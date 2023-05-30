Nikon Z DX 24mm f/1.7 Announcement

Nikon just announced their first-ever DX prime lens for the mirrorless Z system – the Nikon Z DX 24mm f/1.7. This ultra-light lens will launch for $280 and is expected to ship in mid June. Here’s what you need to know about the Z DX 24mm f/1.7.

Specifications

Full Name: NIKKOR Z DX 24mm f/1.7

NIKKOR Z DX 24mm f/1.7 Mount Type: Nikon Z mount, APS-C (DX)

Nikon Z mount, APS-C (DX) Focal Length: 24mm

24mm Maximum Aperture: f/1.7

f/1.7 Minimum Aperture: f/11

f/11 Filter Thread Size: 46mm

46mm Angle of View: 61°

61° Minimum Focus Distance: 0.18 m (0.59 ft)

0.18 m (0.59 ft) Maximum Magnification: 0.19x (1:5)

0.19x (1:5) Lens Elements: 9

9 Lens Groups: 8

8 Vibration Reduction: No

No Diaphragm Blades: 7

7 Aspherical Elements: 2

2 AF Motor: STM

STM Internal Focus: Yes

Yes Size (Diameter x Length): 70 x 40 mm (2.8 x 1.6 in.)

70 x 40 mm (2.8 x 1.6 in.) Weight: 135 g (0.30 lbs)

135 g (0.30 lbs) MSRP: $279.95 (check price and pre-order)

Thoughts So Far

A light, bright, inexpensive DX prime – this is a lens I’ve been wanting to see for a while. It won’t grab as much attention as a flagship f/2.8 zoom or exotic supertelephoto prime, but far more photographers will find the Z DX 24mm f/1.7 in their bags at the end of the day. As a 36mm equivalent lens, it’s a versatile focal length for a wide range of subjects.

My only concern with the Z DX 24mm f/1.7 so far is that it doesn’t have vibration reduction. Nikon’s three current Z DX cameras don’t have in-body image stabilization either. This cancels out some of the advantage of the bright f/1.7 maximum aperture, at least for handheld photography.

But for shooting with a shallow depth of field, or when your subject is moving, the f/1.7 aperture will be very handy. This includes video work, where I expect the Z DX 24mm f/1.7 to be very useful. And in terms of the lens’s size and weight, Nikon hit the nail on the head. At $280, this will be a very easy lens to recommend, assuming that it meets basic performance standards.

In terms of Nikon’s broader strategy with their Z DX lenses, the 24mm f/1.7 will help, but the lineup is still pretty slim. We now have four variable aperture zooms that reach everything from 12mm to 250mm, plus this new prime. I’d like to see more DX prime lens options, plus some faster DX zooms. While we’re at it, I’d also like to see two more DX camera bodies to help flesh out the system (one sub-$500 entry-level; one professional option).

All in all, I’m glad to see Nikon release this lens. It reminds me a bit of the Nikon DX 35mm f/1.8G, which was well-loved back in the day. Even though the focal length is different, this lens promises to continue that lens’s legacy as a lightweight, inexpensive, and (hopefully) well-performing DX prime.

Sample Images

Press Release