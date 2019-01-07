Nikon Z Firmware Update Announced: CFexpress, RAW Video, Eye AF

Today, Nikon announced the development of a firmware update for Z series mirrorless cameras, with three new major features coming soon: RAW video output, Eye AF, and CFexpress card support. This marks one of Nikon’s largest firmware updates ever, following up on the company’s goal to add new features to the Nikon Z cameras over time (and departing from their more limited style of DSLR firmware updates). The release date of this update has not yet been announced.

CFexpress Support

We already knew that the Nikon Z series cameras would eventually support CFexpress memory cards; Nikon said as much when they first announced the Z6 and Z7. Nevertheless, it is nice to see the update coming so early in the Z6 and Z7’s product cycle, since CFexpress cards have an even higher maximum speed than XQD – itself already faster than SD or regular CF cards today.

In theory, CFexpress can be several times faster than XQD. In practice, the amount of improvement depends on the implementation of the cards in question. The fastest commercially available XQD cards today have a write speed of 400 MB/s and 440 MB/s read speed. No CFexpress cards are on the market as of this article’s publication. However, demonstrations of CFexpress cards so far have shown write speeds from 700 MB/s to 1000 MB/s, and read speeds up to 1400 MB/s.

For Nikon Z shooters, the practical benefits of CFexpress over XQD are likely to involve the buffer. It may allow the Z6 and Z7 to capture several more seconds of high-FPS shooting before the buffer fulls, as well as clearing the buffer more quickly when it is full. The exact improvements, however, are yet to be tested.

RAW Video

Perhaps the most surprising of the three new features Nikon announced is support for RAW video using specific third-party external recorders. Nikon specifically mentions compatibility with the Atomos Ninja V using the ProRes RAW codec. The recently announced Ninja V is sold for $695.

For that price, a Nikon Z6 kit with the Ninja V and 24-70mm f/4 lens would be capable of 4K RAW video of remarkable quality for a total of $3295 – a remarkably low price for the features you get. Add in a gimbal, and you’ll have one of the most capable video kits on the market for a very reasonable price overall. Many video shooters who have been using a smaller-sensor camera like the Panasonic GH5 or a Blackmagic Pocket Camera will find the full-frame Nikon sensor with RAW video very tempting.

Eye AF

It is no secret that the Eye AF feature on Sony mirrorless cameras is highly praised and appreciated by photographers of a wide range of genres. Nikon now appears to be joining that club with today’s announcement.

Eye AF is especially useful for photographing portrait subjects and other scenes where people’s faces are visible, since the camera can track the subject’s eye as they move around the frame (rather than just their face). Nikon has not said whether the new firmware update includes options like “nearest eye” and “farthest eye” priority that some cameras have, such as the Fuji X100F.

In our review of the Nikon Z7, we found that the camera had impressively good AF-S autofocus, but its tracking capabilities with AF-C autofocus were more limited and awkward to use. Although today’s announcement does not mention any broader improvements to the Z cameras’ autofocus capabilities, this is a clear step in the right direction. At a minimum, it shows that Nikon is listening to its customers, given the negative feedback about a lack of Eye AF that appeared when the camera was released.

As a side note, Canon now looks like the odd one out among the three major full-frame mirrorless companies today. Although Canon does have Eye AF in their EOS R camera, it is only available in single-servo mode rather than continuous servo. Assuming that Nikon’s is available in AF-C mode, it will be interesting to see whether Canon adds this option to the EOS R in continuous servo mode or waits until announcing a new camera before doing so.

What Features Are Still Missing?

Today’s update goes a long way toward adding exciting features to the Nikon Z cameras and boosting customers’ trust that Nikon really is planning to improve these cameras with firmware updates. Especially with the Eye AF announcement that directly fixes a common complaint, Nikon has shown that they are listening to feedback on the Z series and doing what they can to make them as good as possible.

However, Nikon’s announcement does not mention updates to other elements of the camera, including the known issue where it is not possible to remove shooting data from the rear LCD for a clear image preview in live view. The Z cameras also do not remember their focus position after the camera is turned off, and one must use a workaround method instead. We have compiled a more detailed list of useful firmware updates for the Z cameras here, based on reader feedback and our own extensive tests.

This announcement shows that Nikon has done a great job thinking about real features to add to the Z cameras over time. Hopefully they will continue that trend as they build this system up in the coming years.

Press Release

Nikon’s full press release, which also includes details about the Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 S (also announced today) and Nikon’s events at CES, is below: