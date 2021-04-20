Firmware Update for All Nikon Z Cameras – And Our Wishlist Gets Smaller

Nikon just announced firmware updates for its entire Z-series camera lineup, to be released on April 26. Rather than routine bug fixes, all the changes Nikon is listing so far are performance related. Let’s take a look at the features that were added to each camera.
Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II
The new firmware for both the Z6 II and Z7 II is called version 1.20, and it’s primarily an update to autofocus speed and tracking performance. Nikon’s wording in the press release is pretty confusing, but here are the improvements we seem to be getting:
- Faster autofocus in low light
- Better tracking when using face detection, eye detection, or subject-tracking AF
- Improved face and eye detection when using external speedlights
Nikon Z6
Nikon is not limiting the firmware updates to just its newest cameras. The previous generation Z6 and Z7 are getting updates as well, along with the less expensive Nikon Z5 and Z50. Here are the Nikon Z6’s updates, with version 3.30:
- “Save Focus Position” option, to let you retain the current focusing distance when turning off and on the camera, as opposed to resetting focus to infinity
- Voice memo function (same as on some of Nikon’s pro DSLRs, like the D5 and D6)
Nikon Z7
For whatever reason, the Z7 does not gain the voice memo function, so there’s only one feature added to it in version 3.30:
- “Save Focus Position” option
Nikon Z5
The Nikon Z5’s firmware will be version 1.10, and it has two new features:
- “Save Focus Position” option
- Faster autofocus in low light conditions when using the low-light AF mode
Nikon Z50
Lastly, firmware version 2.10 for the Nikon Z50 will add one new feature:
- “Save Focus Position” option
Our Take
Even though this is a relatively minor update, it still fixes one of the biggest complaints in our Nikon Z wishlist – the “Save Focus Position” option. This was a strange problem with the first Z cameras, where any Nikon Z lenses would reset focus to infinity when turning off and on the camera, even when set to manual focus. Although Nikon fixed the issue on the Z6 II and Z7 II, that was little comfort to existing Z-system users, until now. I personally use the Nikon Z7 as my main camera, and this issue has always bothered me, so I’m looking forward to installing the firmware update later this week.
It remains to be seen how significant the autofocus updates are going to be for the Z6 II, Z7 II, and Z5. Nikon’s wording in the press release is quite confusing and leaves room for interpretation about how significant the changes are. We’ll be testing the level of improvements and including that information in our upcoming Z6 II and Z7 II reviews.
The one other feature that Nikon is adding is a “voice memo” option for the Nikon Z6. (Nikon also says it’s planning to add the same feature to the Z6 II at a later date.) This option should be useful for making notes in the field about the photos you’re taking, such as information about who’s in a photo at a wedding, or post-processing ideas you have in the field. It’s a bit surprising that – as far as we know – this feature won’t appear on the Z7 or Z7 II any time soon, given that those are Nikon’s higher end Z-series cameras.
Nikon’s full press release is below:
NIKON TO RELEASE NEW FIRMWARE FOR Z SERIES MIRRORLESS CAMERAS ON APRIL 26
MELVILLE, NY – Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce that firmware Ver. 1.20 for the Z 7II and Z 6II, firmware Ver. 3.30 for the Z 7 and Z 6, firmware Ver 1.10 for the Z 5, and firmware Ver. 2.10 for the Z 50 will be released on April 26.
Firmware Ver. 1.20 for the Z 7II and Z 6II will offer increased AF performance, including faster focusing when shooting with AF in low light situations. Further, AF usability when using an external Speedlight will also increase, through improvements to detection performance in scenes where it was difficult to detect faces and eyes, as well as improvements to subject visibility during live view shooting. In addition, tracking frames used for face and eye detection, as well as subject-tracking AF have been improved, enabling smoother and more stable shooting.
Additional firmware updates will also be available on April 26 for other Z series cameras. These updates include firmware Ver. 3.30 for the Z 7 and Z 6, as well as Ver. 2.10 for the Z 50, which will add the Save Focus Position option that allows the current focus position to be saved when the camera is turned off and restored when next turned on. The new firmware for the Z 6 will also add the voice memo recording/play function, popular with the D6. The addition of the voice memo recording/play function is also planned for the Z 6II in a future firmware update.
Further, firmware Ver. 1.10 for the Z 5 will include faster AF detection speed during low light situations when shooting in the Low-Light AF mode, thereby improving usability. The Z 5 will also gain the Save Focus Position option.
For more information on the latest Nikon products, including the latest firmware updates, please visit www.nikonusa.com.
It is really nice with the voice memo option for Z6.
But Nikon should really fix the issue where the release mode is not saved in the U1..U3 banks.
It is beyond comprehension that the release mode is not saved and in my opinion it makes the U1..U3 banks pretty much useless as it is not possible to create a “sports mode”.
You also can’t assign the release mode to a custom button, and the dedicated button for it is in a pretty awkward spot. (To be fair, the same is true on most of Nikon’s DSLRs.)
I agree that the voice memo is an interesting addition, though. It’s also good to see Nikon listening to feedback and fixing things like the focus distance reset issue. But there are still a number of things left to fix on the Z series before it reaches its potential. And I say that as a Nikon Z6 and Z7 owner!
This works on the Z50 – it saves the release mode in the U1 or U2 bank and remembers it when shifting bank.
I have just tried this on my Z6. I have set release mode H* to U1 and release mode S on U2 and it recalls the previously set release mode when toggling between U1 and U2.
It works fine saving different release modes in the U# banks (to create a sports mode) both on my Z6 and my Z50.
Are we definitely talking about the same thing? At least on the Z cameras in front of me (Z6, Z7, and Z7 II), I can’t get it to save the release mode as I switch between the U modes and anything else. It just uses whichever one I set last.
For example, I set a 10 second self timer as my drive mode, saved over U1, switched to single-image release, and opened U1. U1 showed single-image release instead of the self timer.
I may be missing something because I don’t use the U1/U2/U3 modes very much. It would be great if I’m wrong on this because then we could remove another item from our wishlist!
I believe you’re correct. Same on my Z6ll and previous Z6/7’s.
I suspect the voice memo addition is limited to the Z6 and Z6II because they are the closest thing Nikon has to a mirrorless sports camera at the moment. Certainly the voice memo can be used for purposes other than documenting what happened on a given play, but I suspect that is the primary use case Nikon has had in mind as it has been confined to the Dx series. I agree with Piermario, I hope Nikon adds it to all of their cameras as I think it could be very useful outside of just sports. I’m looking forward to trying it out on my Z6. It will be a welcome addition.
even if it is a minor thing, I hope the voice memo functions will be added to every camera in which there is a microphone, it is a very useful option…I like to have it in my Z50 e D500, but I doubt Nikon will do…