extends down to the low-light limit of -10 EV*1, making focusing in dark surroundings easier and expanding shooting possibilities. The 5-axis in-camera vibration reduction (VR) provides superior image stabilization equivalent to a 7.5-stop*2 increase in shutter speed at the center and a 6.0-stop*2 increase at the peripheral areas of the frame. This allows users to explore more creative shooting, such as trying out slower shutter speeds even when shooting handheld. The Z5II is also equipped with Focus-point VR*3. This feature suppresses blurring around focused areas for sharp rendering of the subject, even when it is positioned near the edge of the frame.
- *1Photo mode, single-servo AF (AF-S), single-point AF (center), ISO 100 equivalent, f/1.2 lens used, at 20°C/68°F.
- *2Based on CIPA 2024 Standard. Yaw/pitch/roll performance when using the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S (telephoto end, NORMAL).
- *3Only in photo mode with NIKKOR Z lenses not equipped with VR. Does not function when multiple focus points are displayed.
4. Performance and ease of use that support reliable and comfortable shooting
AUTO shooting mode has been improved with EXPEED 7’s superior image-processing performance and Nikon’s unique AI deep learning technology. The camera responds to a wide variety of shooting scenarios by analyzing and recognizing the subject and its surroundings, and then automatically optimizing exposure values, including aperture value, shutter speed, ISO sensitivity, and even focus mode, all while the user simply holds the camera. With a high-luminance 3000 cd/m2 electronic viewfinder (EVF) panel, the EVF built into the Z5II is approximately 3x brighter than that employed for the Z5, allowing the user to check focus and exposure, even in bright surroundings such as outdoors under strong sunlight. In addition, superior operability has been inherited from high-end models. For example, buttons are positioned for right-handed operation that enables smooth adjustment of settings when shooting, and the grip is shaped to prevent tiredness of the arm, even when a heavy lens is used for extended periods of time.
5. Additional features
- Equipped with a Pre-Release Capture function*1 capable of recording images buffered up to one second before the shutter-release button is fully pressed.
- Equipped with Nikon’s exclusive portrait functions, including Rich Tone Portrait that realizes radiant and beautiful rendering of skin textures, and Skin Softening that smooths the skin while leaving hair, eyes, and other details sharp.
- Supports Hi-Res Zoom*2 with video recording that allows users to zoom-in on their subject with no loss in resolution when using a prime lens or when the telephoto end of a zoom lens doesn’t quite reach.
- The first Nikon Z series camera to support internal recording of N-RAW video to an SD card.*3
- Supports recording of N-Log*4 video that offers subtle and rich tonal gradation.
- N-Log LUTs, developed in collaboration with RED for users to enjoy cinematic colors and looks, can be used at no charge.
- Equipped with Product Review Mode, with which the camera automatically switches focus to the object in front of it, and Video Self-timer, with which the camera automatically starts recording video after a preset delay when the record button is pressed.
- Equipped with a large and high-resolution vari-angle monitor with a touch screen for intuitive operation.
- With still-image photography in vertical orientation, the monitor’s user interface and EVF information display automatically rotate to vertical orientation, making them easier to check and operate.
- *1Available only with JPEG recording.
- *2Hi-Res Zoom is available when all the following conditions are met: H.265 10-bit (MOV), H.265 8-bit (MOV) or H.264 8-bit (MP4) -with image area set to FX, and [1920×1080; 30p], [1920×1080; 25p], or [1920×1080; 24p] selected for [Frame size/frame rate] in the video recording menu.
- *3When a frame size and rate of [[FX] 4032×2268 30p], [[FX] 4032×2268 25p], [[FX] 4032×2268 24p], [[DX] 3984×2240 30p], [[DX] 3984×2240 25p], or [[DX] 3984×2240 24p] is selected for [Frame size/frame rate] in the video recording menu. Picture quality is equivalent to that of a video quality setting of [Normal]. Use of Video Speed Class 90 (V90) SD memory cards is recommended.
- *4When [H.265 10-bit (MOV)] or [N-RAW 12-bit (NEV)] is selected for [Video file type] in the video recording menu.
Given this, I wouldn’t be in the market for a Z6III. There’s a not-to-like (in both) with the flip-out screen, but the rest is good. This plus a Z50II, for making best use of modest-sized lenses like the 500/f5.6 and 100-400, is a decent shout for c£2,500.
Interestingly, the cheapest Zf for sale here is currently $1700 (an import with 2 years warranty)
Impressive. I‘m glad Nikon didn‘t really hold back with anything. Well rounded camera and in that regard I understand the flippy screen choice, although I‘m not very happy with that.
I wonder when will Z6iii owners get “Bird” subject detection?
Sooner, later or never???
I have a Z6III and it detects birds quite well even though there is no dedicated bird focus mode.
Nikon, now please put the Z7ii matrix and the CFexpress Type B memory card slot in this camera!
Impressive! With inflation it’s the same launch price as the z5, but i would wait for promos which will come making it appealing to everyone. As it stands you can get a used zf or z6iii for a similar price
Do you live in the USA?