Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S Lens Announcement

Today, Nikon announced its longest and perhaps most exciting Z-series lens to date with the 800mm f/6.3 VR S. Two things make this lens especially stand out: the unusually low weight of 2.4 kilos / 5.2 pounds, and the shocking price of $6500. It ships in April.
We’ve already put the Nikon 800mm f/6.3’s low price into context here, but the summary is that this lens has Nikon’s lowest-ever launch price for an exotic supertelephoto lens taking the focal length and maximum aperture into account. By historical trends, we would have expected around a $10,000 launch price for the 800mm f/6.3 VR S instead of $6500. It’s reminiscent of the Z9’s launch price – which was $5500 instead of the $8000 or so that many expected – but even more pronounced.
The other unique feature is weight. The Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S has a phase fresnel lens element that allowed Nikon to dramatically lower the lens’s weight. At 2.4 kilos / 5.2 pounds, it’s about half the weight of the F-mount 800mm f/5.6, which measures in at 4.6 kilos / 10.1 pounds. The Z 800mm f/6.3 is also lighter than Nikon’s 500mm f/4E FL VR that was praised for its portability when announced; that lens weighs 3.1 kilos / 6.8 pounds. It’s even lighter than Nikon’s current 300mm f/2.8 VR II (2.9 kilos) by a full pound! I know that the PF element is how Nikon managed this, but I’m going to ask it anyway: How did Nikon manage this?
The end result is an 800mm lens that borders on being handholdable – certainly is backpackable – and loses only 1/3 stop of light compared to the massive F-mount version.
As is expected these days of a Nikon exotic, the MTF chart is essentially perfect:
Specs
- Mount Type: Nikon Z Mount
- Focal Length: 800mm
- Maximum Aperture: f/6.3
- Minimum Aperture: f/32
- Aperture Blades: 9, rounded
- Filter Size: 46mm drop-in
- Lens Elements: 22
- Lens Groups: 14
- Special Elements: 1 Phase Fresnel element, 3 ED glass, 1 SR element (Short wavelength refractive)
- Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes, and rear element
- Electronic Diaphragm: Yes
- Vibration Reduction: Yes
- Internal Focusing: Yes
- Control Rings: Two
- Function Buttons: Yes
- Focus Motor: Stepping motor
- Minimum Focus Distance: 5.0 meters (16.4 feet)
- Maximum Magnification: 0.16× (1:6.25)
- Mount Material: Metal
- Weather/Dust Sealing: Yes
- Dimensions (Length × Diameter): 140 × 385 mm / 15.2 × 5.5 inches
- Weight: 2385 g / 5.26 lbs
- MSRP: $6500
Pre-Order
This lens is going to be out of stock for a while.
We’re affiliates with B&H (pre-order) and Adorama (pre-order) and would love it if you support Photography Life through those links, but I also suggest pre-ordering from smaller retailers that may be able to ship sooner than the huge stores. Place some pre-orders online just in case, but also talk to your local retailer and see if you can get your name higher on the list there as well. With the Z9, we have heard more success stories from people who took that approach, aside from NPS members who were prioritized by B&H and Adorama.
Press Release
ALL THE DISTANCE, HALF THE WEIGHT1: THE NEW NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S PUTS OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE WITHIN REACH
The Longest Focal Length NIKKOR Z Super Telephoto Lens is Here, Providing Overwhelming Reach in a Surprisingly Compact & Lightweight Design
MELVILLE, NY –
Today, Nikon Inc. announced the NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S super telephoto lens for Nikon’s Z series of high-performance mirrorless cameras. This new S-Line full-frame lens gives aviation, sports, bird and wildlife photographers a super-telephoto focal length to fill the frame with fantastic clarity at extreme distances. The new NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S is approximately 48% lighter and 16% shorter than its F-mount counterpart, due to the use of a PF (Phase Fresnel) lens element. While the NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S benefits from the latest optical technologies for maximum sharpness and fidelity, its significantly lighter weight makes it easier to trek out to the best vantage point, and shoot comfortably, even handheld or with a monopod.
“This 800mm lens is smaller and lighter than ever imagined, which is a true testament to Nikon’s advanced optical expertise as well as the next-generation technology that’s at the core of the Nikon Z system,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. “This latest NIKKOR Z lens is not only surprisingly easy to carry, but also gives photographers the fast focus response, intense sharpness and beautiful color reproduction they need to create amazing images from extreme distances.”
The new NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S lens is built with an emphasis on comfortable usability and extreme optical performance. The Phase Fresnel element is optimally positioned to minimize ghosting, and is combined with three Extra-low Dispersion (ED) elements and one Short-wavelength Refractive (SR) element to effectively suppress axial chromatic aberration. From the sharp contrast of small branches to the finest feathers of distant birds, every detail is rendered with stunning precision. The NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S was engineered with a close attention to balance, as the lens’ center of gravity is positioned closer to the user’s body to enhance smooth panning motion while tracking swiftly moving objects such as a falcon in flight or banking plane.
Primary features of the NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S:
- Extreme super telephoto capability for Z-series photographers with an 800mm focal length that brings distant subjects in close, with incredible clarity and sharpness.
- Easy to pack and carry, weighing in at approx. 5.25lb (2385g) with a reduced footprint of 5.6 in. x 15.2 in.
- Features Nano Crystal Coat, as well as an optimized shape and location of the PF lens element that contributes to a reduction in ghosting for maximum clarity. This is especially useful when shooting into the sky or in the vicinity of bright light sources.
- The optical VR function provides a superior compensation effect equivalent to shooting at a shutter speed of 5.0 stops2 faster. When paired with the Nikon Z 9, an effect of 5.5 stops is achieved with Synchro VR activation.
