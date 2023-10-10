Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S Announced

Nikon just announced the newest supertelephoto lens for the mirrorless Z system: the Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S. Partly thanks to the phase fresnel (PF) lens element, the 600mm f/6.3 VR S is the smallest and lightest lens in its class – weighing the same as the 500mm f/5.6 PF F-mount lens.

Here’s what you need to know about the new Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S, plus some official sample photos from Nikon.

Specifications

Full Name: Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S

Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S Focal Length: 600mm prime

600mm prime Angle of View: 4°10′ (2°40′ on DX)

4°10′ (2°40′ on DX) Maximum Aperture: f/6.3

f/6.3 Minimum Aperture: f/32

f/32 Lens Elements: 21

21 Lens Element Groups: 14

14 Filter Thread Size: 95mm

95mm Maximum Magnification: 0.15x (1:6.7)

0.15x (1:6.7) Minimum Focusing Distance: 4.0 meters (13.1 feet)

4.0 meters (13.1 feet) Image Stabilization: Yes

Yes Aperture Blades: 9

9 Nano Crystal Coating: Yes

Yes ED Glass Elements: 2

2 Phase Fresnel Elements: 1

1 Aspherical Elements: 0

0 Short-Wavelength Refractive Elements: 1

1 Fluorine Coated Front Element: Yes

Yes Teleconverter Compatibility: Yes (with both Nikon TCs)

Yes (with both Nikon TCs) Focus Motor: Stepping motor

Stepping motor Internal Focusing: Yes

Yes Rings: Focus and custom

Focus and custom Function Buttons: Fn1 and four duplicating Fn2 buttons

Fn1 and four duplicating Fn2 buttons Switches: A-M switch and distance limiter (10m to infinity)

A-M switch and distance limiter (10m to infinity) Dimensions (Length x Diameter): 278 x 107 mm (11.0 x 4.2 inches)

278 x 107 mm (11.0 x 4.2 inches) Weight: 1470 g / 3.24 lbs (1390 g / 3.06 lbs without tripod collar)

1470 g / 3.24 lbs (1390 g / 3.06 lbs without tripod collar) MSRP: $4799.95

$4799.95 Availability: Late October

Product Photos and Construction

Analysis

If you were hoping that the f/6.3 maximum aperture would allow for a cheap lens, you’d be wrong. The Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S is launching for an ambitious price of $4800, and it’s one of only four Nikon Z lenses so far to earn the classic gold ring around the front (alongside the 400mm f/2.8, 600mm f/4, and 800mm f/6.3).

However, if you were hoping the f/6.3 aperture would allow for a lightweight lens, you’d be correct. With a weight of 1470 grams (including the tripod collar), this lens is almost exactly the same weight as the famously portable F-mount Nikon 500mm f/5.6 PF – a 1460 gram lens. Considering the weight of Nikon’s FTZ adapter, the 600mm f/6.3 is ultimately the lighter combo.

As for size, Nikon has kept the 600mm f/6.3 PF relatively small at 278 x 107 mm (11.0 x 4.2 inches). This is a bit bigger than the 500mm f/5.6 PF, which measures 237 x 106 mm (9.3 x 4.2 inches). However, again taking the FTZ adapter in to consideration, the two lenses will work out to be about the same length in practice on a Nikon Z camera body.

The other comparison that immediately comes to mind is with the Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR. That lens costs a mere $1700 while reaching the same maximum focal length and aperture as the 600mm f/6.3. It’s also a zoom lens, allowing for more flexibility. However, the 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 weighs more at 1950 g / 4.3 pounds, while also taking up a bit more space at 316 x 110 mm (12.4 x 4.3 inches). This difference could add up, especially when handholding the lens, although the real question is going to be image quality. Presumably, the 600mm f/6.3 VR S will have higher sharpness and potentially faster focusing speed than the zoom. However, I do wonder how the PF element will affect its bokeh (though the official sample photos look good in that respect).

When I talked to Libor about this lens, he made a great point that the 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 will probably balance better on most gimbals, especially with a heavier camera like the Nikon Z9. The 600mm f/6.3 VR S is so light that it might be hard to balance on a gimbal and could work better as a handheld lens than anything else. This holds true with Nikon’s statement that the 600mm f/6.3 VR S “is designed so that its center of gravity is positioned closer to the body side, offering optimal balance.”

Overall, the 600mm f/6.3 VR S looks like a very enticing lens if you prioritize weight and portability in your supertelephotos. However, I expect that the high price will steer more photographers toward the Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR. I’m excited to test both lenses side-by-side to see their focusing speed and image quality performance in practice.

Official Sample Photos

Pre-Order and Shipping Information

The Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S will ship in late October 2023 – B&H specifies October 26th. Because of the high price and complex design, it will likely be a low-production lens. You can pre-order the lens for $4796.95 here:

Thank you for supporting Photography Life by ordering your equipment through our affiliate links, which keeps our site up and running at no extra cost to you.

Press Release