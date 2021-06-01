What We Know About the Nikon Z Pancakes (Development Announcement)

Nikon has really been a fan of development announcements recently! Today, alongside the formal announcement of two Nikon Z macro lenses, Nikon also revealed a few more details about the upcoming 28mm and 40mm pancake primes that have been on the roadmap for a while.

Specifically, Nikon has announced that the 28mm lens will have an f/2.8 maximum aperture, and the 40mm will be an f/2 lens. Nikon also said that they are “scheduled for release within 2021,” for what it’s worth.

Beyond that, all we know is that both lenses should have a 52mm front filter thread, as you can see if you look closely at the images below. It also looks like the 28mm f/2.8 lens will be just a hair smaller and lighter than the 40mm f/2. Here they are:

Although it’s disappointing that this is merely a development announcement and it will probably be several months before the lenses are actually available, I am at least encouraged to see one thing: The 40mm prime is f/2 rather than f/2.8. This means it’s only 1/3 of a stop darker than the Z 50mm f/1.8, yet it looks to be about half the size. While this may come with an image quality penalty, I and many other photographers were expecting an f/2.8 lens (the usual maximum aperture of a pancake, if not f/4), so this is a welcome surprise.

In terms of the lens size, it’s a bit difficult to tell from the product images above, but Nikon has previously released this graphic with the relative sizes of their unannounced lenses. Though the 28mm and 40mm pancakes are shaded-in, it’s still clear that these are very small lenses compared to their peers, other than the 24-50mm f/4-6.3, which is about the same size:

There is no indication yet of how expensive the two pancake primes will be. However, given their narrower maximum apertures and the fact that they are not S-series lenses, they’ll most likely cost on the low end of things for Nikon Z glass. Considering that the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S has a $600 MSRP but often goes on sale for $500, I expect these new lenses to be no more than $500 and hopefully in the $300-400 range instead.

Here’s Nikon’s full press release for the two lenses: