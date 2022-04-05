Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S Lens Announcement

Today, Nikon announced its longest and perhaps most exciting Z-series lens to date with the 800mm f/6.3 VR S. Two things make this lens especially stand out: the unusually low weight of 2.4 kilos / 5.2 pounds, and the shocking price of $6500. It ships in April.



We’ve already put the Nikon 800mm f/6.3’s low price into context here, but the summary is that this lens has Nikon’s lowest-ever launch price for an exotic supertelephoto lens taking the focal length and maximum aperture into account. By historical trends, we would have expected around a $10,000 launch price for the 800mm f/6.3 VR S instead of $6500. It’s reminiscent of the Z9’s launch price – which was $5500 instead of the $8000 or so that many expected – but even more pronounced.

The other unique feature is weight. The Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S has a phase fresnel lens element that allowed Nikon to dramatically lower the lens’s weight. At 2.4 kilos / 5.2 pounds, it’s about half the weight of the F-mount 800mm f/5.6, which measures in at 4.6 kilos / 10.1 pounds. The Z 800mm f/6.3 is also lighter than Nikon’s 500mm f/4E FL VR that was praised for its portability when announced; that lens weighs 3.1 kilos / 6.8 pounds. It’s even lighter than Nikon’s current 300mm f/2.8 VR II (2.9 kilos) by a full pound! I know that the PF element is how Nikon managed this, but I’m going to ask it anyway: How did Nikon manage this?

The end result is an 800mm lens that borders on being handholdable – certainly is backpackable – and loses only 1/3 stop of light compared to the massive F-mount version.

As is expected these days of a Nikon exotic, the MTF chart is essentially perfect:

Specs

Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount

Focal Length: 800mm

Maximum Aperture: f/6.3

Minimum Aperture: f/32

Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

Filter Size: 46mm drop-in

Lens Elements: 22

Lens Groups: 14

Special Elements: 1 Phase Fresnel element, 3 ED glass, 1 SR element (Short wavelength refractive)

Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes, and rear element

Electronic Diaphragm: Yes

Vibration Reduction: Yes

Internal Focusing: Yes

Control Rings: Two

Function Buttons: Yes

Focus Motor: Stepping motor

Minimum Focus Distance: 5.0 meters (16.4 feet)

Maximum Magnification: 0.16× (1:6.25)

Mount Material: Metal

Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes

Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 140 × 385 mm / 15.2 × 5.5 inches

Weight: 2385 g / 5.26 lbs

MSRP: $6500

Pre-Order

This lens is going to be out of stock for a while. If you want the 800mm f/6.3 or even think you might want it in the next couple years, you should pre-order it today. You should also ideally sign up for NPS to link your order to your account if you’re a professional photographer who hasn’t done so already. The Nikon Z9 still hasn’t shipped for many non-NPS members who placed their order the day of the announcement; the 800mm f/6.3 is sure to be the same way.

We’re affiliates with B&H (pre-order) and Adorama (pre-order) and would love it if you support Photography Life through those links, but I also suggest pre-ordering from smaller retailers that may be able to ship sooner than the huge stores. Place some pre-orders online just in case, but also talk to your local retailer and see if you can get your name higher on the list there as well. With the Z9, we have heard more success stories from people who took that approach, aside from NPS members who were prioritized by B&H and Adorama.

Press Release