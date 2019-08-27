Nikon Z RAW Video Will Require a Paid Hardware Upgrade

In a press release today, Nikon announced that the upcoming RAW video feature on the Z6 and Z7 will not work without a hardware update performed at a Nikon service center, including a service fee. The company also released dedicated lookup tables (LUTs) for the Z6 and Z7 when shooting N-log video over HDMI.

Neither of these announcements apply to regular stills shooters who use the Nikon Z6 and Z7, or even to typical video shooters. Both RAW video and N-log video require you to output via HDMI to a device like the Ninja V recorder in order to function.

That said, one of the big selling points of the Z cameras is their highly impressive set of video specifications. 10-bit N-log output over HDMI is already remarkable for a sub-$2000 full-frame camera. 12-bit RAW video will take that a step further when it arrives later this year. (Nikon has yet to announce the specific date.)

The only real surprise in this announcement is that the RAW video update is not going to be a free firmware update, but instead a paid hardware adjustment that requires servicing at a Nikon center. Before this – though they never stated anything outright – Nikon made no mention that the RAW video feature would be different from any other firmware update.

In fact, Nikon even demonstrated its RAW video feature at NAB in Las Vegas back in April, according to their own press release at the time. They made no mention of a paid hardware adjustment in April, nor when they first announced the feature’s development in February.

Personally, I’m not disappointed that Nikon recognized the need for hardware tweaks to implement the Z6 and Z7 RAW video. Anyone who needs this feature, I’m sure, won’t be stopped by a service fee (though we don’t yet know what the exact cost will be). Other camera companies already make you pay to download some of their firmware updates online, and luckily Nikon is not doing that for now.

That said, if you’ve been waiting with wide eyes for RAW video on the Z cameras, the news that you’ll need to send off your camera and spend a bit of money might put a damper on your spirits. Hopefully the new LUTs make up for it to some degree. You can download the LUTs here for both the Z6 and Z7.