- Built to pro standards: Rubber gaskets keep dust, dirt and moisture out of the moving parts and the lens mount.3 The barrel is constructed of robust magnesium alloy, offering an ideal balance of strength and light weight. The front element has Nikon’s nonstick Fluorine Coat, which repels oil, moisture and smudges and easily wipes clean.
- A Memory Recall function4 instantly recalls focus positions that have been stored in advance, via pressing an assigned button. This function makes it simple to quickly acquire an anticipated subject on a branch or perch.
- Customizable controls include four L-Fn2 buttons and one L-Fn button, to which a wide variety of functions can be assigned to suit users’ preferences, including subject tracking, AF lock, playback and more. A customizable control ring can also be assigned to adjust ISO, aperture and exposure comp.
- The focal length can be extended to 1,120mm with the Z TELECONVERTER TC-1.4x, and 1,600mm with the Z TELECONVERTER TC-2.0x while maintaining outstanding resolution5. Users of high resolution cameras such as the Z 9 and Z 7II will appreciate the ability to also shoot in DX mode for even further extended reach (1,200mm).
Pricing and Availability
The NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S lens will be available starting in April 2022 for a suggested retail price (SRP) $6,499.95*. For more information about the latest Nikon products, including other NIKKOR Z lenses and the complete collection of Z series cameras, please visit nikonusa.com.
I have my pre-ordered. I doubt I’ll get it, but it’s nice to have the option in a year when it’s available to plebs.
Still I would not be sure if I would trade the 500 pf. With 1 .4 times converter it works great on the Z6 even for birds in flight (which I would consider “action” – but anyhow). It weighs 1.440 g plus FTZ and converter so still lighter with of course lower numerical aperture at 700 mm and at f8. I am just wondering if this would also not be an interesting comparative review as this difference does not appear to be huge. I am also using the 500 pf with a two times converter and this works nice at the Z6 for more static targets and not so nice for smaller pixels (Z7/Z50) due to diffractions kicking in. Plus the 500 pf just barely fits into my hiking bag pack together with the other stuff. The 800 mm stays too big for me. Of course the 800 mm must be better than the 500 pf plus converter optically but in effective use as a hiker I am not so sure.
Random quick points about this lens:
– The MFD is 5m which is amazing for an 800, but makes the 800 not good as your only birding lens if you want to get shots of all the species you see in a variety of habitats. However, in many more wild habitats, cropping is necessary with 500 on a FF camera so the 800 will get superior results there. In other words, it sacrifices the long tail for better shots most of the time
– Those MTF curves are outrageous. It should be at least as sharp and probably sharper than the 500PF, and focus faster compared to the 500 on the FTZ2
– For people who have held such a combination, the A9II + 600 f/4 GM is actually lighter by about 7g compared to the Z9 + 800PF. Though of course most of the weight on the Sony side will be in the lens. I rather hope that Nikon produces a stacked sensor camera with a smaller form factor.
– For people who do not have the Z9, I think a Z6II or Z7II + 800PF would still make a great combination assuming you are not shooting action.
Very interesting points, thanks Jason. Sony’s combo is also amazingly light for what you get, albeit with a substantially more expensive lens. It’s an interesting time for wildlife photographers without a doubt!
This is a steal at this price and weight. I don’t know how I can not buy this one. But on the other hand I was so prepared to sell my 500PF and get the new 400 2.8, which is still a much more expensive purchase compared to keeping 500PF and adding this one. I’m going to debate this in my head for a while.
400 2.8 with internal TC seems like the obvious choice as a single all purpose telephoto, which can do both sports and wildlife. But a 500PF+800PF combo is a great wildlife combo which gives me two lightweight lenses in the bag and only one lightweight lens in my hand when I’m chasing birds on the field. This’ll be a tough decision, even considering the insane price of the 400 2.8.
The main question is whether you’re going to need f/2.8 for the light conditions that you shoot in. The 500+800PF lenses will be great for reach, focus performance, and even shallow depth of field. But if you need the extra two stops of light gathering capabilities, the 400mm f/2.8 is more versatile.
The only people who I can see needing f/2.8 are those who shoot commercially in low light conditions and/or need really fast focusing. If you’re just a photo enthusiast who likes to shoot wildlife or simply need a lens with extra reach the 800 f/6.3, the 500 f/5.6 PF, and the upcoming 200-600 Z lens will be sufficient enough. Otherwise you’ll just be wasting money and causing yourself unnecessary aggravation carrying around heavy lenses.
I’d love to have this but I’ve cheated death on many occasions with the wife and I better not take anymore chances :D
Haha, the eternal struggle!
I have the 800mm F lens which is quite heavy to lug around, all the more with increasing age. It has worked fine with Z9 plus FTZ2.
Do I lose in optical quality, if I swap to the new 800mm S lens ?
Based on the MTF chart, you at least won’t lose in sharpness. Early reviews are saying the bokeh is good on this lens too, but I’ll point out that the other two PF lenses in Nikon’s lineup have busy bokeh under some circumstances and I’d expect the 800mm f/6.3 to be similar. I’d at least pre-order this lens if I were you because it will be very hard to find for a while otherwise.
The Z 9 did not launch at $6,000, as you have stated. It launched at $5,500. Also, based on the price of Nikon’s prior two PF lenses, I estimated that a fair price for the 800mm f/6.3 would be $6,500. However, I entertained the fact that Nikon might charge as much as $8,000.
Hi Harvey, I updated the article to say $5500 for the Z9 instead of $6000. Congrats on estimating the 800mm’s price perfectly! However this price is absolutely an outlier in historical terms, even compared to the 300mm and 500mm PF lenses, both of which were priced only slightly cheaper than usual for Nikon. The other article I wrote today explains why in detail.