Nikon Z 70-180mm f/2.8 Announced

Today was a big day for budget Nikon telephoto lenses! Alongside the long-awaited announcement of the Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR, Nikon also unveiled the Z 70-180mm f/2.8. This $1250 Tamron-designed lens complements Nikon’s existing 17-28mm f/2.8 and 28-75mm f/2.8 to form a budget f/2.8 trio. Here’s what we know.

Specifications

Full Name: NIKKOR Z 70-180mm f/2.8

NIKKOR Z 70-180mm f/2.8 Focal Length: 70-180mm (2.57x zoom)

70-180mm (2.57x zoom) Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

f/2.8 Minimum Aperture: f/22

f/22 Lens Elements: 19

19 Lens Element Groups: 14

14 Filter Thread Size: 67mm

67mm Angle of View (FX): 34°20′ to 13°40′

34°20′ to 13°40′ Maximum Magnification: 0.48x (1:2)

0.48x (1:2) Minimum Focusing Distance: 0.27 meters (0.89 feet) at 70mm; 0.85 meters (2.8 feet) at 180mm

0.27 meters (0.89 feet) at 70mm; 0.85 meters (2.8 feet) at 180mm Vibration Reduction: No

No Aperture Blades: 9, rounded

9, rounded Fluorine Coating: No

No ED Glass Elements: 5

5 Super ED Glass Elements: 1

1 Aspherical Elements: 3

3 Focus Motor: STM

STM Internal Focusing: Yes

Yes Internal Zooming: No

No Teleconverter Compatibility: Yes (with both Z teleconverters)

Yes (with both Z teleconverters) Focus Limiting Switch: No

No Function Buttons: No

No Dimensions (Length x Diameter): 151 x 84 mm (6.0 x 3.3 inches)

151 x 84 mm (6.0 x 3.3 inches) Weight: 795 g (1.75 lbs)

795 g (1.75 lbs) MSRP: $1249.95

None of these specifications are big surprises considering that the lens is based upon the existing Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VXD lens for the Sony E mount. However, Nikon photographers who are unfamiliar with that lens will be surprised to see that the Z 70-180mm f/2.8 has an excellent maximum magnification of 0.48x, which is close enough that many lens companies would cheat and call it a macro lens.

I was pleasantly surprised to see that the Z 70-180mm f/2.8 is compatible with both of Nikon’s Z-series teleconverters, which will allow you to turn the lens into a 100-250mm f/4 (with the 1.4x TC) and 140-400mm f/5.6 (with the 2x TC). Either of these options could be very appealing for close-up photography, considering that teleconverters also improve a lens’s maximum magnification. With the 2x TC, this would essentially count as a macro lens (0.96x magnification is basically 1:1).

In terms of drawbacks, the lens is very sparsely designed, with no buttons or switches aside from a zoom lock. The lens also does not have vibration reduction, which makes it a less appealing option for Nikon Z DX shooters whose cameras don’t have IBIS. (That’s definitely a shame considering that the lens’s weight, price, and maximum aperture otherwise would make it a good choice for Z DX cameras.)

So far, Nikon’s Tamron-designed series of lenses have consistently sold for more than the original Tamron lens. This time, the difference is not very significant. The Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VXD has an MSRP of $1200, while this lens sells for $1250, making a $50 difference between them. That said, the Tamron lens is currently on sale for $1100, so the practical difference at the moment is $150.

Pre-Order Links

Nikon says that the Z 70-180mm f/2.8 will begin to ship in mid-July.

