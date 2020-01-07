Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S Announcement

Amid a series of announcements late last night, Nikon just officially announced the 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S for its Nikon Z cameras. This lens wasn’t exactly a surprise, since it has been on the roadmap for over a year, but it is a very welcome addition to Nikon’s mirrorless lineup nevertheless. The new lens is expected to start shipping in February.

Aside from the DX-only 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3, this is Nikon’s first Z lens that goes beyond 85mm. That – plus the wide f/2.8 aperture – makes it an excellent choice for sports or wildlife photography with the mirrorless system.

Nikon’s 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses have always been expensive, although they justify the price for many photographers because of their image quality, zoom range, and bright aperture. This time around, the price is actually a nice surprise. At $2600, the 70-200mm f/2.8 S is still far from cheap, but it is less expensive than the F-mount version (which is currently selling for $2800). Some photographers were speculating this lens would be closer to $3000, so thankfully that’s not the case.

Before going any further, here are the Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S’s specifications:

Focal Length: 70-200mm

70-200mm Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

f/2.8 Minimum Aperture: f/22

f/22 Aperture Blades: 9 rounded

9 rounded Lens Construction: 21 elements, 18 groups

21 elements, 18 groups Aspherical Elements: Two

Two ED Glass Elements: Six

Six Fluorite Elements: One

One SR Elements: One

One Image Stabilization: Yes, 5 stops

Yes, 5 stops Fn Buttons: Two

Two Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.50 meter (1.64 feet)

0.50 meter (1.64 feet) Maximum Magnification: 0.2×

0.2× Focusing Motor: Dual STM (stepping motor)

Dual STM (stepping motor) Internal Focusing: Yes

Yes Filter Thread: 77mm

77mm Weather Sealing: Yes

Yes Size (Diameter × Length): 89 × 220 mm (3.5 × 8.66 inches)

89 × 220 mm (3.5 × 8.66 inches) Weight: 1360 g (2.99 lb)

A few things may stand out if you read the specifications closely.

First, this lens has vibration reduction with a claimed 5 stops of stabilization. The Z system’s two DX lenses so far (the 16-50mm and 50-250mm) have vibration reduction as well, but none of the other FX lenses do. We’ve already seen excellent image stabilization from the Z system; perhaps this lens will take things even further.

Another interesting note is the SR element. SR stands for “short-wavelength refractive,” and the 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is one of only two Nikon lenses at the moment with SR coating. (The other is the 120-300mm f/2.8, which was also just announced tonight.) This new coating refracts shorter wavelengths of light, such as blue and violet, in an effort to minimize chromatic aberration.

Many photographers were also wondering about weight before the 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S was announced. In theory, one of the nice benefits of a mirrorless system is the potential for lower weight – with both the cameras and the lenses. And indeed, the Z 70-200mm f/2.8 is lighter than its F-mount counterpart. That lens (the newest FL version for F-mount) weighs 1430 grams (3.1 lbs) versus 1360 grams (3.0 lbs) for the Z version.

Admittedly, that’s not a huge drop – but the F-mount 70-200mm f/2.8 FL is already light for its class, and a savings of 70 grams is still something. Plus, if you use any F-mount glass on the Z system, you’ll need the FTZ adapter as well (another 135 g / 4.8 oz). So it’s still quite impressive that Nikon has managed the weight it did with this new lens. (Though it’s not nearly as light as the new Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8, which weighs just 1070 g / 2.35 lb.)

The MTF chart is nothing short of excellent:

The rest of the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S’s specifications are about what you’d expect for a high-end Z telephoto. It has two programable function buttons and an OLED information panel. It comes with a removable tripod collar, though, like usual, you’ll probably want to replace it with something Arca-Swiss compatible. And it has weather sealing, including a water repellant front lens element.

If you want to get this lens sooner rather than later, I recommend pre-ordering, as it has a good chance of being backordered initially:

