Nikon Z Lens Review Updates Are in Progress

We’ve spent the last two weeks updating our older Nikon Z lens reviews to bring them up to current standards. Now that we’ve finally tested the vast majority of Nikon Z lenses, it made sense to revisit some reviews that had fallen substantially out of date. Although not all the edits have gone live yet, I’m rolling them out over the next week, so I wanted to explain the influx of old lens reviews you may see on the homepage of Photography Life.

The five lens reviews that I just put back on the homepage were the first lenses that we reviewed for the Z System, and a lot has changed since then. All five of these reviews needed to be fully rewritten in order to be relevant in today’s context. We’ve updated all outdated references and added full comparisons against more recent lenses, among many other changes, and I’m happy to say that the reviews are now totally up to date.

You may notice that we updated some of the star ratings, too – generally, down rather than up. Nikon is a victim of their own success here. Lens quality has improved at a staggering rate in just five years, and some of Nikon’s earlier Z lenses now look a little weaker by comparison. Although we could rate every halfway decent lens 4.7/5 star or something like that, I believe it’s more useful to continue raising our standards in tandem with lens companies raising theirs. The updated star ratings will eventually apply to every lens review on Photography Life, so please bear with us in the meantime.

We’ve written 30 Nikon Z lens reviews, so updating all of them is not a small project, but thankfully the newer lens reviews don’t need as many changes. I’ll only put a review back on the homepage if it was fully rewritten, which can also give you a chance to revisit some of our older work over the next week or two. Even if they don’t go on the homepage, I’ll post another announcement article as soon as the remaining Nikon Z reviews are up to date.

Finally, as for Nikon F Mount reviews, that will take longer considering how many there are, and how much the photography world has changed in the 15+ years since Nasim started Photography Life. It is on our list to update those reviews, too, but it won’t happen overnight. If only there were more hours in a day…

Let me know if you have any questions!