Nikon Z5 II Announced: The Features of a Zf for $1700

Nikon just announced their newest mirrorless camera – an update to the Nikon Z5 called the Z5 II! This new camera raises the bar of performance and effectively matches the Nikon Zf in features. That said, the price has gone up, too: the original Z5 was $1400 at launch, while the Z5 II is $1700.

Some of the headline features of the Nikon Z5 II are as follows:

24 MP BSI sensor (borrowed from the Z6 II and Zf)

11 FPS mechanical raw shooting (up from 4.5 FPS on the original Z5)

30 FPS JPEGs with pre-release burst

Substantially improved autofocus with recognition of nine subject types (including birds)

High resolution sensor shift mode up to 96 megapixels

4K 60p video (with 1.5x crop) or 4K 30p (no added crop)

10 bit N-Raw video

Voice memo feature

IBIS system rated to 7.5 stops (only 0.5 less than the Nikon Zf and Z6 III)

Fully articulating LCD

New dedicated Picture Control button

Otherwise very similar shape and weight as the Z5

That’s a ton of improvements over the original Nikon Z5! Granted, the Z5 was announced in July of 2020, so we’re coming up on five years between these two releases. But even so, it’s positioned higher in the lineup than the original Z5 was at the time. In fact, these specs are in line with those of the Nikon Zf – it’s missing very little from that camera except the retro build quality – and can’t really be called “entry-level full-frame” any more. Pretty impressive!

Of course, the new $1700 price may put off some photographers who were hoping for a renewal of the Z5’s $1400 MSRP. But given all the new features of the Z5 II – not to mention the very different economic climate today – such hopes were likely doomed from the start. At least there are some great Nikon cameras in the sub-$1700 range if you are on a budget, including the Z5, the Z6 II, and the Z50 II, each with their own pros and cons.

And I’d like to be clear, I’m still a fan of the original Nikon Z5, especially given that it often goes on sale for $1000 these days. At that price, it still holds up well against any competitors. But it does feel a little out of place in Nikon’s current lineup, especially with the slow 4.5 FPS rate and older autofocus system. The new Z5 II brings this part of Nikon’s line to current standards and then some.

At this point, most of Nikon’s lineup is looking refreshed thanks to gaining the company’s newest autofocus and tracking capabilities. It all began with the Nikon Z9, followed by the Z8, Zf, Z6 III, Z50 II, and now the Z5 II. Among full-frame cameras, that only leaves the Nikon Z7 series looking a little out-of-date. Hopefully we see a refresh of that line at some point soon – or maybe Nikon is planning to skip it and go straight to the Z9 successor with their next FX camera? We’ll have to see.

But back to the Nikon Z5 II. This new camera seems to have a lot of promise on paper, and I’m encouraged that it’s so similar to the Nikon Zf but costs $300 less (though we have seen the Nikon Zf on sale as low as $1800). Some photographers will still prefer the retro controls of the Zf, but if you don’t, I would just get the Z5 II at this point – pending tests to show that it lives up to its promise!

Nikon says that the Z5 II will ship later this month (with B&H saying April 24). You can pre-order it at the links below, and in doing so, support Photography Life at no extra cost to you:

With the Nikon Z5 II, Nikon is also including a one year subscription to Adobe Lightroom. It doesn’t matter what retailer you use to buy the camera as long as it’s an official channel; after receiving your camera, you redeem the free year directly on Nikon’s website.

