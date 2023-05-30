Nikon Z DX 24mm f/1.7 Announcement

Nikon just announced their first-ever DX prime lens for the mirrorless Z system – the Nikon Z DX 24mm f/1.7. This ultra-light lens will launch for $280 and is expected to ship in mid June. Here’s what you need to know about the Z DX 24mm f/1.7.
Specifications
- Full Name: NIKKOR Z DX 24mm f/1.7
- Mount Type: Nikon Z mount, APS-C (DX)
- Focal Length: 24mm
- Maximum Aperture: f/1.7
- Minimum Aperture: f/11
- Filter Thread Size: 46mm
- Angle of View: 61°
- Minimum Focus Distance: 0.18 m (0.59 ft)
- Maximum Magnification: 0.19x (1:5)
- Lens Elements: 9
- Lens Groups: 8
- Vibration Reduction: No
- Diaphragm Blades: 7
- Aspherical Elements: 2
- AF Motor: STM
- Internal Focus: Yes
- Size (Diameter x Length): 70 x 40 mm (2.8 x 1.6 in.)
- Weight: 135 g (0.30 lbs)
- MSRP: $279.95
Thoughts So Far
A light, bright, inexpensive DX prime – this is a lens I’ve been wanting to see for a while. It won’t grab as much attention as a flagship f/2.8 zoom or exotic supertelephoto prime, but far more photographers will find the Z DX 24mm f/1.7 in their bags at the end of the day. As a 36mm equivalent lens, it’s a versatile focal length for a wide range of subjects.
My only concern with the Z DX 24mm f/1.7 so far is that it doesn’t have vibration reduction. Nikon’s three current Z DX cameras don’t have in-body image stabilization either. This cancels out some of the advantage of the bright f/1.7 maximum aperture, at least for handheld photography.
But for shooting with a shallow depth of field, or when your subject is moving, the f/1.7 aperture will be very handy. This includes video work, where I expect the Z DX 24mm f/1.7 to be very useful. And in terms of the lens’s size and weight, Nikon hit the nail on the head. At $280, this will be a very easy lens to recommend, assuming that it meets basic performance standards.
In terms of Nikon’s broader strategy with their Z DX lenses, the 24mm f/1.7 will help, but the lineup is still pretty slim. We now have four variable aperture zooms that reach everything from 12mm to 250mm, plus this new prime. I’d like to see more DX prime lens options, plus some faster DX zooms. While we’re at it, I’d also like to see two more DX camera bodies to help flesh out the system (one sub-$500 entry-level; one professional option).
All in all, I’m glad to see Nikon release this lens. It reminds me a bit of the Nikon DX 35mm f/1.8G, which was well-loved back in the day. Even though the focal length is different, this lens promises to continue that lens’s legacy as a lightweight, inexpensive, and (hopefully) well-performing DX prime.
Sample Images
Press Release
NIKON RELEASES THE NIKKOR Z DX 24MM F/1.7, A FAST PRIME LENS FOR NIKON Z SERIES CREATORS
Newest NIKKOR Z Lens Makes it Simple to Get Blurred Backgrounds in Photo & Videos
MELVILLE, NY (May 31, 2023) Nikon Inc. has announced the release of the NIKKOR Z DX 24mm f/1.7, a fast aperture and extremely affordable compact prime lens for Nikon Z mount APS-C size/DX-format mirrorless cameras. The NIKKOR Z DX 24mm f/1.7 is the first prime APS-C size NIKKOR Z lens and gives a wide range of creators the benefits of a versatile angle of view and fast f/1.7 aperture for blurred backgrounds and amazing low light performance.
The quality of the out-of-focus area, also known as the bokeh, is unique to fast maximum apertures and allows users to dramatically emphasize their subjects in still-life and portrait photography. The new 24mm f/1.7 also enables the capture of beautiful, high-resolution photos and video in dimly lit conditions, by allowing more light to enter the lens. In addition, images recorded under such circumstances exhibit very little blur, even while shooting hand-held due to the fast shutter speed afforded with wider apertures. The 24mm focal length is ideal for a wide variety of scenes, including tabletop photos, portraits, and landscapes. What’s more, the 7-inch (0.18m) minimum focus distance allows users to get close to subjects such as flowers and tabletop objects, for images that emphasize the subject with big background bokeh. The compact and lightweight design enables easy carrying, making it an ideal lens for everyday use.
Primary features of the NIKKOR Z DX 24mm f/1.7 Lens
- A fast maximum aperture of f/1.7 makes it an ideal lens for rendering content that includes large bokeh for both still-image and video recording. During hand-held shooting in dimly lit and dark surroundings, the fast aperture enables fast shutter speeds to reduce the effects of camera shake, as well as the ability to use lower ISO sensitivities for less noise.
- A convenient angle of view at 24-mm focal length and 7-inch minimum focus distance support recording of a wide variety of scenes.
- Adoption of a stepping motor (STM) enables quiet autofocusing, minimizing focus sounds in video.
- Designed with consideration for the suppression of focus breathing,1 the lens enables smooth focusing with less change in the angle of view, even when the focus point changes during video recording.
- A compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry inside a bag while mounted on a camera. When combined with the Nikon Z 30, the camera and lens combined weighs approximately 540g.
Price and Availability
The new NIKKOR Z DX 24mm f/1.7 lens will be available in mid-June 2023 for a suggested retail price of $279.95.* For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the vast collection of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire collection of Z series cameras, please visit nikonusa.com.
About Nikon




Sigma also released 3 DX lenses for the Z mount recently. So, there are other fully functional and decent DX prime options available as well. Though the Sigma lenses are quite a bit bigger than this.
I have had the Sigma 40mm f/1.4 for about a month now and shooting it with a Z50. So far, so good. I have been taking it with me on some of my daily walks in a park that has a lot of wildflowers to get used to it. I have only shot a few portraits though so I can’t say too much about that, but the shots I have turned out good.
I bought a Z30 just for video, and the kit lens is suprisingly sharp, an overal great lens for the price. This will be a nice option for low light shooting.
The lens is a great addition to the DX lineup. I find it curious with f1.7, instead of tradition f1.8 or f1.4. Wondering any reason for it.
I don’t know if this is the underlying reason, but it will definitely minimize confusion since Nikon already has a 24mm f/1.8 Z lens for full frame. Now it will always be clear which lens someone is talking about, which could be really helpful for new photographers.
It looks nice, just too bad it’s a DX lens and not a FX lens. The 35mm Z lens is close to $700, I wish that hey something less expensive for the FX mode.
Very cool. I hope they’ll be doing it with retro look :D