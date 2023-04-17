Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR Announcement

Nikon just announced their newest Z-series lens – and their first ultra-wide entry in the Z DX lineup. It’s the Nikon Z 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR, a lens that was first added to the roadmap in September of 2022. Here’s what we know about the lens so far.

Nikon Z 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 Specifications and Features

Full Name: Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount, DX only

Focal Length: 12-28mm (2.3× zoom)

Angle of View (DX): 99° to 53°

Maximum Aperture: f/3.5 at 12mm; f/5.6 at 28mm

Minimum Aperture: f/16 at 12mm; f/25 at 28mm

Aperture Blades: 7

Filter Size: 67mm

Lens Elements: 12

Lens Groups: 11

Special Elements: 1 aspherical, 1 ED glass

ARNEO Coating: No

Nano Crystal Coating: No

Super Integrated Coating: No

Fluorine Coated Front Element: No

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Vibration Reduction: Yes

Internal Focusing: Yes

Internal Zooming: Yes

Control Rings: Focus ring and zoom ring, both electronically coupled

Focus Motor: STM

Minimum Focus Distance: 0.19 meters (7.5 inches)

Maximum Magnification: 0.21× (1:4.8)

Mount Material: Plastic

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 64 x 72 mm (2.5 × 2.8 inches)

Weight: 205 g (0.45 lbs)

MSRP: $359.95 (check current price and availability)

Here’s the lens construction diagram, followed by a depiction of the lens’s weather sealing:

These specifications are about what I’d expect for a basic wide-angle zoom, but a few interesting points catch my eye. Most of all is the weight. At 205 grams (0.45 pounds) and just 64 millimeters long (2.5 inches), this is a seriously light and portable lens that should pair well with any of Nikon’s Z DX cameras so far. Beyond that, at $360, this lens is well-priced for Nikon Z DX shooters on a budget.

Then there’s the “PZ” in the lens’s name, which stands for Power Zoom. This is the first Nikon Z lens to use a power zooming mechanism, and it may turn out to be a polarizing feature. In short, the zoom ring is not mechanically coupled to anything – just like with focus-by-wire, it’s a fully electronic connection.

Power zooming has some advantages in theory, including better weather sealing and cost reduction. Nikon is also advertising its potential for videographers and remote shooters, who can activate the zoom mechanism remotely via Snapbridge or Nikon’s ML-L7 bluetooth remote. Beyond that, you can change the speed of the zooming mechanism from very fast (0.55 seconds) to seriously slow (36 seconds). The latter speed could be useful for interesting video effects.

I’m personally a fan of mechanical buttons and dials rather than electronic coupling, but not everyone will agree. If you’ve ever wanted to zoom your lens remotely, or precisely define the speed of the zoom, now’s your chance.

Prior to the announcement of the Nikon Z 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR, there had been a clear lack of ultra-wide options for Nikon Z DX cameras. Some photographers dealt with it by adapting F-mount lenses, while others used third-party options from various companies like Viltrox. Now, though – assuming that the performance of the Nikon 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 is up to par – it should be the easy choice for most Z DX photographers instead.

The 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 brings Nikon’s total number of Z DX lenses to four, alongside the 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3, 50-250mm f/4.5-5.6, and 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3. There’s also an unannounced 24mm DX lens under the “compact prime lenses” section of Nikon’s roadmap. Once you consider the FX lenses that pair well with DX cameras (like the Z 40mm f/2 for portraiture), Nikon Z DX is looking increasingly good for most types of photography. But there’s still plenty of room to add more.

Sample Photos

We have some sample photos to share with you from the Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 from various situations:

That last photo is noteworthy because it comes with full shooting data, and I have a full-resolution version to demonstrate image quality and sharpness. Here’s a 100% crop from the bottom-right corner of the full-res image (a 960-pixel wide excerpt):

This appears to be impressive sharpness for an inexpensive ultra-wide zoom – although, of course, the Z50’s 20-megapixel sensor is not testing it as much as a 30+ MP DX sensor would. The performance in backlit situations also seems good. I still need to test the 12-28mm lens in our lab and in the field, but from what I can glean from these sample photos, image quality doesn’t look like a problem.

Shipping and Pre-Order

The Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR will start shipping in May 2023 at an MSRP of $359.95. It’s already available for pre-order from the usual suspects:

I don’t expect this lens to be backordered at the same rate as some of Nikon’s higher-priced, lower-volume specialty lenses. That said, these days I typically recommend pre-ordering any gear that interests you, in order to avoid supply issues.

Official Press Release